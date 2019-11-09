College Football:

🏆 The CFP race examined, after Week 11

LSU beats Bama for first time since 2011

😱 B1G upset: Minnesota stuns No. 4 Penn State

Scoreboard

basketball-women-d1 flag

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | November 9, 2019

Sabrina Ionescu leads Oregon women's basketball to historic upset over Team USA in exhibition

Women's basketball: Oregon's Kelly Graves discusses his top-ranked Ducks and upcoming season

Only one college basketball team had ever beaten the U.S. women's national team. That is, until now.

The Oregon Ducks defeated Team USA 93-86 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday in an exhibition game. With the win, they become just the second program in history to top the women's national team. Tennessee did it back on Nov. 7, 1999, almost 20 years to the day.

Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting. She added seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes of action. And it was Ionescu who had the highlight of the night with this pull-up 3-pointer from deep.

Senior Ruthy Hebard had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and junior Satou Sabally added 25 points for the Ducks. Oregon trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half and four points at halftime before outscoring Team USA 55-44 in the second half.

For Team USA, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike — former Stanford Cardinal — finished with a double-double, recording a team-high 19 points and 14 rebounds. 

LATEST NEWS: Top 25 scores and schedule for this week Preseason Naismith Trophy watch list

The women's national team featured household names like Diana Taurasi (17 points, five assists), Sue Bird (eight points, eight assists) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (one rebound, one assist).

But the Ducks gave them all they could handle, and proved to be too much in the exhibition affair. Oregon was perfect (14-of-14) from the free-throw line. Ionescu accounted for seven of those free throws.

Oregon starts the year as the No. 1 team in women's college basketball for the first time in program history. The Ducks begin their regular season on Monday in a home game against Northeastern at 6 p.m. ET.

NCAA women's basketball | Twitter @NCAAwbb Sabrina Ionescu

College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We're playing Week 11 of the 2019 college football season. Get the College Football Playoff rankings, AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 here.
READ MORE

The 2019-20 women's college basketball bracket, predicted in the opening week

Here is a projected 2019-20 NCAA bracket for the women's college basketball season, predicted in the opening week of the season begins by NCAA.com basketball expert Michelle Smith.
READ MORE

2019-20 Oregon women's basketball schedule: Dates, times, results

Oregon and Sabrina Ionescu are looking to get back to the Final Four after coming up short last season. Here's a look at Oregon women's basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners