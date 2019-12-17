Lubbock Christian leads, Virginia Union debuts in DII women's basketball Power 10

Lubbock Christian wins. Grand Valley State takes another W by almost 30 points and Saint Anselm's Shannon Ryan recorded a double-double.

In other words, it was your typical week in DII women's basketball. Which means there wasn't that much change to the Power 10 rankings although we do have a debut this week.

In case you are new to the DII women's basketball Power 10, here's what you need to know. These are my top 10 rankings, and mine alone. I used some of the same criteria that the selection committee uses come NCAA DII tournament time: toughest schedules, wins against ranked opponents and average margin of victory, just to name a few.

DII women's basketball Power 10: Dec. 16

(Note: All records and stats through games played Sunday, Dec. 15.)

No. 1 Lubbock Christian | 9-0 | Previous: 1

The Lady Chaparrals had a very Lady Chaps type win this week holding Tarleton State to just 49 points. Lubbock Christian has two road tests this week but should be able to keep it rolling. Maddi Chitsey and Allie Schulte continue to power the offense.

This week: Thursday, Dec. 19, at Cameron; Saturday, Dec. 21 at Midwestern State

No. 2 Drury | 8-0 | Previous: 2

The Panthers follow up an off week at the Terrace Hotel Classic in Lakeland, Florida. It's amazing how close Lubbock Christian and Drury are, right down to the same toughness of schedule, but convincing wins over two quality Sunshine State Conference schools could give them a boost.

This week: Thursday, Dec. 19, vs. Eckerd; Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Florida Southern

No. 3 Grand Valley State | 9-0 | Previous: 3

The Lakers picked up another convincing victory this week, downing Davenport 82-53. Cassidy Boensch has reeled off four-straight double-doubles and may be getting better, which is a frightening thought for opponents.

This week: Friday, Dec. 20, vs. Ave Maria; Sunday, Dec. 22, vs. Stonehill

No. 4 Lee | 11-0 | Previous: 4

Lee picked up two more wins this week, impressively holding West Florida to just 36 points on Sunday. Haley Schubert is showing her 2019 Gulf South Conference freshman of the year campaign was no fluke while Abby Bertram paces the offense with 14 points per night. The Flames set a program record with their 11th straight win on Sunday.

This week: Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Valdosta State; Saturday, Dec. 21, vs. Christian Brothers

No. 5 Saint Anselm | 7-0 | Previous: 5

The Hawks had a big win this week and as I already mentioned, Shannon Ryan had another double-double, her seventh in seven tries so far. They hit the road for the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they will have their biggest test of 2019 against a Fort Hays State team looking for a way back into the Power 10.



This week: Wednesday, Dec. 18, vs. Washburn; Friday, Dec. 20, vs. Fort Hays State

No. 6 Ashland | 8-0 | Previous: 6

The Eagles haven't been firing off 100 point nights the past couple of weeks, but are still winning ball games. They should be able to keep it rolling right into the new year. Sara Loomis is averaging a double-double per night and Jodi Johnson continues to show one of the best all-around games in DII women's basketball averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

This week: Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Le Moyne; Friday, Dec. 20, vs. Hillsdale, Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Hillsdale

No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce | 9-0 | Previous: 7

The Lions continue to take care of business and should remain a Power 10 team into the new year. They are holding opponents to just 50.1 points per game — sixth-best in DII women's basketball — with a 64-point output by nationally-ranked Southeastern Oklahoma State the highest all season.

This week: Thursday, dec. 19 at Texas Woman's; Saturday, Dec. 21 at Tarleton

No. 8 Virginia Union | 7-1 | Previous: NR

Welcome the Panthers to the Power 10. Virginia Union was in my preseason top 10, but a loss to California (Pa) and an off-week led to the Panthers remaining on the outside looking in. A 2-0 week gives them a boost, and on a six-game winning streak, they may not leave. Shareka McNeil is one of the most dynamic scorers in DII, dropping an absurd 32.1 points per game.

This week: Wednesday, Dec. 18, vs. Johnson C. Smith

No. 9 California (Pa) | 7-1 | Previous: 9

Cal hasn't played since its Dec. 7 loss to Shippensburg, but have a three-game week coming up that should prove why the Vulcans are a top 10 team. This team has played a tough schedule and is deep with five players averaging at least 10 points per game.

This week: Dec. 17, vs. West Virginia State; Friday, Dec. 20, at West Chester; Saturday, Dec. 21, at Millersville

No. 10 Adelphi | 11-0 | Previous: NR

This was a tough choice that came down to Alaska Anchorage, Hawaii Pacific, North Georgia and Indiana (Pa) as well. While HPU has played a slightly tougher schedule, it also has a loss, which is what gives Adelphi the nod this week. Leonie Edringer paces the Panthers with 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per night.

This week: Wednesday, Dec. 18, vs. Molloy

Just missed (in alphabetical order):

As I said above, this was the closest the final three slots have been so far in 2019. New to the list this week are 8-1 Hawaii Pacific and 10-1 Westminster. Here are the teams who are still on my radar and could very well be close to their debuts (or in North Georgia's case, return) to the Power 10: