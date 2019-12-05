UConn vs. Notre Dame women's basketball: Preview, how to watch

Listen in to UConn's Geno Auriemma during the Huskies' second practice of the season

Listen in to UConn's Geno Auriemma during the Huskies' second practice of the season

Sunday marks the rematch of last season's semifinals between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the UConn Huskies. Notre Dame took the 81-76 victory and advanced to the 2019 national championship, where Baylor beat them 82-81.

The picture is now completely different. Notre Dame is in a rebuilding year after losing its entire starting lineup from last season, while No. 4 UConn might possibly be better than they were last year. Prior to giving up 78 points against Seton Hall, the Huskies had only allowed more than 54 points just once all season. They've also outscored their opponents by at least 11 points.

UConn vs. Notre Dame women's basketball: Time, TV channel

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. ET | Follow live stats | Full WBK scoreboard

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion | Storrs, CN

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: 97-9 ESPN and Pulse FM 96.9 / 92.1 / 103.1

UConn vs. Notre Dame women's basketball: Preview, prediction

It seems just like yesterday the Baylor Bears were crowned the 2018-19 champs and the Irish were close to leaving Tampa with a title. Now the Irish are a shadow of what they were. All five starters of last year's team are gone, but that's not necessarily a tell to grieve what's been lost. Freshman Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples have helped bolster the rebuilding process. The distant future is very hopeful for the Irish.

Within its first 10 games, Notre Dame has a 5-5 record, one year after starting 9-1. The 76-72 victory over then-No. 24 Michigan in Week 4 is its only victory over a ranked opponent, headlining its .500 record.

UConn's production from last season hasn't dropped off, however. Through six games, the Huskies are undefeated, though they have yet to play one ranked team.

Both sample sizes are small, but one thing is for sure. UConn will be very motivated to win this game after the emotions of losing to Notre Dame in the semifinals last year. Look for the Huskies to take advantage of Notre Dame's youth in its quest to avenge last season.

UConn vs. Notre Dame women's basketball: Series history, scores

What might be a down year for the Irish program, its legacy remains among the upper echelon of women's college basketball. And UConn is right there with them as two of the most storied programs.

Both teams are neck-and-neck in a lot of NCAA DI women's basketball records, including most games won in a season — UConn with 40 games in 2014 and Notre Dame with 38 games, also in 2014. Over the last five years, UConn ranks No. 1 in winning percentage (.968), going 183-6, and Notre Dame ranks third (.915), going 172-16.

The most consecutive road victories in history belongs to the Huskies, who from 2014-15 to 2018-19 amassed 62 wins. UConn also owns the following three consecutive road victories records, tying Notre Dame at fourth with 30. The Irish delivered that dominant run from 2011-12 to 2014-15, UConn from 2007-08 to 2010-11.

The pair have faced each other as No. 1 and No. 2 six times, three times in the regular season and three times in the postseason, including two national championship face offs in 2014 and 2015. Both have finished in the top 2 in the final regular season AP poll five times — 2001, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

See the NCAA's DI women's basketball record book for the extensive lists.

UConn leads the all-time series, 36-13. It dates back to 1996.