Women's college basketball: Scores, top 25 schedule, games to watch

The women's basketball season tipped off Tuesday, Nov. 5. Below you will find the top games to watch in the opening week and a top 25 schedule and scores. You can jump right to the schedule by clicking or tapping here.

Here are some of the top games to watch.

No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | Monday, Nov. 11 | 6 p.m. ET

The Ducks are the AP preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history. All eyes will be on Sabrina Ionescu, who returned for her senior season looking to win a national championship. But Ionescu has help making Oregon a well-rounded team. Senior Ruthy Hebard and junior Satou Sabally are forwards who return for the Ducks.

Tennessee vs. No. 16 Notre Dame | Monday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. ET

The Lady Vols will have something to prove as they enter this season not ranked for the first time since 1977. Notre Dame lost all its starters from last year's team that made it to the national title game but fell to Baylor. This is the first time Notre Dame has been ranked outside of the top 10 since 2011.

Women's college basketball top 25 schedule

Monday, Nov. 11

No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | 6 p.m. ET

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. UT Martin | 8 p.m. ET

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. ET

No. 22 Arkansas vs. McNeese | 8 p.m. ET

Previous results:

Tuesday, Nov. 5

No. 2 Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29

No. 3 Stanford 92, Eastern Washington 27

No. 4 Maryland 119, Wagner 56

No. 6 Texas A&M 78, Little Rock 35

No. 8 South Carolina 103, Alabama State 43

No. 9 Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 56

No. 11 UCLA 85, Weber State 45

No. 12 Florida State 88, Charleston Southern 36

No. 13 Kentucky 67, Mt. St. Mary's 44

No. 16 Notre Dame 60, Fordam 55

No. 17 Michigan State 85, Eastern Michigan 50

No. 20 Arizona State 87, Air Force 56

No. 21 Syracuse 66, Ohio 54

Missouri State 77, No. 23 Minnesota 69

Wednesday, Nov. 6

No. 14 NC State 80, North Carolina A&T 44

Thursday, Nov. 7

No. 24 Indiana 75, Mt. St. Mary's 52

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 2 Baylor 120, Grambling 46

No. 9 Louisville 76, Murray State 40

South Florida 64, No. 15 Texas 57

No. 16 Notre Dame 84, Loyola (MD) 60

No. 17 Michigan State 110, Detroit Mercy 52

No. 18 DePaul 98, Miami (OH) 79

No. 22 Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52

No. 25 Michigan 76, Western Michigan 55

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 3 Stanford 91, San Francisco 71

No. 7 Oregon State 86, UC Irvine 57

No. 10 Mississippi State 91, Southern Miss 58

No. 11 UCLA 74, Loyola Marymount 52

No. 12 Florida State 70, LSU 62

Sunday, Nov. 10

No. 8 South Carolina 63, No. 4 Maryland 54

No. 5 UConn 72, Cal 61

No. 6 Texas A&M 79, Duke 58

No. 13 Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 52

No. 14 NC State 80, UNC Wilmington 40

No. 18 Miami 83, Jackson State 68

No. 20 Arizona State 83, Army 51

No. 23 Minnesota 90, Vermont 58

No. 24 Indiana 111, Nicholls 47

No. 25 Michigan 77, Bradley 57