Schedule, how to watch the best women's basketball games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

The sixth edition of the Women’s Basketball Challenge between the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will open this Wednesday, Dec. 4 with two games and conclude on Sunday, Dec. 8, with three matchups. The Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature every team from the Big 12 against 10 squads from the SEC.
This is the fourth season in which 10 games will be played. The format consists of five home games on campus sites for each conference.
POWER 10: Stanford rises to No. 1 in Power 10 after a weekend of shakeups
This year’s challenge includes six games that will feature at least one ranked opponent in either the Associated Press or USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches poll.
The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 in Little Rock, Arkansas and featured a top-5 showdown with No. 3 Texas squaring off against No. 4 Texas A&M. Oklahoma and Arkansas, who were both receiving votes, played in the second game. The conferences split the Challenge with the two games decided by a total of nine points.
AP RANKINGS: The updated AP Poll | Review live scoreboard
The 2015 version was contested in Oklahoma City with the opponents reversed as No. 5 Texas played Arkansas while No. 17 Oklahoma competed against No. 18 Texas A&M. Each league again claimed a win. In 2016, the SEC edged the Big 12, 6-4, in the first 10-game slate. The conferences have split the challenge, 5-5, in the last two seasons.
2019 Big 12/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge Schedule
Wednesday, December 4
Georgia at No. 7/2 Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.
Ole Miss at Texas Tech (FSSW+), 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 5
Iowa State at Alabama (SEC Network), 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 7
K-State at No. 23/24 Arkansas (SEC Network+), 2:00 p.m.
Auburn at TCU (HFTV), 2:00 p.m.
No. 25/RV LSU at Oklahoma (FSOK), 3:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State at No. 12/7 Texas A&M (SEC Network+), 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 8
Texas at No. 17/25 Tennessee (ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.
West Virginia at No. 10/8 Mississippi State (SEC Network), 1:00 p.m.
Florida at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 2:00 p.m.