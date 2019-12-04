Schedule, how to watch the best women's basketball games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

The sixth edition of the Women’s Basketball Challenge between the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will open this Wednesday, Dec. 4 with two games and conclude on Sunday, Dec. 8, with three matchups. The Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature every team from the Big 12 against 10 squads from the SEC.



This is the fourth season in which 10 games will be played. The format consists of five home games on campus sites for each conference.

This year’s challenge includes six games that will feature at least one ranked opponent in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches poll.



The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 in Little Rock, Arkansas and featured a top-5 showdown with No. 3 Texas squaring off against No. 4 Texas A&M. Oklahoma and Arkansas, who were both receiving votes, played in the second game. The conferences split the Challenge with the two games decided by a total of nine points.