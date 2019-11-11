Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI

Seventy-six coaches have accumulated at least 500 wins in their careers in the history of Division I women’s basketball.
The woman at the top of that list is no surprise: Pat Summitt, who revolutionized women’s basketball at Tennessee, picking up 1,098 wins during her 38-year career with the Volunteers.
But two coaches are within striking distance of Summitt — who coached her last game in 2012.
Heading into the 2019-20 season, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sits at 1,067 wins (31 wins away from tying Summitt), while Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma is at 1,062 (36 wins away).
VanDerveer has had 10 seasons of at least 31 wins in the past 15 years. Auriemma has had nine seasons of at least 36 wins. The milestone is well within reach for both coaches.
But, for now at least, Summitt still holds the top spot. Here are all 75 coaches who join her with more than 500 wins in their careers headed into the 2019-20 season:
(All records taken from the NCAA's official records, which can be found here.)
* = Active as of 2019-2020 season
|Rank
|Coach
|Seasons
|Wins
|Losses
|WL %
|School(s)
|1
|Pat Summitt
|38
|1098
|208
|0.841
|Tennessee (1974-75 - 2011-12)
|2
|Tara VanDerveer*
|40
|1067
|247
|0.812
|Stanford (1996-97 - 2019-20); Stanford (1985-86 - 1994-95); Ohio St. (1980-81 - 1984-85); Idaho (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|3
|Geno Auriemma*
|34
|1062
|139
|0.884
|UConn (1985-86 - 2019-20)
|4
|Barbara Stevens
|42
|1039
|282
|0.787
|Bentley (1986-87 - 2019-20); Massachusetts (1983-84 - 1985-86); Clark (MA) (1977-78 - 1982-83)
|5
|Sylvia Hatchell
|44
|1023
|405
|0.716
|North Carolina (1986-87 - 2018-19); Francis Marion (1975-76 - 1985-86)
|6
|C. Vivian Stringer*
|48
|1019
|412
|0.712
|Rutgers (1995-96 - 2019-20); Iowa (1983-84 - 1994-95); Cheyneyxx (1971-72 - 1982-83)
|7
|Muffet McGraw*
|37
|923
|275
|0.77
|Notre Dame (1987-88 - 2019-20); Lehigh (1982-83 - 1986-87)
|8
|Jim Foster
|40
|903
|347
|0.722
|Chattanooga (2013-14 - 2017-18); Ohio St. (2002-03 - 2012-13); Vanderbilt (1991-92 - 2001-02); Saint Joseph's (1978-79 - 1990-91)
|9
|Jody Conradt
|38
|900
|309
|0.744
|UT Arlington (1973-74 - 1975-76); Texas (1976-77 - 2006-07); Sam Houston St. (1969-70 - 1972-73)
|10
|Robin Selvig
|38
|865
|286
|0.752
|Montana (1978-79 - 2015-16)
|11
|Andy Landers
|36
|862
|299
|0.742
|Georgia (1979-80 - 2014-15)
|12
|Gary Blair*
|34
|791
|322
|0.711
|Texas A&M (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas (1993-94 - 2002-03); SFA (1985-86 - 1992-93)
|13
|Joe Foley*
|32
|789
|255
|0.756
|Little Rock (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas Tech (1987-88 - 2002-03)
|14
|Harry Perretta*
|41
|765
|476
|0.616
|Villanova (1978-79 - 2019-20)
|15
|Nancy Fahey*
|33
|756
|175
|0.812
|Illinois (2017-18 - 2019-20); WashU (1986-87 - 2016-17)
|16
|Lisa Bluder*
|35
|752
|359
|0.677
|Iowa (2000-01 - 2019-20); Drake (1990-91 - 1999-00); St. Ambrose (1984-85 - 1989-90)
|17
|Debbie Ryan
|34
|739
|324
|0.695
|Virginia (1977-78 - 2010-11)
|18
|Kay Yow
|38
|737
|344
|0.682
|NC State (1975-76 - 2008-09); Elon (1971-72 - 1974-75)
|19
|Kevin Borseth*
|32
|713
|275
|0.722
|Green Bay (2012-13 - 2019-20); Michigan (2007-08 - 2011-12); Green Bay (1998-99 - 2006-07); Michigan Tech (1987-88 - 1997-98)
|20
|Sue Gunter
|34
|708
|308
|0.697
|SFA (1968-69 - 1979-80); LSU (1982-83 - 2003-04)
|21
|Cindy Russo
|38
|707
|408
|0.634
|FIU (1980-81 - 2014-15); Lamar University (1978-79 - 1979-80); FIU (1977-78 - 1977-78)
|22
|Joan Bonvicini
|36
|701
|421
|0.625
|Seattle U (2009-10 - 2015-16); Arizona (1991-92 - 2007-08); Long Beach St. (1979-80 - 1990-91)
|23
|Wes Moore*
|30
|698
|227
|0.755
|NC State (2013-14 - 2019-20); Chattanooga (1998-99 - 2012-13); Francis Marion (1995-96 - 1997-98); Maryville (TN) (1987-88 - 1992-93)
|24
|Doug Bruno*
|33
|694
|342
|0.67
|DePaul (1988-89 - 2019-20); DePaul (1976-77 - 1977-78)
|25
|Rene Portland
|31
|693
|265
|0.723
|Saint Joseph's (1976-77 - 1977-78); Penn St. (1980-81 - 2006-07); Colorado (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|26
|Joe McKeown*
|33
|691
|347
|0.666
|Northwestern (2008-09 - 2019-20); George Washington (1989-90 - 2007-08); New Mexico St. (1986-87 - 1988-89)
|27
|Theresa Grentz
|35
|681
|362
|0.653
|Lafayette (2015-16 - 2016-17); Illinois (1995-96 - 2006-07); Rutgers (1976-77 - 1994-95); Saint Joseph's (1974-75 - 1975-76)
|28
|Bill Fennelly*
|31
|671
|315
|0.681
|Iowa St. (1995-96 - 2019-20); Toledo (1988-89 - 1994-95)
|28
|Amy Ruley
|29
|671
|198
|0.772
|North Dakota St. (1979-80 - 2007-08)
|30
|Gordy Presnell*
|32
|667
|299
|0.69
|Boise St. (2005-06 - 2019-20); Seattle Pacific (1987-88 - 2004-05)
|31
|Bob Schneider
|28
|634
|201
|0.759
|West Tex. A&M (1981-82 - 2005-06); Texas Woman's (1978-79 - 1980-81)
|32
|Stephanie Gaitley*
|33
|633
|365
|0.634
|Fordham (2011-12 - 2019-20); Monmouth (2008-09 - 2010-11); LIU (2002-03 - 2007-08); Saint Joseph's (1991-92 - 2000-01); Richmond (1985-86 - 1990-91)
|33
|Joanne P. McCallie*
|27
|628
|243
|0.721
|Duke (2007-08 - 2019-20); Michigan St. (2000-01 - 2006-07); Maine (1992-93 - 1999-00)
|33
|Gene Roebuck
|25
|628
|145
|0.812
|North Dakota St. (1987-88 - 2011-12)
|35
|Lisa Stone*
|33
|625
|339
|0.648
|Saint Louis (2012-13 - 2019-20); Wisconsin (2003-04 - 2010-11); Drake (2000-01 - 2002-03); Wis.-Eau Claire (1988-89 - 1999-00); Cornell College (1985-86 - 1987-88)
|36
|Bill Gibbons Jr.*
|34
|620
|414
|0.6
|Holy Cross (1985-86 - 2019-20)
|37
|Sharon Fanning-Otis
|36
|608
|460
|0.569
|Mississippi St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); Kentucky (1987-88 - 1994-95); Chattanooga (1976-77 - 1986-87)
|37
|Wendy Larry
|27
|608
|234
|0.722
|Va. Wesleyan (1977-78 - 1977-78); Old Dominion (1987-88 - 2010-11); Arizona (1985-86 - 1986-87)
|39
|Joe Ciampi
|27
|607
|213
|0.74
|Auburn (1979-80 - 2003-04); Army West Point (1977-78 - 1978-79)
|39
|Mike Granelli
|32
|607
|249
|0.709
|Saint Peter's (1972-73 - 2003-04)
|41
|Kathleen Delaney-Smith*
|37
|602
|408
|0.596
|Harvard (1982-83 - 2019-20)
|41
|Lynne Agee
|33
|602
|334
|0.643
|UNC Greensboro (1981-82 - 2010-11); Roanoke (1978-79 - 1980-81)
|43
|Mike McLaughlin*
|24
|586
|177
|0.768
|Penn (2009-10 - 2019-20); Holy Family (1995-96 - 2008-09)
|44
|Frank Bennett
|32
|583
|438
|0.571
|Lipscomb (1980-81 - 2011-12)
|45
|Elaine Elliott
|27
|582
|234
|0.713
|Utah (1983-84 - 2009-10)
|46
|Bob Spencer
|27
|578
|271
|0.681
|William Penn (1973-74 - 1980-81); Parsons (1970-71 - 1972-73); John F. Kennedy (1966-67 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1981-82 - 1992-93)
|47
|Kim Mulkey*
|19
|576
|99
|0.853
|Baylor (2000-01 - 2019-20)
|47
|Leon Barmore
|20
|576
|87
|0.869
|Louisiana Tech (1982-83 - 2001-02)
|49
|Dianne Nolan
|38
|575
|509
|0.53
|Lafayette (2010-11 - 2014-15); Fairfield (1979-80 - 2006-07); St. Francis Brooklyn (1974-75 - 1978-79)
|50
|Lisa Stockton*
|28
|571
|301
|0.655
|Tulane (1994-95 - 2019-20); Greensboro (1987-88 - 1989-90)
|50
|Marsha Sharp
|24
|571
|189
|0.751
|Texas Tech (1982-83 - 2005-06)
|52
|Jerry Finkbeiner*
|30
|570
|366
|0.609
|Utah St. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Oral Roberts (1996-97 - 2011-12); Southern Nazarene (1990-91 - 1995-96); Northwest Nazarene (1985-86 - 1985-86)
|53
|Chris Gobrecht*
|39
|561
|574
|0.494
|Air Force (2015-16 - 2019-20); Yale (2005-06 - 2014-15); Southern California (1997-98 - 2003-04); Florida St. (1996-97 - 1996-97); Washington (1985-86 - 1995-96); Cal St. Fullerton (1979-80 - 1984-85)
|54
|Marian Washington
|31
|560
|363
|0.607
|Kansas (1973-74 - 2003-04)
|55
|Ferne Labati
|33
|556
|399
|0.582
|TCNJ (1979-80 - 1983-84); Seton Hill (2006-07 - 2012-13); Miami (FL) (1988-89 - 2004-05); Fairleigh Dickinson (1984-85 - 1987-88)
|56
|Jeff Mittie*
|27
|554
|301
|0.648
|Kansas St. (2014-15 - 2019-20); TCU (1999-00 - 2013-14); Arkansas St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Missouri Western (1992-93 - 1994-95)
|57
|Wanda Watkins
|35
|549
|443
|0.553
|Campbell (1981-82 - 2015-16)
|58
|Larry Inman
|33
|545
|397
|0.579
|Tennessee St. (2012-13 - 2016-17); Eastern Ky. (1988-89 - 2007-08); Middle Tenn. (1978-79 - 1985-86)
|59
|Sandra Rushing*
|30
|544
|333
|0.62
|Central Ark. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Delta St. (2002-03 - 2011-12); Henderson St. (2001-02 - 2001-02); UTEP (1990-91 - 2000-01); Millsaps (1989-90 - 1989-90)
|59
|Tony Cross
|26
|544
|255
|0.681
|Belmont (1984-85 - 2009-10)
|61
|Nancy Wilson
|30
|542
|365
|0.598
|South Carolina (1984-85 - 1996-97); Col. of Charleston (1976-77 - 2011-12)
|62
|Carol Hammerle
|32
|536
|346
|0.608
|Northern Ill. (1998-99 - 2004-05); Green Bay (1973-74 - 1997-98)
|63
|Mark French
|29
|535
|318
|0.627
|UC Santa Barbara (1987-88 - 2007-08); Pacific (1979-80 - 1982-83); Idaho St. (1983-84 - 1986-87)
|64
|Van Chancellor
|23
|529
|194
|0.732
|LSU (2007-08 - 2010-11); Ole Miss (1978-79 - 1996-97)
|64
|James Sweat
|26
|529
|261
|0.67
|Norfolk St. (1988-89 - 2006-07); Hampton (1981-82 - 1987-88)
|66
|Karl Smesko*
|20
|524
|119
|0.815
|FGCU (2002-03 - 2019-20); Purdue Fort Wayne (1999-00 - 2000-01); Walsh (1997-98 - 1997-98)
|67
|Patricia Cage-Bibbs
|29
|521
|337
|0.607
|N.C. A&T (2005-06 - 2011-12); Hampton (1997-98 - 2003-04); Grambling (1984-85 - 2013-14)
|68
|Brenda Paul
|35
|517
|480
|0.519
|Young Harris (2010-11 - 2014-15); Elon (1994-95 - 2007-08); Georgia St. (1989-90 - 1993-94); Mississippi St. (1985-86 - 1988-89); Berry (1980-81 - 1984-85); Tenn. Wesleyan (1978-79 - 1979-80)
|69
|Brenda Frese*
|20
|515
|154
|0.77
|Maryland (2002-03 - 2019-20); Minnesota (2001-02 - 2001-02); Ball St. (1999-00 - 2000-01)
|70
|Jane Albright
|33
|512
|477
|0.518
|Nevada (2008-09 - 2016-17); Wichita St. (2003-04 - 2007-08); Wisconsin (1994-95 - 2002-03); Northern Ill. (1984-85 - 1993-94)
|71
|Royce Chadwick*
|30
|510
|398
|0.562
|A&M-Corpus Christi (2012-13 - 2019-20); Marshall (2001-02 - 2011-12); SFA (1994-95 - 2000-01); Sam Houston St. (1986-87 - 1988-89); Okla. Panhandle (1984-85 - 1985-86)
|71
|Ceal Barry
|26
|510
|284
|0.642
|Colorado (1983-84 - 2004-05); Cincinnati (1979-80 - 1982-83)
|73
|Kelly Graves*
|22
|508
|214
|0.704
|Oregon (2014-15 - 2019-20); Gonzaga (2000-01 - 2013-14); Saint Mary's (CA) (1997-98 - 1999-00)
|73
|Gary Van Atta
|29
|508
|352
|0.591
|Montevallo (2016-17 - 2019-20); Trevecca Nazarene (2005-06 - 2015-16); UT Martin (1996-97 - 2003-04); Montevallo (1989-90 - 1995-96)
|75
|Colby Tilley
|26
|507
|282
|0.643
|Kennesaw St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); AUM (1986-87 - 1994-95)
|76
|Robin Pingeton*
|24
|506
|276
|0.647
|Missouri (2010-11 - 2019-20); Illinois St. (2003-04 - 2009-10); St. Ambrose (1992-93 - 1999-00)