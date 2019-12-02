Preview, how to watch the best women's basketball games in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge

In women’s basketball this week, we’ll see a handful of teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll face-off in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Some of these teams could meet again in the NCAA tournament. In the case of Maryland and N.C. State, it’s an old conference rivalry renewed.

Five of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge games will feature ranked teams and the results of those games could shake up the rankings for next week. Here’s everything you need to know about those games.

No. 14 Indiana at No. 21 Miami

Tip-off: Wednesday, Dec. 3 — 6 p.m. ET

Watch on: ACCN

The buzz: The Hoosiers are off to one of their better starts in a while with a 6-1 record. Last week, they upset South Carolina, then lost to Baylor, then beat Washington State at the Paradise Jam. Indiana has been led this season by Grace Berger, who is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor. On the other side, Miami is 5-2, but has been inconsistent this season and hasn’t fared well against better teams. They lost to DePaul and Oregon State over Thanksgiving break, and before that beat N.C. A&T by just a single point. The Hurricanes did beat Miami (Ohio) though, as four players scored in double figures. Beatrice Mompremier has been Miami’s star this season, averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

No. 9 Maryland at No. 13 N.C. State

Tip-off: Thursday, Dec. 4 — 7 p.m. ET

Watch on: ESPN

The buzz: Since losing to South Carolina and having a close call with James Madison, Brenda Frese’s Terps have been a roll winning their last five games by an average margin of 43.2 points. Sophomore forward Shakira Austin has been a solid all-around contributor for Maryland, averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor. The Wolfpack are off to an undefeated 8-0 start and have been led by a stellar post player as well in sophomore Elissa Cunane. She’s averaging 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor. N.C. State is 43-36 all-time vs. Maryland.

No. 2 Louisville at Ohio State

Tip-off: Thursday, Dec. 4 — 8 p.m. ET

Watch on: BTN

The buzz: The Cardinals are riding high after pulling off an upset over then-ranked No. 1 Oregon at the Paradise Jam. Louisville is off to an 8-0 start and Jeff Walz’s side has been led by Dana Evans, who is averaging 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from three-point range. Kylee Shook has been a handful for opposing defense’s too, as she’s averaging 10.6 points and 8.8 boards per game. The Buckeyes are 4-3 this season and have two players — Dorka Juhasz and Kierstan Bell — averaging double-digits in scoring.

No. 19 Michigan State at No. 8 Florida State

Tip-off: Thursday, Dec. 4 — 8 p.m. ET

Watch on: ACCN

The buzz: The Spartans are off to a 6-1 start this season, with their lone loss coming by just two points against LSU. Leading Michigan State on the floor this year is Nia Clouden, who is posting per game averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals. Florida State enters this game with a 7-0 record and the eighth-best scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 50.4 points per-game. The Seminoles recently posted wins over Florida and No. 12 Texas A&M. FSU has a trio of players averaging more than 15 points per game, but Kiah Gillespie is also posting averages of 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Syracuse at No. 24 Michigan

Tip-off: Thursday, Dec. 4 — 9 p.m. ET

Watch on: ESPN

The buzz: Syracuse fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings this past week, but none of their three losses — against Oregon, Stanford and Green Bay — are embarrassing. The Orange will bounce back and could do it against Michigan. Leading the charge for Syracuse this season has been Kiara Lewis, who is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per-game. The Wolverines are 6-1 this season — taking their lone loss against Notre Dame — and have been led by Naz Hillmon’s 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per-game.