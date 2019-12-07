The DII women's basketball Power 10 rankings have a new look in Week 3

Three of last week's top 10 teams picked up their first loss of the season, leading to the first big shakeup of the 2019-20 Power 10 rankings. One thing hasn't changed, however: Lubbock Christian and Drury are still sitting pretty atop the DII women's basketball world.

In case you missed our first DII women's basketball Power 10 of the season, here is a quick refresher. These are my top 10 rankings, and mine alone. I used some of the same criteria that the selection committee uses come NCAA DII tournament time: toughest schedules, wins against ranked opponents and average margin of victory, just to name a few.

ICYMI: Texas A&M-Commerce debuts in the second Power 10 of 2019-20

Be sure to check back every Monday to see how the Power 10 unfolds.

DII women's basketball Power 10: Dec. 9

(Note: All records and stats through games played Sunday, Dec. 8.)

No. 1 Lubbock Christian | 8-0 | Previous: 1

The Lady Chaparrals celebrated their championship ring night by putting up the most points they have all season. Allie Schulte and Maddi Chitsey continue to pace the offense and defense, each posting career highs this past week (Shulte's 21 points and Chitsey's six blocks). Lubbock Christian also has a ridiculous 68-game home winning streak going.

This week: Saturday, Dec. 14, vs. Tarleton State

PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST: Keep an eye on these 21 players

No. 2 Drury | 8-0 | Previous: 2

The Panthers picked up two more wins this week and now haven't lost in the regular-season since Jan. 18, of 2018. Surprisingly, Drury put up its first 100-point output of the season as Daejah Bernard led the way with her first double-double. The Panthers have been tough at home as well, winners of 45 in a row, but won't be back at the O'Reilly Family Event Center until Jan. 9.

This week: Off

No. 3 Grand Valley State | 6-0 | Previous: 3

Another week, another two huge wins. The Lakers are blowing out their opponents by 32.5 points per game and are clicking on all cylinders. Cassidy Boensch and Maddie Dailey look unstoppable right now, shooting a combined 65.5 percent from the field. The team is second in DII women's basketball, shooting an incredible 51.9 percent.

This week: Saturday, Dec. 14 at Davenport

No. 4 Lee | 9-0 | Previous: 7

The Flames crack the top 5 for the first time this season. Not too shabby for a team I didn't even have ranked in my preseason top 25. Lee is cruising to victories — its tightest game was a nine-point win way back on opening night — as it prepares to enter the heart of conference play.

This week: Wednesday, Dec. 11, vs. Lander; Sunday, Dec. 15, at West Florida

DII BASKETBALL SHOWCASE: The complete schedule and how to watch

No. 5 Saint Anselm | 6-0 | Previous: 8

Guess what. Shannon Ryan had a double-double. She is in a world of her own so far, having recorded a double-double in each game, having not scored less than 23 in any of them. This week the Hawks beat a 6-3 Stonehill team by 13 points, but have some tricky out-of-conference matchups in the weeks ahead.

This week: Sunday, Dec. 16, vs. Goldey-Beacom

No. 6 Ashland | 7-0 | Previous: 10

The Eagles are second in DII women's basketball scoring 94.6 points per game and defeating their opponents by an average of 24.2 points. This team is deep with six players averaging 10 or more points, while Renee Stimpert averages nine points a night with one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation.

This week: Saturday, Dec. 14, vs. Wayne State (MI)

No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce | 8-0 | Previous: 10

The Lions' big jump is a benefit from some of the top 10 losses this past week, but without a loss they deserve to keep climbing. This defense is still smothering its opponents, allowing just 51.6 points per night. You won't find any superstar-like stats because this team has nine players playing more than 16 minutes a night and two more playing at least 10. That's deep.

This week: Saturday, Dec. 14, at UT-Tyler

TOURNAMENT PREP: How the DII women's basketball championship works

No. 8 Anderson (SC) | 7-1 | NR

The Trojans improved to 7-1 this past week by beating a Carson-Newman team that is much better than its 5-4 record may lead you to believe. But that's been a trend for Anderson, as it has faced a schedule with a .554 winning percentage so far. Alexy Mollenhauer fuels the offense averaging 18.4 points per night.

This week: Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Newberry; Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne

No. 9 Sioux Falls | 9-0 | NR

It's time to welcome the Cougars to the Power 10 party. Aside from the perfect record, they check off several boxes I look for: Sioux Falls has a signature win against a top-25 Hawaii Pacific team as well as a winning record against a tricky schedule (a .523 opponents winning percentage so far). Senior guard Kaely Hummel is leading the way with 16.4 points per night.

This week: Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Minnesota Duluth; Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. St. Cloud State

No. 10 California (Pa) | 7-1 | Previous: 6

This final spot came down to Cal and Virginia Union, and since Cal beat Virginia Union, the Vulcans are able to hold on to this final spot. Yes, the Vulcans have only played one game over the past two weeks — and lost at that — but they have played the toughest schedule compared to the other teams considered for this spot. Everyone has an off night.

This week: Off

STAY UP TO DATE: DII women's basketball news | All DII news at the D2 Hub | Join the DII newsletter

Just missed (in alphabetical order):

Fort Hays State took the biggest stumble this week with back-to-back losses, falling from the Power 10 and out of this list. It's just too early to have a two-loss team in consideration for the top 10, but don't think the Tigers won't be back. Virginia Union hasn't played in two weeks and return to the court for two this week. If the Panthers go perfect, look for them to crack the Power 10.

Here is who are still on my radar: