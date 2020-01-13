No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Oregon women's basketball: Preview, how to watch

Oregon and Stanford both have lofty aspirations this women's college basketball season, but each stands in the other's way of accomplishing those goals.

These two Pac-12 contenders will meet for the first time in the 2019-20 season on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. It could be the first of a few meetings, should the Ducks and Cardinal see each other in the postseason.

After losing to Arizona State last week, the No. 6 Ducks are looking to get back on track and stay there. Meanwhile, the No. 3 Cardinal is looking for its sixth straight win.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's top-10 matchup.

Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch

Tip-off: Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. PT | LIVE STATS

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

TV: ESPN | WatchESPN

Oregon vs. Stanford: Preview

Last Meeting

Thursday will be the 67th meeting between the Stanford and Oregon women's basketball teams.

The last time the two teams shared the hardwood was on March 10, 2019 in the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stanford claimed the crown with a 64-57 win, outscoring the Ducks 23-15 in the fourth quarter. Leading the way for the Cardinal was Alanna Smith, who finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Smith has since graduated.

Stanford's defense held Oregon's Satou Sabally to just five points on 2-of-12 shooting. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Oregon went on to play in the Final Four, while Stanford was ousted in the Elite Eight by Notre Dame.

The matchup

Stanford THE TALE OF THE TAPE Oregon 3/4 Rankings (AP/Coaches) 6/2 79-65 win over Cal Last game 71-64 over Arizona Tara VanDerveer Head Coach Kelly Graves 15-1 (4-0) 2019-20 Record (Pac-12) 13-2 (3-1) 78.5 Points Per Game 86.5 57.4 Points Allowed 56.7 Lexie Hull (12.9 ppg) Top Scorer Ruthy Hebard (16.9) Lexie Hull (6.1 rpg) Top Rebounder Ruthy Hebard (9.8 rpg)

Stanford vs. Oregon: Players to Watch

Stanford: Kiana Williams, Junior, Guard

Williams has played well recently for the Cardinal, scoring at least 20 points in two of her last three games. Over that same stretch, she's shooting 40 percent from three-point range. The 5-foot-8 native of San Antonio, Texas has been able to help out Stanford in other ways too, as she's averaging 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. Williams was named to the preseason watch lists for the Naismith, Wooden, Drysdale, and Wade awards.

Oregon: Satou Sabally, Junior, Forward

Over her last four games — three of which were wins for the Ducks — Sabally is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal per game. And while she went through a three-point shooting slump earlier this season, she has now sank three of her last eight attempts from behind the arc. The 6-4 native of Berlin, Germany was one of the most efficient players in the country a season ago and seems to be finding her stride in conference play this season.