Women's college basketball: Scores, top 25 schedule, games to watch

The women's basketball season tipped off Tuesday, Nov. 5. Defending champion Baylor cruised past New Hampshire while Missouri State upset No. 23 Minnesota on opening day. In Wednesday's lone game featuring a ranked team, No. 14 N.C. State routed N.C. A&T 80-44.

Many preseason AP top 25 ranked teams will be in action the rest of the week.

Below you will find the top games to watch in the opening week and a top 25 schedule and scores. You can jump right to the schedule by clicking or tapping here.

Here are some of the top games to watch.

BRACKET PREDICTION: NCAA.com's Michelle Smith's bracket prediction before the season starts

No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida | Friday, Nov. 8 | 7 p.m.

The Longhorns travel to South Florida to start a highly-anticipated season. Texas is the next highest-ranked Big 12 team behind defending champion Baylor. Texas went 23-10 last season, but fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

No. 12 Florida State vs. LSU | Saturday, Nov. 9 | 2 p.m. ET

The Seminoles face a potential-tournament bound team in LSU. Florida State has a well-balanced squad with everyone returning on its roster. Look out for senior Kiah Gillespie, who became the first player in program history to lead the team in scoring, rebounding and 3-pointers last season.

OREGON ON TOP: Ducks top the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll

Cal vs. UConn | Sunday, Nov. 10 | 1 p.m. ET

UConn's last national championship came in 2016 and the Huskies begin this season looking for the program's 12th national title. Senior guard Crystal Dangerfield leads the Huskies this season, and look for sophomore Christyn Williams and junior Megan Walker to make some big-time plays. Cal has a new head coach in Charmin Smith after former coach Lindsay Gottlieb took a job as an assistant for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 8 South Carolina | Sunday, Nov. 10 | 3 p.m. ET

We have our first top-10 ranked matchup of the season Sunday. The Gamecocks will travel to College Park to face a strong Terps team, projected to win the Big Ten this season. Maryland senior Kaila Charles was the team's top scorer from last season when she averaged 17 points a game. Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will provide senior leadership for South Carolina, who also boast an impressive freshman class.

Duke vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | Sunday, Nov. 11 | 4 p.m. ET

Texas A&M enters this season expected to be a top team in the SEC led by its dynamic guard Chennedy Carter, who averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 redound and 3.5 assists per game last season. The Aggies also bring back all their starters for this year. Duke, a team projected to make the tournament by NCAA.com's Michelle Smith, could challenge some teams in the ACC this season.

No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | Monday, Nov. 11 | 6 p.m. ET

The Ducks are the AP preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history. All eyes will be on Sabrina Ionescu, who returned for her senior season looking to win a national championship. But Ionescu has help making Oregon a well-rounded team. Senior Ruthy Hebard and junior Satou Sabally are forwards who return for the Ducks.

Tennessee vs. No. 16 Notre Dame | Monday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. ET

The Lady Vols will have something to prove as they enter this season not ranked for the first time since 1977. Notre Dame lost all its starters from last year's team that made it to the national title game but fell to Baylor. This is the first time Notre Dame has been ranked outside of the top 10 since 2011.



WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEST RETURNING: Shooters | Passers | Rebounders

Women's college basketball top 25 schedule

Thursday, Nov. 7

No. 24 Indiana vs. Mt. St. Mary's | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 2 Baylor vs. Grambling | 7 p.m. ET

No. 9 Louisville vs. Murray State | 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. ET

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Loyola (MD) | 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 17 Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy | 7 p.m. ET

No. 18 DePaul vs. Miami (OH) | 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Arkansas vs. New Orleans | 11:30 a.m. ET

No. 25 Michigan vs. Western Michigan | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 3 Stanford vs. San Francisco | 6 p.m. ET

No. 7 Oregon State vs. UC Irvine | 9 p.m. ET

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss | 3 p.m. ET

No. 11 UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount | 5 p.m. ET

No. 12 Florida State vs. LSU | 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 10

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 8 South Carolina | 3 p.m. ET

No. 5 UConn vs. Cal | 1 p.m. ET

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Duke |4 p.m. ET

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee |4 p.m. ET

No. 14 NC State vs. UNC Wilmington | 2 p.m. ET

No. 18 Miami vs. Jackson State | 3 p.m. ET

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Army | 7 p.m. ET

No. 23 Minnesota vs. Vermont | 3 p.m. ET

No. 24 Indiana vs. Nicholls | 12 p.m. ET

No. 25 Michigan vs. Bradley | 2 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 11

No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | 6 p.m. ET

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. UT Martin | 8 p.m. ET

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. ET

No. 22 Arkansas vs. McNeese | 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 2 Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29

No. 3 Stanford 92, Eastern Washington 27

No. 4 Maryland 119, Wagner 56

No. 6 Texas A&M 78, Little Rock 35

No. 8 South Carolina 103, Alabama State 43

No. 9 Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 56

No. 11 UCLA 85, Weber State 45

No. 12 Florida State 88, Charleston Southern 36

No. 13 Kentucky 67, Mt. St. Mary's 44

No. 16 Notre Dame 60, Fordam 55

No. 17 Michigan State 85, Eastern Michigan 50

No. 20 Arizona State 87, Air Force 56

No. 21 Syracuse 66, Ohio 54

Missouri State 77, No. 23 Minnesota 69

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 14 NC State 80, North Carolina A&T 44