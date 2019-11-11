Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI

Seventy-six coaches have accumulated at least 500 wins in their careers in the history of Division I women’s basketball.

The woman at the top of that list is no surprise: Pat Summitt, who revolutionized women’s basketball at Tennessee, picking up 1,098 wins during her 38-year career with the Volunteers.

More women's basketball history: The winningest teams in Division I history

But two coaches are within striking distance of Summitt — who coached her last game in 2012.

Heading into the 2019-20 season, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sits at 1,067 wins (31 wins away from tying Summitt), while Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma is at 1,062 (36 wins away).

Men's basketball: The winningest coaches in DI men's basketball history

VanDerveer has had 10 seasons of at least 31 wins in the past 15 years. Auriemma has had nine seasons of at least 36 wins. The milestone is well within reach for both coaches.

But, for now at least, Summitt still holds the top spot. Here are all 75 coaches who join her with more than 500 wins in their careers headed into the 2019-20 season:

(All records taken from the NCAA's official records, which can be found here.)

* = Active as of 2019-2020 season