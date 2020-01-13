Sabrina Ionescu scores career-high as Oregon defeats Stanford, 87-55

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu reflects on her upbringing, her family and her identity outside of basketball

Stanford vs. Oregon women's basketball game recap

The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks steamrolled the third-ranked Stanford Cardinal 76-49 on Thursday, Jan. 16. Ducks' guard Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with a career-high 37 points (14-of-26 shooting), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. She also surpassed Alison Lang for the most points in program history.

Starting guard Kiana Williams led Stanford with 15 points (4-of-10 shooting), three rebounds and two assists. She was one of two Cardinal players to finish in double figures, as Lacie Hall chipped in 10 points.

But a 13-2 Oregon run midway through the third quarter doomed the Cardinal. Stanford managed to score just 25 points in the second half. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped 51 in the final 20 minutes.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the game. The Cardinal led 17-13 after the first quarter, and Oregon made just one of its final seven field-goal attempts to close the quarter.

Ionescu took matters into her own hands from that point on, and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists at the half.

It appeared as if this game would go down-to-the-wire, as the Cardinal opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to take the lead. But Stanford's spark was quickly denied. The Ducks used runs of 7-0 and 6-0 to regain the upper hand, and never looked back.

BOX SCORE: Oregon 87, Stanford 55

Stanford vs. Oregon women's basketball: Score, live updates

Oregon 87, Stanford 55 | Final

Oregon cruised to an easy victory in the fourth, and refused to let up in the process. The Ducks continued to outplay and out-hustle the Cardinal down the stretch. Stanford was outscored 22-7 in the final quarter. Here is a look at the final stats.

Oregon 65, Stanford 48 | End 3rd

The Ducks have blown this one open. They're shooting at a torrid pace, having connected on six of their last seven field-goal attempts. Oregon's 13-2 run lasted just over three minutes before a pair of free throws from Kiana Williams ended Stanford's scoring drought. Ionescu also surpassed Alison Lang for the most points (2,254) in program history with this top-of-the-key jumper.

Oregon 50, Stanford 42 | 4:53 3rd

Stanford opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run while holding the Ducks scoreless for the first 2:03 of the half. But Oregon responded with a 7-0 run of its own, and then made four straight field goals to grab an eight-point advantage. It's the largest lead of the game so far.

Oregon 36, Stanford 30 | Halftime

The Ducks have distanced themselves from the Cardinal, limiting Stanford to just five points in the final four minutes of the half. The Cardinal have made one of its last seven field-goal attempts. Oregon shot 52.9 percent in the second quarter, including 60.0 percent (3-of-5) from beyond the arc. Ionescu leads all scorers with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists at the half.

Oregon 25, Stanford 24 | 2nd 4:52

This game has lived up to its billing. It's been a back-and-forth affair with little margin for error. Oregon has limited Stanford's second-chance opportunities, as the Cardinal haven't grabbed a single offensive rebound so far. Ionescu (12 points, four rebounds) also had a beautiful step-back triple from the corner.

Stanford 17, Oregon 13 | End 1st

The Ducks made just one of their last seven field-goal attempts to end the opening quarter. They're also 1-of-9 from deep, while Stanford is 3-of-6. Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu has five points (2-of-8 shooting), three rebounds and one steal to lead her Ducks.

Stanford 10, Oregon 8 | 4:17 1st

Both teams have played stifling defense so far, cutting off penetration and contesting shots. But Stanford's offense was able to find its groove with smart shot selection. The Cardinal went 4-of-7 from the floor to start the game, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Forward Nadia Fingall has four points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Pregame (8:45 p.m.): No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Oregon

Here are tonight's starting lineups.

Pregame (8:20 p.m.): No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Oregon

Oregon and Stanford both have lofty aspirations this women's college basketball season, but each stands in the other's way of accomplishing those goals.

These two Pac-12 contenders are meeting for the first time in the 2019-20 season. This could be the first of a few meetings, should the Ducks and Cardinal see each other in the postseason.

After losing to Arizona State last week, the No. 6 Ducks are looking to get back on track and stay there. Meanwhile, the No. 3 Cardinal is looking for its sixth straight win.

Thursday marks the 67th meeting between the Stanford and Oregon women's basketball teams.

The last time the two teams shared the hardwood was on March 10, 2019 in the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stanford claimed the crown with a 64-57 win, outscoring the Ducks 23-15 in the fourth quarter. Leading the way for the Cardinal was Alanna Smith, who finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Smith has since graduated.

Stanford's defense held Oregon's Satou Sabally to just five points on 2-of-12 shooting. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Oregon went on to play in the Final Four, while Stanford was ousted in the Elite Eight by Notre Dame.

The matchup heading into Thursday's game

Stanford THE TALE OF THE TAPE Oregon 3/4 Rankings (AP/Coaches) 6/2 79-65 win over Cal Last game 71-64 over Arizona Tara VanDerveer Head Coach Kelly Graves 15-1 (4-0) 2019-20 Record (Pac-12) 13-2 (3-1) 78.5 Points Per Game 86.5 57.4 Points Allowed 56.7 Lexie Hull (12.9 ppg) Top Scorer Ruthy Hebard (16.9) Lexie Hull (6.1 rpg) Top Rebounder Ruthy Hebard (9.8 rpg)

