These are the most highly-attended women’s college basketball games

There are many eye-catching matchups coming up this season in women’s college basketball. Some have the potential to make their way into the ranks of the sport's most-attended games.
Here's some of what we have got on tap this season: South Carolina vs. Tennessee, Baylor vs. UConn, UConn vs. Oregon, Stanford vs. Oregon, Florida State vs. NC State, and Tennessee vs. UConn, to name just a few.
Below is a list of the top single-game attendance records, plus the top attendance numbers for single games last season. These are taken from official NCAA.org stats where you can check the attendance highs for the current season here.
Single-session attendance records
|Attendance
|Teams
|DATE
|Location
|29,619
|UConn (82) vs. Oklahoma (70)
|March 29, 2002
|The Alamodome, San Antonio
|29,619
|UConn (79) vs. Tennessee (56) and Oklahoma (86) vs. Duke (71)
|March 25, 2002
|The Alamodome, San Antonio
|28,937
|Baylor (84) vs. Michigan St. (62)
|April 5, 2005
|RCA Dome, Indianapolis
|28,937
|Baylor (68) vs. LSU (57) and Michigan St. (68) vs. Tennessee (64)
|April 3, 2005
|RCA Dome, Indianapolis
|28,210
|UConn (73) vs. Tennessee (68)
|April 8, 2003
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta
|28,210
|Tennessee (66) vs. Duke (56), and UConn (71) vs. Texas (69)
|April 6, 2003
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta
|24,653
|Tennessee (89) vs UConn (80)
|Jan. 7, 2006
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|24,611
|UConn (86) vs. Tennessee (72)
|Jan. 5, 2002
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|24,597
|UConn (69) vs. Tennessee (84)
|Jan. 3, 1998
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|24,251
|Tennessee (73) vs. Vanderbilt (53)
|Feb. 25, 2007
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|24,046
|Tennessee (92) vs. UConn (88)
|Feb. 1, 2001
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|23,912
|Texas (97) vs. Tennessee (78)
|Dec. 9, 1987
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|23,706
|Duke (69) vs. Kentucky (61)
|Dec. 22, 2013
|Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
|23,385
|UConn (74) vs. Tennessee (67)
|Jan. 8, 2000
|Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
|23,291
|Tennessee (83) vs. Georgia (65)
|March 31, 1996
|Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, NC
|23,291
|Georgia (86) vs. Stanford (76) and Tennessee (88) vs. UConn (83) (OT)
|March 29, 1996
|Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, NC
Single-game highs for 2018-19 season
|Attendance
|Teams
|Date
|Location
|19,812
|St. John’s (NY) (62) vs. DePaul (70)
|Feb. 17, 2019
|Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
|18,000
|South Carolina (64) vs. Mississippi St. (68)
|March 3, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|17,023
|Louisville (78) vs. UConn (69)
|Jan. 31, 2019
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|14,625
|Minnesota (70) vs. New Hampshire (47)
|Nov. 9, 2018
|Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN
|14,506
|Bethune-Cookman (58) vs. UMES (47) Norfolk St. (60) vs. N.C. A&T (43)
|March 15, 2019
|Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA MEAC semifinal
|13,786
|Louisville (80) vs. Kentucky (75)
|Dec. 9, 2018
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|12,707
|Michigan (73) vs. Michigan St. (77)
|Jan. 27, 2019
|Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI
|12,364
|Oregon (77) vs. Oregon St. (68)
|Feb. 15, 2019
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|12,193
|Louisville (73) vs. Miami (FL) (79)
|Feb. 17, 2019
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|12,139
|UConn (93) vs. UCF (57)
|Jan. 27, 2019
|XL Center, Hartford, CT
|12,051
|Iowa (74) vs. Northwestern (50)
|March 3, 2019
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|12,004
|South Carolina (79) vs. Missouri (65)
|Jan. 21, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,887
|South Carolina (57) vs. Kentucky (65)
|Feb. 21, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,740
|UConn (97) vs. South Carolina (79)
|Feb. 11, 2019
|XL Center, Hartford, CT
|11,539
|South Carolina (69) vs. Clemson (57)
|Nov. 15, 2018
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S
|11,392
|South Carolina (62) vs. Alabama (59)
|Jan. 6, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,368
|Michigan St. (74) vs. Michigan (64)
|Feb. 24, 2019
|Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI
|11,310
|Middle Tenn. (69) vs. Georgia St. (54)
|Nov. 29, 201
|Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, TN
|11,297
|South Carolina (88) vs. Temple (60)
|Dec. 21, 2018
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,240
|South Carolina (61) vs. Maryland (85)
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,206
|South Carolina (66) vs. Furman (53)
|Dec. 30, 2018
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,166
|South Carolina (80) vs. Vanderbilt (69)
|Jan. 28, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
|11,143
|Iowa St. (60) vs. Baylor (73)
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11,132
|Louisville (87) vs. Boston College (51)
|Feb. 24, 2019
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|11,044
|South Carolina (65) vs. Georgia (57)
|Feb. 14, 2019
|Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
Single-game highs for 2018-19 postseason
|Attendance
|Teams
|Date
|Location
|20,127
|Baylor (82) vs. Notre Dame (81)
|April 7, 2019
|Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
|20,062
|Notre Dame (81) vs. UConn (76) and Baylor (72) vs. Oregon (67)
|April 5, 2019
|Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
|14,644
|Arizona (56) vs. Northwestern (42)
|April 6, 2019
|McKale Center, Tuscon, AZ
|11,538
|Oregon (88) vs. Mississippi St. (84)
|March 31, 2019
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
|11,324
|Oregon (63) vs. South Dakota St. (53) and Mississippi St. (76) vs. Arizona St. (53)
|March 29, 2019
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
|12,376
|Iowa (68) vs. Missouri (52)
|March 24, 2019
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA