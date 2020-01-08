Baylor vs. UConn women's basketball: Preview, prediction, how to watch

The game of the week is one of the marquee matchups of the 2019-20 Division I women's basketball season: No. 1 UConn (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Baylor (12-0, 3-0 AAC) on Thursday night.

The defending national champion Lady Bears will be UConn's first top-10 opponent of the season. It will be a test for Baylor as well, who has outscored opponents 1,056-577 this season.

Baylor will be UConn's second ranked opponent of the season — the Huskies defeated then-No. 16 DePaul 84-74 on Dec. 16. Meanwhile, Baylor has battled three ranked opponents in then-No. 22 South Florida, then-No. 17 Indiana and then-No. 5 South Carolina. The Gamecocks handed the then-No. 2 Bears their only loss of the season in a 74-59 showdown on Nov. 30.

Baylor vs. UConn women's basketball: Time, TV channel

Date: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9 | Follow live stats | Full women's basketball scoreboard

Where: XL Center | Hartford, Conn.

How to watch on TV: ESPN | Stream on Watch ESPN

How to listen: Huskies All-Access | Baylor All-Access

Baylor vs. UConn women's basketball: Preview, prediction

Baylor is led by Lauren Cox (8.0), Queen Egbo (7.8) and NaLyssa Smith (7.3) in scoring per game while undefeated UConn features leading scorers Megan Walker (21.0) and Christyn Williams (16.3). Cox returned for the Lady Bears on Dec. 30 after missing eight games due to injury.

The Bears boast the second best scoring offense in the country at 88 points per game and are outscoring opponents by nearly 40 points per contest so far. The massive disparity was helped by blowout first-half wins over Langston (149-32), Grambling State (120-46), Houston Baptist (112-42), Lamar (90-28) and Arkansas State (111-43).

Baylor takes advantage of other teams' mistakes, scoring 28.7 points off turnovers in comparison to its opponent's 8.4. Baylor's feisty defense averages 11.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game.

Egbo's 16 blocks on the season is a large factor in the unit's success and so is guard DiDi Richards' 32 steals. The team ranks fifth nationally in blocked shots per game with 6.3.

You know who's also tied for fifth nationally in blocked shots per game? The UConn Huskies.

The top-ranked team in the nation averages 80.7 points per game and carries an undefeated record into Thursday. UConn is one of four undefeated teams left in the nation, along with Oregon State, UCLA and NC State. Baylor will be a great test for the highly-touted club, which collected 19 of 30 first place votes in the most recent AP Poll.

Overall, the Huskies haven't played as many high-scoring games like the Bears, but they've won their games handily as well, outscoring opponents 967-668. A .491 shooting percentage, which ranks fourth in the nation, and a .392 3-point percentage (10th nationally), has the Huskies cruising through non-conference play.

If UConn wins Thursday's game, the Huskies could enter another high-profile game undefeated on Feb. 3 against No. 2 Oregon.

The prediction: Baylor 81,

UConn 76

Baylor vs. UConn women's basketball: All-time series history, results

The Huskies enter Thursday night's game with a 4-3 lead in the all-time series. But it's the reigning champions, the Baylor Bears, that won the most recent matchup last January in Waco.

April 4, 2010 marked the first matchup of the series, with UConn leaving the Alamodome court victorious in the Final Four with the series' largest margin of victory, 70-50. Below is every result from the head-to-head series.