FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS:

DI women's soccer bracket

DII M and W cross country

DII field hockey bracket

DIII women's volleyball bracket

basketball-women-d1 flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | November 11, 2019

Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI

The incredible legacy of Pat Summitt

Seventy-six coaches have accumulated at least 500 wins in their careers in the history of Division I women’s basketball.

The woman at the top of that list is no surprise: Pat Summitt, who revolutionized women’s basketball at Tennessee, picking up 1,098 wins during her 38-year career with the Volunteers.

More women's basketball history: The winningest teams in Division I history

But two coaches are within striking distance of Summitt — who coached her last game in 2012.

Heading into the 2019-20 season, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sits at 1,067 wins (31 wins away from tying Summitt), while Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma is at 1,062 (36 wins away).

Men's basketball: The winningest coaches in DI men's basketball history

VanDerveer has had 10 seasons of at least 31 wins in the past 15 years. Auriemma has had nine seasons of at least 36 wins. The milestone is well within reach for both coaches.

But, for now at least, Summitt still holds the top spot. Here are all 75 coaches who join her with more than 500 wins in their careers headed into the 2019-20 season:

(All records taken from the NCAA's official records, which can be found here.)

* = Active as of 2019-2020 season

Rank Coach Seasons Wins Losses WL % School(s)
1 Pat Summitt 38 1098 208 0.841 Tennessee (1974-75 - 2011-12)
2 Tara VanDerveer* 40 1067 247 0.812 Stanford (1996-97 - 2019-20); Stanford (1985-86 - 1994-95); Ohio St. (1980-81 - 1984-85); Idaho (1978-79 - 1979-80)
3 Geno Auriemma* 34 1062 139 0.884 UConn (1985-86 - 2019-20)
4 Barbara Stevens 42 1039 282 0.787 Bentley (1986-87 - 2019-20); Massachusetts (1983-84 - 1985-86); Clark (MA) (1977-78 - 1982-83)
5 Sylvia Hatchell 44 1023 405 0.716 North Carolina (1986-87 - 2018-19); Francis Marion (1975-76 - 1985-86)
6 C. Vivian Stringer* 48 1019 412 0.712 Rutgers (1995-96 - 2019-20); Iowa (1983-84 - 1994-95); Cheyneyxx (1971-72 - 1982-83)
7 Muffet McGraw* 37 923 275 0.77 Notre Dame (1987-88 - 2019-20); Lehigh (1982-83 - 1986-87)
8 Jim Foster 40 903 347 0.722 Chattanooga (2013-14 - 2017-18); Ohio St. (2002-03 - 2012-13); Vanderbilt (1991-92 - 2001-02); Saint Joseph's (1978-79 - 1990-91)
9 Jody Conradt 38 900 309 0.744 UT Arlington (1973-74 - 1975-76); Texas (1976-77 - 2006-07); Sam Houston St. (1969-70 - 1972-73)
10 Robin Selvig 38 865 286 0.752 Montana (1978-79 - 2015-16)
11 Andy Landers 36 862 299 0.742 Georgia (1979-80 - 2014-15)
12 Gary Blair* 34 791 322 0.711 Texas A&M (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas (1993-94 - 2002-03); SFA (1985-86 - 1992-93)
13 Joe Foley* 32 789 255 0.756 Little Rock (2003-04 - 2019-20); Arkansas Tech (1987-88 - 2002-03)
14 Harry Perretta* 41 765 476 0.616 Villanova (1978-79 - 2019-20)
15 Nancy Fahey* 33 756 175 0.812 Illinois (2017-18 - 2019-20); WashU (1986-87 - 2016-17)
16 Lisa Bluder* 35 752 359 0.677 Iowa (2000-01 - 2019-20); Drake (1990-91 - 1999-00); St. Ambrose (1984-85 - 1989-90)
17 Debbie Ryan 34 739 324 0.695 Virginia (1977-78 - 2010-11)
18 Kay Yow 38 737 344 0.682 NC State (1975-76 - 2008-09); Elon (1971-72 - 1974-75)
19 Kevin Borseth* 32 713 275 0.722 Green Bay (2012-13 - 2019-20); Michigan (2007-08 - 2011-12); Green Bay (1998-99 - 2006-07); Michigan Tech (1987-88 - 1997-98)
20 Sue Gunter 34 708 308 0.697 SFA (1968-69 - 1979-80); LSU (1982-83 - 2003-04)
21 Cindy Russo 38 707 408 0.634 FIU (1980-81 - 2014-15); Lamar University (1978-79 - 1979-80); FIU (1977-78 - 1977-78)
22 Joan Bonvicini 36 701 421 0.625 Seattle U (2009-10 - 2015-16); Arizona (1991-92 - 2007-08); Long Beach St. (1979-80 - 1990-91)
23 Wes Moore* 30 698 227 0.755 NC State (2013-14 - 2019-20); Chattanooga (1998-99 - 2012-13); Francis Marion (1995-96 - 1997-98); Maryville (TN) (1987-88 - 1992-93)
24 Doug Bruno* 33 694 342 0.67 DePaul (1988-89 - 2019-20); DePaul (1976-77 - 1977-78)
25 Rene Portland 31 693 265 0.723 Saint Joseph's (1976-77 - 1977-78); Penn St. (1980-81 - 2006-07); Colorado (1978-79 - 1979-80)
26 Joe McKeown* 33 691 347 0.666 Northwestern (2008-09 - 2019-20); George Washington (1989-90 - 2007-08); New Mexico St. (1986-87 - 1988-89)
27 Theresa Grentz 35 681 362 0.653 Lafayette (2015-16 - 2016-17); Illinois (1995-96 - 2006-07); Rutgers (1976-77 - 1994-95); Saint Joseph's (1974-75 - 1975-76)
28 Bill Fennelly* 31 671 315 0.681 Iowa St. (1995-96 - 2019-20); Toledo (1988-89 - 1994-95)
28 Amy Ruley 29 671 198 0.772 North Dakota St. (1979-80 - 2007-08)
30 Gordy Presnell* 32 667 299 0.69 Boise St. (2005-06 - 2019-20); Seattle Pacific (1987-88 - 2004-05)
31 Bob Schneider 28 634 201 0.759 West Tex. A&M (1981-82 - 2005-06); Texas Woman's (1978-79 - 1980-81)
32 Stephanie Gaitley* 33 633 365 0.634 Fordham (2011-12 - 2019-20); Monmouth (2008-09 - 2010-11); LIU (2002-03 - 2007-08); Saint Joseph's (1991-92 - 2000-01); Richmond (1985-86 - 1990-91)
33 Joanne P. McCallie* 27 628 243 0.721 Duke (2007-08 - 2019-20); Michigan St. (2000-01 - 2006-07); Maine (1992-93 - 1999-00)
33 Gene Roebuck 25 628 145 0.812 North Dakota St. (1987-88 - 2011-12)
35 Lisa Stone* 33 625 339 0.648 Saint Louis (2012-13 - 2019-20); Wisconsin (2003-04 - 2010-11); Drake (2000-01 - 2002-03); Wis.-Eau Claire (1988-89 - 1999-00); Cornell College (1985-86 - 1987-88)
36 Bill Gibbons Jr.* 34 620 414 0.6 Holy Cross (1985-86 - 2019-20)
37 Sharon Fanning-Otis 36 608 460 0.569 Mississippi St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); Kentucky (1987-88 - 1994-95); Chattanooga (1976-77 - 1986-87)
37 Wendy Larry 27 608 234 0.722 Va. Wesleyan (1977-78 - 1977-78); Old Dominion (1987-88 - 2010-11); Arizona (1985-86 - 1986-87)
39 Joe Ciampi 27 607 213 0.74 Auburn (1979-80 - 2003-04); Army West Point (1977-78 - 1978-79)
39 Mike Granelli 32 607 249 0.709 Saint Peter's (1972-73 - 2003-04)
41 Kathleen Delaney-Smith* 37 602 408 0.596 Harvard (1982-83 - 2019-20)
41 Lynne Agee 33 602 334 0.643 UNC Greensboro (1981-82 - 2010-11); Roanoke (1978-79 - 1980-81)
43 Mike McLaughlin* 24 586 177 0.768 Penn (2009-10 - 2019-20); Holy Family (1995-96 - 2008-09)
44 Frank Bennett 32 583 438 0.571 Lipscomb (1980-81 - 2011-12)
45 Elaine Elliott 27 582 234 0.713 Utah (1983-84 - 2009-10)
46 Bob Spencer 27 578 271 0.681 William Penn (1973-74 - 1980-81); Parsons (1970-71 - 1972-73); John F. Kennedy (1966-67 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1981-82 - 1992-93)
47 Kim Mulkey* 19 576 99 0.853 Baylor (2000-01 - 2019-20)
47 Leon Barmore 20 576 87 0.869 Louisiana Tech (1982-83 - 2001-02)
49 Dianne Nolan 38 575 509 0.53 Lafayette (2010-11 - 2014-15); Fairfield (1979-80 - 2006-07); St. Francis Brooklyn (1974-75 - 1978-79)
50 Lisa Stockton* 28 571 301 0.655 Tulane (1994-95 - 2019-20); Greensboro (1987-88 - 1989-90)
50 Marsha Sharp 24 571 189 0.751 Texas Tech (1982-83 - 2005-06)
52 Jerry Finkbeiner* 30 570 366 0.609 Utah St. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Oral Roberts (1996-97 - 2011-12); Southern Nazarene (1990-91 - 1995-96); Northwest Nazarene (1985-86 - 1985-86)
53 Chris Gobrecht* 39 561 574 0.494 Air Force (2015-16 - 2019-20); Yale (2005-06 - 2014-15); Southern California (1997-98 - 2003-04); Florida St. (1996-97 - 1996-97); Washington (1985-86 - 1995-96); Cal St. Fullerton (1979-80 - 1984-85)
