Women's basketball rankings: Oregon remains No. 1 in the Thanksgiving edition of Power 10

In this season of gratitude, and with teams across the country preparing for Thanksgiving tournaments and road trips, let’s take a look at our Power 10, who have shifted around a little this week based on the degree of difficult in their schedules, and find out what they might be most grateful for.

Here’s the NCAA Power 10 for the week ending on November 24, 2019. The number next to the team's name is the ranking from the previous Power 10.

1) Oregon (4-0) (1): The Ducks have to be thankful that the first road game of the season is behind them at Syracuse. The Orange were undefeated heading into the game and it was tight game at the half, the Ducks leading by only a point. But a second-half surge — Oregon outscored Syracuse 31-16 in the third quarter — sealed the win, kept Oregon unbeaten and in good position heading into their trip to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face Oklahoma State, UT Arligton, and finally, a matchup against power Louisville on Saturday. The Ducks relied heavily on their starters in a tight game against the Orange. Will be interesting to see if that’s still the game plan heading into tournament play, where the Ducks play three games in three days.

2) Baylor (5-0) (2): The Bears are undoubtedly grateful for a 34-game winning streak, the longest in Division I women’s basketball. They also have to be thankful that they have the depth and talent to make up for the loss of Lauren Cox, who remains out of the line up with a stress reaction. Three games in three days in the Virgin Islands. Graduate transfer Erin de Grate, filling in with valuable frontcourt minutes, put up 19 points (on 8 of 9 shooting) in 21 minutes on the floor.

3) Stanford (5-0) (3): The Cardinal, rebounding well from last Sunday’s nailbiting home win over Gonzaga, have to be grateful for the chance to get comfortable at home with five straight wins before embarking on first road trip of the season. In an 88-69 win over Buffalo, the Cardinal got an impressive double-double from freshman Ashten Prechtel with 17 points and 10 rebounds and more great offense from sophomore Lexie Hull, who has scored at least 20 points in three of five games so far this season. Stanford won’t play at home again until December 15 when they begin their toughest stretch of non-conference play, including games against Ohio State, Texas and Tennessee.

4) Connecticut (5-0) (5): The Huskies will be grateful for rest this Thanksgiving weekend. UConn is off to rest after a nip-and-tuck win at Ohio State on Sunday, a game that stayed in single-digits until there was a little more than three minutes to go. A long week off for the holiday without a tournament on the schedule will allow time for the Huskies’ best player, Crystal Dangerfield to heal. Dangerfield, who is still feeling the impacts off offseason surgery on her hip, scored 23 points against Ohio State and the Huskies need the all to come away with a win.

5) Texas A&M (4-0) (4): The Aggies are grateful for the ability to put a consistent lineup on the floor. Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson have started every game so far. Carter has scored in double figures in 43 straight games and at least 20 points in three straight. Texas A&M is staying home for the holiday, hosting Prairie View on Wednesday before a big barometer game against No. 12 Florida State on Sunday in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

6) South Carolina (6-0) (6): The Gamecocks, relying heavily on a stellar freshman class, are grateful for the stability that Tyasha Harris beings to the floor. Harris surpassed the 1,000-point plateau this week. Sophomore Destanni Henderson is making a strong impact off the bench, scoring in double figures in three straight games. Next up is a trip to the Virgin Islands and a run of three games in three days that includes a matchup against No. 18 Indiana Thursday, a Friday game against Washington State and a matchup against No. 2 Baylor that will be one of the best matchups of the preseason.

7) Oregon State (5-0) (7): The Beavers are grateful for the return of senior Kat Tudor. Tudor, a wing who has been one of the most consistent 3-point shooters in the country, missed 21 games last season with a torn ACL. She is back on the floor for the Beavers and has quickly picked up where she left off, hitting 8 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc in the last two games. Tudor adds depth and makes up for the loss of junior Tara Corosdale, who will miss significant time with a hamstring injury that is going to require surgery. Friday’s matchup against No. 16 Miami on the road will be a big test for Oregon State.

8) Maryland (5-1) (9): The Terrapins are grateful for the lessons learned from adversity. After a loss to South Carolina and a tough win over James Madison, the Terps seem to be finding their way, with dominant wins over Delaware, George Washington and Quinnipiac, games in which they outscored the opponent 76-26 in the first quarter.

9) Mississippi State (5-0) (8): The Bulldogs are grateful for the ability to find a way to win away from their home floor, particularly as they prepare to head to Canada for the Greater Victoria Tournament and a potential test next weekend against No. 3 Stanford should they reach the title game. MSU has won 10 straight road games — the nation’s longest road winning streak — which is a good thing considering the Bulldogs will be playing their next four in a row away from home. Sophomore forward Jessika Carter leads the team in scoring (19.2 ppg), rebounding (11.4 rpg) and blocks (2.4 bpg).

10) UCLA (4-0) (10): The Bruins are grateful for an abundance of scoring options. Redshirt junior Natalie Chou scored a career-high 19 points against Northern Colorado and six players finished that game with at least eight points. Eight UCLA players are averaging at least 7.7 points a game this season so far with no single player averaging more than 25 minutes per game.