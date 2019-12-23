TRENDING:

🏈Bowl game schedule

📊Gonzaga new No. 1 in Power 36 rankings

UConn No. 1 in latest women's AP Poll

Way-too-early women's volleyball rankings
basketball-women-d1 flag

Doug Feinberg | The Associated Press | December 23, 2019

UConn moves to No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

See the top buzzer beaters, daggers and half-court prayers in Week 5 women's basketball top plays

NEW YORK — UConn is back in a familiar spot — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies moved up to the top position in the poll Monday after previous No. 1 Stanford lost at Texas on Sunday. UConn has spent more time at No. 1 than any other team in the history of the sport. This is the 243rd week the Huskies have held the top ranking.

UConn received 19 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon was second with Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford rounding out the first five teams. The Ducks drew five first-place votes, Oregon State four and South Carolina one.

BALLIN' BEAVERS: Oregon State tops this week's edition of the Power 10 

The Huskies (10-0) are coming off a rout of Oklahoma and don’t play again until Jan. 2. Even with the huge win, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey, filling in while Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma recuperates from surgery last week to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, said she wasn’t sure the Huskies were the best team in the nation.

“I don’t know that we’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Dailey said. “I haven’t seen enough of a lot of people. But I’ve known our team when we have been No. 1. This team isn’t there yet. We’re not really worried about No. 1 now. What we want to do is give ourselves the best chance to be in position in March.”

This might be the most unlikely of UConn teams to reach No. 1 this soon. The Huskies graduated stars Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson. The team isn’t very deep, playing six or seven players every game. Yet it seems they keep getting better.

TEXAS-SIZED UPSET: Learn how the Longhorns knocked off former-No. 1 Stanford in historic upset

“I think we played as close to a good 40 minutes as we had all year,” Dailey said. “Today there was no lull, that was a big step for this team.”

While UConn hasn’t played many ranked teams yet, the Huskies have a challenging month after the New Year. They will face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No. 22 Tennessee and South Carolina.

Miami and Texas re-entered the Top 25 at 24 and 25 as South Dakota and Michigan State fell out. The Longhorns became just the seventh unranked team to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

Oregon State has its highest ranking ever at No. 3, and at 11-0 is off to the best start in school history.

View the entire rankings below: 

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2 Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3 Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4 South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5 Stanford 10-1 602 1
6 Baylor 9-1 592 7
7 Louisville 11-1 562 6
8 Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9 NC State 11-0 484 9
10 UCLA 11-0 479 10
11 Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12 Maryland 9-2 385 13
13 Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14 Indiana 10-2 331 12
15 Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16 DePaul 10-2 279 16
17 Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18 Arizona 11-0 248 18
19 West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20 Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21 Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22 Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23 Michigan 9-2 59 24
24 Miami 8-3 55 NR
25 Texas 7-4 40 NR

Women's basketball: NC State center Elissa Cunane leads this week's starting five

NC State's Elissa Cunane, Alabama's Brittany Davis, Iowa State's Ashley Jones, Oregon's Jaz Shelley and San Francisco's Mikayla Williams are this week's starting five in women's college basketball.
READ MORE

Sabrina Ionescu tracker: Where we left off with the Oregon star, what to expect in 2019-20

All season long, we’ll be cataloging Ionescu’s best moments on this Sabrina Tracker. We’ll keep you updated with the Oregon star's stats, her highlights, her records and her viral moments.
READ MORE

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oregon: Time, TV channel, prediction

Here's a prediction and everything you need to know about No. 10 Oregon at No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 14.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners