TCU Athletics | January 4, 2020

How TCU upset No. 25 Texas in women's college basketball

See the top buzzer beaters, daggers and half-court prayers in Week 5 women's basketball top plays

AUSTIN, Texas – Lauren Heard scored a season-high 26 points and Michelle Berry posted a new season-high with 15 points, while also putting up the game-winning lay-up, to help guide the TCU Horned Frogs to a 65-63 upset win over the No. 25-ranked Texas Longhorns Friday evening at the Frank Erwin Center.

TCU opens up Big 12 with a win, while moving to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in the league. Texas falls to 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference standings with the loss.

The rundown

In a back-and-forth first quarter, Yummy Morris ended the frame with a lay-up to give TCU a one-point lead, up 13-12. Texas opened the second quarter with a 10-1 run and led by as many as eight points before TCU stormed back with a 10-3 run to cut the lead to a point, down 25-24. Texas ended the quarter on another run though, and took a 32-27 lead into halftime.

The Horned Frogs would use a 10-2 run to open the second quarter and led 37-34 before Texas drained its first field goal, which came at the 5:48 mark of the period. The. Longhorns countered with a 7-2 run, but TCU managed to end the period with a run of its own and outscored the Horns 23-13 in the quarter to take a 50-45 lead into the final period of play.

After trading buckets, TCU would get a pair of free throws from Berry and a three-pointer from Heard to jump out to its biggest lead of the game, up nine points, 58-49, with 6:45 left to play. Texas knocked down a three-pointer at the other end and proceeded to go on an 11-2 run to tie things up at 60-all with 1:39 showing on the clock.

TCU got back on the board with a free throw from Jayde Woods, but the Horns came back down the court and a three-pointer at the 38-second mark gave the home team a two-point lead, 63-61.
 
Woods hit a runner in the paint to tie the game at 63-63 and later after forcing a turnover, Berry hit the put-back lay-up with 6.7 seconds left. TCU forced another turnover and was able to run the clock out to secure the win.

Stat of the game

50% - After shooting just 21% and 30% from the floor in the first and second quarters, respectively, the Horned Frogs came back to shoot 50% in both the third and fourth quarters – outscoring Texas 38-31 in the second half.

Up next

TCU returns to Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena next Wednesday, Jan. 8, for its Big 12 home-opener against Texas Tech. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Lady Raiders is set for 6:30 p.m. and the contest will be streamed on HFTV.

