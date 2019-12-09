TRENDING:

TONIGHT

Previewing the Jimmy V Classic

📊 Louisville tops Power 36 rankings

🏆 4 Heisman finalists announced

FBS bowl game schedule

basketball-women-d1 flag

Doug Feinberg | The Associated Press | December 9, 2019

Women's basketball: Stanford on top, UConn up to No. 2 in latest AP poll

See the top buzzer beaters, daggers and half-court prayers in Week 5 women's basketball top plays

Connecticut jumped to No. 2 behind Stanford in The Associated Press women’s Top 25 rankings released Monday after another week filled with upsets.

The Cardinal garnered 27 of the 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. UConn jumped up two spots, seven points in front of No. 3 Oregon, after routing longtime rival Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

Oregon State moved up to fourth behind the rival Ducks and South Carolina was fifth. Connecticut, Oregon and Oregon State each received a first-place vote.

TOP 25: Check out the last DI women's college basketball poll

Louisville fell from No. 2 to seventh after losing at Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 15 Mississippi State fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2016 after losing to West Virginia. Those upsets came a week after then-No. 1 Oregon and then-No. 2 Baylor lost.

“I can’t remember an early season in women’s basketball that was anything like this,” ESPN analyst and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo said. “This is what many women’s college basketball fans have been hoping for — more really good teams and No. 1s that are touchable. I’m eager to see what’s next.”

Baylor, Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the top 10.

West Virginia jumped back into the Top 25 at No. 22 after knocking off then-No. 10 Mississippi State on Sunday. LSU fell out.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Stanford (27) 8-0 747 1
2 UConn (1) 8-0 686 4
3 Oregon (1) 7-1 679 3
4 Oregon St. (1) 8-0 653 5
5 South Carolina 9-1 634 6
6 Baylor 8-1 598 7
7 Louisville 9-1 597 2
8 Florida St. 9-0 550 8
9 NC State 9-0 490 13
10 UCLA 8-0 458 11
11 Texas A&M 7-1 438 12
12 Indiana 8-1 412 14
13 Maryland 8-2 395 9
14 Kentucky 9-0 386 15
15 Mississippi St. 8-2 349 10
16 DePaul 7-1 302 16
17 Gonzaga 8-1 255 18
18 Arizona 9-0 235 20
19 Michigan St. 6-2 150 19
20 Missouri St. 8-1 148 22
21 Arkansas 8-1 120 23
22 West Virginia 6-1 106 NR
23 Tennessee 7-1 96 17
24 Michigan 8-1 79 24
25 Miami 5-3 56 21

POWER 10: NC State makes season debut in rankings, Stanford stays on top

RISING WILDCATS

Arizona (9-0) is off to its best start in 20 years. The 18th-ranked Wildcats have won a school-record 15 straight games dating to their WNIT championship run last season. A win Thursday over Tennessee State would give the Wildcats their best record ever to start a season. Arizona’s ranking matches its best since 2003.

BIG 12 DOMINANCE

The Big 12 won its challenge over the SEC with eight victories over a five-day span. Three unranked Big 12 teams beat Top 25 opponents. Oklahoma routed then-No. 25 LSU, 90-68, Texas knocked off then-No. 17 Tennessee and West Virginia topped Mississippi State.

VICTORIOUS BIG TEN

The Big Ten beat the ACC for the first-time ever in the conferences annual challenge. The Big Ten won all seven of its home games and added road wins by No. 12 Indiana and Minnesota. The Hoosiers continue to impress this season, having achieved their highest ranking ever this week.

College football conference championships preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

Here's the complete breakdown of conference championships week in the 2019 college football season, filled with games that have a maximum impact on the final College Football Playoff rankings.
READ MORE

NCAA women's basketball bracket, projected about 100 days from the selection show

Michelle Smith gives her predictions on how the NCAA Division I women's college basketball bracket will look on selection day, about 100 days before.
READ MORE

Women's college basketball rankings: Stanford new No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Oregon and Baylor fall

Stanford is the new No. 1 in this week's AP poll as both No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Baylor lost last week.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners