Eastern New Mexico upsets No. 2 Lubbock Christian in DII women's basketball. Here's how it happened

Eastern New Mexico's Zamorye Cox ended No. 2 Lubbock Christian's undefeated start to the 2019-20 DII women's basketball season with a jumper in the final seconds of overtime. It gave the Greyhounds the 69-68 win in what has been the largest upset of the season, so far.

Here's how the Greyhounds pulled it off.

Zamorye Cox has season-best performance for Eastern New Mexico

Cox entered the game as the Greyhounds second-leading scorer, averaging right around 12 points per game. The sophomore guard — coming off one of her worst shooting performances of the season after hitting just 21 percent of her shots against UT Permian Basin — erupted for a season-high 29 points. No shot was bigger than hers with just eight ticks on the clock in overtime to give the Greyhounds the lead. After a little scrum in the paint, the ball popped into Cox's hands and she put it through the net.

Cox had a big first half, going for 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting including hitting three of seven 3s. She helped the Greyhounds enter the half with a one-point lead and finished the night 12-for-23, adding three rebounds and two assists.

Alivia Lewis posts a monster double-double for the Greyhounds

Lewis, a junior post player for Eastern New Mexico, paced the Greyhounds in points and rebounds per game heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Lady Chaps. She left the game with her fourth double-double of the season, her third in the past four games.

It wasn't simply a double-double. Lewis posted a season-high in rebounds, pulling down 18 boards to go along with 16 points. She shot an efficient 6-for-11 from the field as well and really held it down in the second half when she scored ten of her points with eight rebounds. The Greyhounds outrebounded the Lady Chaps — something that is not the norm for a Lubbock Christian team with a positive rebound margin — 46-41.

Defense triggers offense in huge DII upset

Lubbock Christian came out and shot 58 percent in the first half, but that all changed quickly. The Lady Chaps were held to just 35 percent shooting in the second half and 33 percent shooting in overtime. In fact, the Greyhounds held Lubbock Christian scoreless in the final 2:22 of overtime, only allowing the Lady Chaps to get three shots off over that span.

The real advantage came in the turnover battle. Not only did the Greyhounds win the turnover margin (they lost the ball just eight times while forcing 16 turnovers), they made them count. Eastern New Mexico converted its 16 turnovers into 15 points, and in a low-scoring affair, that proved crucial, especially not allowing single Lubbock Christian point off of its eight turnovers.

The victory gives the Greyhounds their second win in Lone Star Conference play. At 11-4 overall, this could be the spark Eastern New Mexico needed to get its conference run rolling.