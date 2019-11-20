No. 1 Oregon at No. 17 Syracuse women's basketball: Preview, how to watch

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will face their first real test of the regular season Sunday, when they travel cross-country to Syracuse, New York to take on the No. 17 Orange.

Both teams are undefeated to start the year. Oregon has beaten Northeastern, Utah State and Texas Southern, while Syracuse has topped Ohio, Maryland Eastern Shore and Albany. This is the first road game of the year for the Ducks and the first game against a Power 5 opponent for the Orange.

While Oregon made the Final Four last season, Syracuse has sustained success over the last several seasons, making the NCAA tournament each year since 2013. This game will be a big challenge for Syracuse though as they are 0-17 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Here's everything you need to know about Ducks vs. Orange:

Oregon vs. Syracuse: Preview, how to watch

The basics

Tip-off: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. ET | Live stats

Where: The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York

Watch: ACC Network

Last meeting

Syracuse and Oregon met last season as ranked opponents in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 18 Orange fell by just two points to the No. 3 Ducks, 75-73. Sabrina Ionescu tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power Oregon to a win. The Ducks trailed by six points with two minutes to play but roared back to take the victory.

Syracuse was led by Tiana Mangakahia, who had 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Mangakahia is redshirting this season after she was diagnosed with breast cancer this past offseason. The 24-year-old finished her treatment last month and is expected to return to the court for the Orange next season. She was a finalist for the Lieberman Award and an honorable mention All-American last year.

The match-up

Oregon Syracuse 1/1 Ranking (AP/Coaches) 17/15 99-63 win over Texas Southern Last game 75-53 win over Albany 3-0 2019 Record 3-0 33-5, Final Four 2018 Finish 25-9, NCAA Tournament second round Kelly Graves Coach Quentin Hillsman

Oregon vs. Syracuse: Players to watch

Oregon: Ruthy Hebard, Senior, Forward

Everyone knows about Sabrina Ionescu, but the Ducks are not a one-woman show by any means. So far this season, Hebard is ranked in the top 10 in all of Division I women's basketball in points and rebounds per game, averaging 23.7 points and 13.3 boards per game.

A year ago, Hebard was an All-Pac-12 selection and a finalist for the McClain Award. The 6-foot-4 native of Fairbanks, Alaska was crucial to the Ducks' Final Four run last season, averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per-game across their five NCAA tournament contests.

Hebard has posted three straight double-doubles this season and also tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds in Oregon's exhibition win over Team USA.

Syracuse: Emily Engstler, Sophomore, Guard

Engstler is off to a stellar start to her sophomore season, averaging a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 2.5 assists and two blocks per game.

A New York native, Engstler came to Syracuse as a five-star recruit and was second on the team in blocks as a freshman with 35 swats. She played in just 11 games last season but has started in each of Syracuse's first three games of the season this year. She's listed as a guard, but at 6-foot-1 can score inside and out.