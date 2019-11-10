Women's college basketball: Scores, top 25 schedule, games to watch

The women's basketball season tipped off Tuesday, Nov. 5. Below you will find the top games to watch in the opening week and a top 25 schedule and scores. You can jump right to the schedule by clicking or tapping here.
Here are some of the top games to watch.
BRACKET PREDICTION: NCAA.com's Michelle Smith's bracket prediction before the season starts
No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | Monday, Nov. 11 | 6 p.m. ET
The Ducks are the AP preseason No. 1 for the first time in school history. All eyes will be on Sabrina Ionescu, who returned for her senior season looking to win a national championship. But Ionescu has help making Oregon a well-rounded team. Senior Ruthy Hebard and junior Satou Sabally are forwards who return for the Ducks.
OREGON ON TOP: Ducks top the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll
Tennessee vs. No. 16 Notre Dame | Monday, Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. ET
The Lady Vols will have something to prove as they enter this season not ranked for the first time since 1977. Notre Dame lost all its starters from last year's team that made it to the national title game but fell to Baylor. This is the first time Notre Dame has been ranked outside of the top 10 since 2011.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL BEST RETURNING: Shooters | Passers | Rebounders
Women's college basketball top 25 schedule
Monday, Nov. 11
No. 1 Oregon vs. Northeastern | 6 p.m. ET
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. UT Martin | 8 p.m. ET
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. ET
No. 22 Arkansas vs. McNeese | 8 p.m. ET
Previous results:
Tuesday, Nov. 5
No. 2 Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29
No. 3 Stanford 92, Eastern Washington 27
No. 4 Maryland 119, Wagner 56
No. 6 Texas A&M 78, Little Rock 35
No. 8 South Carolina 103, Alabama State 43
No. 9 Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 56
No. 11 UCLA 85, Weber State 45
No. 12 Florida State 88, Charleston Southern 36
No. 13 Kentucky 67, Mt. St. Mary's 44
No. 16 Notre Dame 60, Fordam 55
No. 17 Michigan State 85, Eastern Michigan 50
No. 20 Arizona State 87, Air Force 56
No. 21 Syracuse 66, Ohio 54
Missouri State 77, No. 23 Minnesota 69
Wednesday, Nov. 6
No. 14 NC State 80, North Carolina A&T 44
Thursday, Nov. 7
No. 24 Indiana 75, Mt. St. Mary's 52
Friday, Nov. 8
No. 2 Baylor 120, Grambling 46
No. 9 Louisville 76, Murray State 40
South Florida 64, No. 15 Texas 57
No. 16 Notre Dame 84, Loyola (MD) 60
No. 17 Michigan State 110, Detroit Mercy 52
No. 18 DePaul 98, Miami (OH) 79
No. 22 Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52
No. 25 Michigan 76, Western Michigan 55
Saturday, Nov. 9
No. 3 Stanford 91, San Francisco 71
No. 7 Oregon State 86, UC Irvine 57
No. 10 Mississippi State 91, Southern Miss 58
No. 11 UCLA 74, Loyola Marymount 52
No. 12 Florida State 70, LSU 62
Sunday, Nov. 10
No. 8 South Carolina 63, No. 4 Maryland 54
No. 5 UConn 72, Cal 61
No. 6 Texas A&M 79, Duke 58
No. 13 Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 52
No. 14 NC State 80, UNC Wilmington 40
No. 18 Miami 83, Jackson State 68
No. 20 Arizona State 83, Army 51
No. 23 Minnesota 90, Vermont 58
No. 24 Indiana 111, Nicholls 47
No. 25 Michigan 77, Bradley 57