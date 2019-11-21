These are the most highly-attended women’s college basketball games

There are many eye-catching matchups coming up this season in women’s college basketball. Some have the potential to make their way into the ranks of the sport's most-attended games.

Here's some of what we have got on tap this season: South Carolina vs. Tennessee, Baylor vs. UConn, UConn vs. Oregon, Stanford vs. Oregon, Florida State vs. NC State, and Tennessee vs. UConn, to name just a few.

Below is a list of the top single-game attendance records, plus the top attendance numbers for single games last season. These are taken from official NCAA.org stats where you can check the attendance highs for the current season here.

Single-session attendance records

Attendance Teams DATE Location 29,619 UConn (82) vs. Oklahoma (70) March 29, 2002 The Alamodome, San Antonio 29,619 UConn (79) vs. Tennessee (56) and Oklahoma (86) vs. Duke (71) March 25, 2002 The Alamodome, San Antonio 28,937 Baylor (84) vs. Michigan St. (62) April 5, 2005 RCA Dome, Indianapolis 28,937 Baylor (68) vs. LSU (57) and Michigan St. (68) vs. Tennessee (64) April 3, 2005 RCA Dome, Indianapolis 28,210 UConn (73) vs. Tennessee (68) April 8, 2003 Georgia Dome, Atlanta 28,210 Tennessee (66) vs. Duke (56), and UConn (71) vs. Texas (69) April 6, 2003 Georgia Dome, Atlanta 24,653 Tennessee (89) vs UConn (80) Jan. 7, 2006 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 24,611 UConn (86) vs. Tennessee (72) Jan. 5, 2002 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 24,597 UConn (69) vs. Tennessee (84) Jan. 3, 1998 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 24,251 Tennessee (73) vs. Vanderbilt (53) Feb. 25, 2007 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 24,046 Tennessee (92) vs. UConn (88) Feb. 1, 2001 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 23,912 Texas (97) vs. Tennessee (78) Dec. 9, 1987 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 23,706 Duke (69) vs. Kentucky (61) Dec. 22, 2013 Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY 23,385 UConn (74) vs. Tennessee (67) Jan. 8, 2000 Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN 23,291 Tennessee (83) vs. Georgia (65) March 31, 1996 Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, NC 23,291 Georgia (86) vs. Stanford (76) and Tennessee (88) vs. UConn (83) (OT) March 29, 1996 Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

Single-game highs for 2018-19 season

Attendance Teams Date Location 19,812 St. John’s (NY) (62) vs. DePaul (70) Feb. 17, 2019 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY 18,000 South Carolina (64) vs. Mississippi St. (68) March 3, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 17,023 Louisville (78) vs. UConn (69) Jan. 31, 2019 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 14,625 Minnesota (70) vs. New Hampshire (47) Nov. 9, 2018 Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN 14,506 Bethune-Cookman (58) vs. UMES (47) Norfolk St. (60) vs. N.C. A&T (43) March 15, 2019 Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA MEAC semifinal 13,786 Louisville (80) vs. Kentucky (75) Dec. 9, 2018 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 12,707 Michigan (73) vs. Michigan St. (77) Jan. 27, 2019 Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI 12,364 Oregon (77) vs. Oregon St. (68) Feb. 15, 2019 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 12,193 Louisville (73) vs. Miami (FL) (79) Feb. 17, 2019 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 12,139 UConn (93) vs. UCF (57) Jan. 27, 2019 XL Center, Hartford, CT 12,051 Iowa (74) vs. Northwestern (50) March 3, 2019 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 12,004 South Carolina (79) vs. Missouri (65) Jan. 21, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,887 South Carolina (57) vs. Kentucky (65) Feb. 21, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,740 UConn (97) vs. South Carolina (79) Feb. 11, 2019 XL Center, Hartford, CT 11,539 South Carolina (69) vs. Clemson (57) Nov. 15, 2018 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S 11,392 South Carolina (62) vs. Alabama (59) Jan. 6, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,368 Michigan St. (74) vs. Michigan (64) Feb. 24, 2019 Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI 11,310 Middle Tenn. (69) vs. Georgia St. (54) Nov. 29, 201 Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, TN 11,297 South Carolina (88) vs. Temple (60) Dec. 21, 2018 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,240 South Carolina (61) vs. Maryland (85) Nov. 18, 2018 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,206 South Carolina (66) vs. Furman (53) Dec. 30, 2018 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,166 South Carolina (80) vs. Vanderbilt (69) Jan. 28, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 11,143 Iowa St. (60) vs. Baylor (73) Feb. 23, 2019 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 11,132 Louisville (87) vs. Boston College (51) Feb. 24, 2019 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 11,044 South Carolina (65) vs. Georgia (57) Feb. 14, 2019 Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Single-game highs for 2018-19 postseason