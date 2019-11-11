Oregon, Baylor, Stanford lead the AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

Oregon, Baylor and Stanford hold the top three spots again this week in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll. UConn replaces Maryland in fourth after the Huskies started the season with a win, while Maryland fell to South Carolina.

NCAA.com's Michelle Smith has the Huskies a little bit lower in her latest college basketball rankings. They are fifth and Texas A&M fourth.

South Florida is the lone newcomer to this week’s poll. The Bulls started the season 2-0 — with a win over previously ranked No. 15 Texas — and are now ranked 25th.

Let’s take a closer look at the poll.

The AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

Through Nov. 10, 2019

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1 2 Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2 3 Stanford 2-0 681 3 4 UConn 1-0 620 5 5 Texas A&M 2-0 617 6 6 South Carolina 2-0 609 8 7 Oregon State 1-0 579 7 8 Maryland 1-1 533 4 9 Louisville 2-0 516 9 10 Mississippi State 1-0 480 10 11 UCLA 2-0 426 11 12 Florida State 2-0 398 12 13 Kentucky 2-0 386 13 14 NC State 2-0 371 14 15 Notre Dame 2-0 308 16 16 Michigan State 2-0 269 17 17 Miami (FL) 1-0 245 T-18 18 DePaul 1-0 226 T-18 19 Arizona State 2-0 165 20 20 Syracuse 1-0 129 21 21 Indiana 2-0 114 24 22 Texas 0-1 113 15 23 Arkansas 1-0 111 22 24 Michigan 2-0 102 25 25 South Florida 2-0 60 NR Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.

Oregon stays on top after win over Team USA

The Oregon Ducks have not yet played a game that will count against their record this season — they open their slate Monday night by hosting Northeastern — but in an exhibition game on Saturday, the Ducks beat Team USA.

That’s right. Oregon beat a team armed with Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Sylvia Fowles, 93-86.

Sabrina Ionescu — likely a future member of Team USA, perhaps in time for the 2020 Olympics — dropped 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Satou Sabally added 25 points, while Ruthy Hebard notched a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

This game won’t count on paper, but it should be a big confidence booster for the Ducks as they begin their quest to get back to the Final Four.

Impact from Maryland vs. South Carolina

In our first match-up of the season featuring two teams ranked in the top 10, then-ranked No. 8 South Carolina went up to College Park and beat previously ranked No. 4 Maryland 63-54 Sunday.

On Monday, voters pushed the Gamecocks up two spots to No. 6 and dropped the Terps to No. 8. Leading South Carolina was freshman sensation Aliyah Boston, who tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. For Maryland, Ashley Owusu led all scorers with 17 points, seven boards and three assists.

Tough look for Drake

Drake wasn’t ranked in the preseason poll, but was high in receiving votes, coming in 30th. All the Bulldogs did in the first week of the season was beat a pair of teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.

Still, AP voters didn’t think that was good enough to put Drake in the Top 25. The Bulldogs received 25 more votes, but finished on the outside of the poll at 27th. In addition to beating Iowa State 86-81, Drake also beat South Dakota State 74-67. Both teams made the NCAA tournament last year and the JackRabbits went to the Sweet 16.

Sara Rhine led Drake in both victories. She totaled 48 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist across both contests. The 6-foot-1 redshirt senior from Eldon, Missouri was named to the preseason All-MVC First Team and to the watchlist for the McClain Award.

Voters should keep an eye on Rhine and Drake this week as they take on South Dakota and Creighton.