54 Marian Washington 31 560 363 0.607 Kansas (1973-74 - 2003-04)
55 Ferne Labati 33 556 399 0.582 TCNJ (1979-80 - 1983-84); Seton Hill (2006-07 - 2012-13); Miami (FL) (1988-89 - 2004-05); Fairleigh Dickinson (1984-85 - 1987-88)
56 Jeff Mittie* 27 554 301 0.648 Kansas St. (2014-15 - 2019-20); TCU (1999-00 - 2013-14); Arkansas St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Missouri Western (1992-93 - 1994-95)
57 Wanda Watkins 35 549 443 0.553 Campbell (1981-82 - 2015-16)
58 Larry Inman 33 545 397 0.579 Tennessee St. (2012-13 - 2016-17); Eastern Ky. (1988-89 - 2007-08); Middle Tenn. (1978-79 - 1985-86)
59 Sandra Rushing* 30 544 333 0.62 Central Ark. (2012-13 - 2019-20); Delta St. (2002-03 - 2011-12); Henderson St. (2001-02 - 2001-02); UTEP (1990-91 - 2000-01); Millsaps (1989-90 - 1989-90)
59 Tony Cross 26 544 255 0.681 Belmont (1984-85 - 2009-10)
61 Nancy Wilson 30 542 365 0.598 South Carolina (1984-85 - 1996-97); Col. of Charleston (1976-77 - 2011-12)
62 Carol Hammerle 32 536 346 0.608 Northern Ill. (1998-99 - 2004-05); Green Bay (1973-74 - 1997-98)
63 Mark French 29 535 318 0.627 UC Santa Barbara (1987-88 - 2007-08); Pacific (1979-80 - 1982-83); Idaho St. (1983-84 - 1986-87)
64 Van Chancellor 23 529 194 0.732 LSU (2007-08 - 2010-11); Ole Miss (1978-79 - 1996-97)
64 James Sweat 26 529 261 0.67 Norfolk St. (1988-89 - 2006-07); Hampton (1981-82 - 1987-88)
66 Karl Smesko* 20 524 119 0.815 FGCU (2002-03 - 2019-20); Purdue Fort Wayne (1999-00 - 2000-01); Walsh (1997-98 - 1997-98)
67 Patricia Cage-Bibbs 29 521 337 0.607 N.C. A&T (2005-06 - 2011-12); Hampton (1997-98 - 2003-04); Grambling (1984-85 - 2013-14)
68 Brenda Paul 35 517 480 0.519 Young Harris (2010-11 - 2014-15); Elon (1994-95 - 2007-08); Georgia St. (1989-90 - 1993-94); Mississippi St. (1985-86 - 1988-89); Berry (1980-81 - 1984-85); Tenn. Wesleyan (1978-79 - 1979-80)
69 Brenda Frese* 20 515 154 0.77 Maryland (2002-03 - 2019-20); Minnesota (2001-02 - 2001-02); Ball St. (1999-00 - 2000-01)
70 Jane Albright 33 512 477 0.518 Nevada (2008-09 - 2016-17); Wichita St. (2003-04 - 2007-08); Wisconsin (1994-95 - 2002-03); Northern Ill. (1984-85 - 1993-94)
71 Royce Chadwick* 30 510 398 0.562 A&M-Corpus Christi (2012-13 - 2019-20); Marshall (2001-02 - 2011-12); SFA (1994-95 - 2000-01); Sam Houston St. (1986-87 - 1988-89); Okla. Panhandle (1984-85 - 1985-86)
71 Ceal Barry 26 510 284 0.642 Colorado (1983-84 - 2004-05); Cincinnati (1979-80 - 1982-83)
73 Kelly Graves* 22 508 214 0.704 Oregon (2014-15 - 2019-20); Gonzaga (2000-01 - 2013-14); Saint Mary's (CA) (1997-98 - 1999-00)
73 Gary Van Atta 29 508 352 0.591 Montevallo (2016-17 - 2019-20); Trevecca Nazarene (2005-06 - 2015-16); UT Martin (1996-97 - 2003-04); Montevallo (1989-90 - 1995-96)
75 Colby Tilley 26 507 282 0.643 Kennesaw St. (1995-96 - 2011-12); AUM (1986-87 - 1994-95)
76 Robin Pingeton* 24 506 276 0.647 Missouri (2010-11 - 2019-20); Illinois St. (2003-04 - 2009-10); St. Ambrose (1992-93 - 1999-00)

Sabrina Ionescu tracker: Where we left off with the Oregon star, what to expect in 2019-20

All season long, we’ll be cataloging Ionescu’s best moments on this here “Sabrina Tracker.” We’ll keep you updated with the Oregon star's stats, her highlights, her records and her viral moments.
READ MORE

3 women's basketball teams who could make their first Final Four in 2020

UCLA, Florida State and Kentucky are among the teams who might have what it takes to make their first women's college basketball Final Four this season.
READ MORE

Oregon, Baylor, Stanford lead AP Top 25 rankings

Maryland fell, South Carolina rose and Oregon stayed on top in the latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll after becoming the first college team to beat Team USA since 1999.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners