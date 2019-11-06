TRENDING:

👀 Football: What to watch in Week 11

Women's soccer: Where we stand in conference tournaments

🎵Taylor Swift to headline March Madness Music Festival

basketball-women-d1 flag

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | November 6, 2019

Watch list released for women's basketball Naismith Trophy

Women's basketball: Oregon's Kelly Graves discusses his top-ranked Ducks and upcoming season

ATLANTA – Today, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February, and then the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 3, 2020. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 20, 2020, and the winner of the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 4, 2020.

“The competition for the 2020 Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy will heat up as more players enter the competition throughout the season, but these 50 candidates are the early contenders to watch,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We are excited to watch these women play and compete as we have another great year of college basketball ahead.”

PRESEASON QUESTIONS: Five big questions entering the 2019-20 season | Is this Oregon's year?

Overall, 11 players on the women’s watch list represent the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is a close runner-up with 10 candidates included. Oregon leads the pack with four players followed by Baylor, the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion, and UConn, which has won more Citizen Naismith Trophies (10) than any other school with three candidates apiece.

“While only one player can win the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy, each of the players on the watch list has shown the passion and drive worthy of the honor thus far,” said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. "We are looking forward to watching them continue to compete for the title of Women’s Player of the Year.”

RANKINGS: Which teams round out the top 5?

FULL NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Bella Alarie Sr. G/F Princeton IVY
Shakira Austin So. F Maryland Big Ten
Elizabeth Balogun So. G Louisville ACC
Erin Boley Jr. F Oregon Pac-12
Brittany Brewer Sr. F Texas Tech Big 12
DiJonai Carrington Sr. G Stanford Pac-12
Chennedy Carter Jr. G Texas A&M SEC
Kaila Charles Sr. G Maryland Big Ten
Shay Colley Sr. G Michigan State Big Ten
Te'a Cooper Sr. G Baylor Big 12
Lauren Cox Sr. F Baylor Big 12
Elissa Cunane So. C NC State ACC
Jordan Danberry Sr. G Mississippi State SEC
Crystal Dangerfield Sr. G UConn AAC
Rennia Davis Jr. G/F Tennessee SEC
Japreece Dean Sr. G UCLA Pac-12
Chelsea Dungee Jr. G Arkansas SEC
Kiah Gillespie Sr. F FSU ACC
Haley Gorecki Sr. G Duke ACC
Vivian Gray Jr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Ae'Rianna Harris Sr. F Purdue Big Ten
Tyasha Harris Sr. G South Carolina SEC
Ruthy Hebard Sr. F Oregon Pac-12
Naz Hillmon So. F Michigan Big Ten
Joyner Holmes Sr. F Texas Big 12
Rhyne Howard So. G Kentucky SEC
Sabrina Ionescu Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Stella Johnson Sr. G Rider MAAC
Aislinn Konig Sr. G NC State ACC
Juicy Landrum Sr. G Baylor Big 12
Tynice Martin Sr. G West Virginia Big 12
Aari McDonald Jr. G Arizona Pac-12
Ayana Mitchell Sr. F LSU SEC
Beatrice Mompremier Sr. F Miami ACC
Erica Ogwumike Sr. G Rice C-USA
Michaela Onyenwere Jr. F UCLA Pac-12
Ali Patberg Jr. G Indiana Big Ten
Mikayla Pivec Sr. G Oregon State Pac-12
Satou Sabally Jr. F Oregon Pac-12
Shadeen Samuels Sr. F Seton Hall BIG EAST
Kristin Scott Jr. F/C Iowa State Big 12
Destiny Slocum Jr. G Oregon State Pac-12
Amber Smith Sr. G Missouri SEC
Chante Stonewall Sr. F DePaul BIG EAST
Sug Sutton Sr. G Texas Big 12
Megan Walker Jr. F UConn AAC
Peyton Williams Sr. F Kansas State Big 12
Kiana Williams Jr. G Stanford Pac-12
Christyn Williams So. G UConn AAC
Kay Kay Wright Sr. G UCF AAC

About the Atlanta Tipoff Club

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA’s Lew Alcindor received the first Citizen Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women’s recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Citizen Watch Company, Jersey Mike’s and Werner Ladder.

About Citizen

Citizen, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovation since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep- rooted respect for craftsmanship. Citizen advocates “Better Starts Now,” searching for and accomplishing goals that cultivate positive change. Driven to create timepieces enjoyed by citizens all over the world, Citizen formed an alliance partnership with Disney in 2018, another powerhouse brand with similar values. With a long-term partnership in place, Citizen participates in activations surrounding the Disney Parks, Marvel, Star Wars and more. Citizen is the Official Timepiece of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland with branded clocks in both theme parks.

For over 40 years, Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery replacement.

Love and basketball lasts through the years and miles for Alabama State coaches

Alabama State's Lewis Jackson and Freda Freeman-Jackson share one home, two college basketball head-coaching jobs and two spots in the SWAC Hall of Fame.
READ MORE

21 DII women's basketball player of the year candidates for 2019-20

With the DII women's basketball season underway, let's take an early look at some player of the year contenders. Benedict's Ay'Anna Bey, Lubbock Christian's Maddi Chitsey, and Drury's Hailey Diestelkamp are amongst the early players to know.
READ MORE

Missouri State's Coach "Mox" era begins in style with victory at No. 23 Minnesota

Missouri State bolted to an 18-4 lead and never trailed 23rd-ranked Minnesota Tuesday afternoon to earn a 77-69 victory at Williams Arena in the first game under head coach Amaka "Mox" Agugua-Hamilton. Missouri State extended its school record with its 11th consecutive road win.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners