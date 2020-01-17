Here's a starting five of the best scorers, rebounders and stat-sheet stuffers in DII women's basketball

It's been a wild couple of weeks since we last checked in on the DII women's basketball box score stuffers. Zamorye Cox (a season-high 29 points) and Alivia Lewis (16 points, 18 rebounds) led the charge in the upset of the year as Eastern New Mexico took down No. 2 Lubbock Christian. And Jerusha Paine has been on absolute fire, soaring to the top of the points-per-game rankings.

But more on her in just a bit. Every two weeks, we'll pick a starting five based on the stat leaders in DII women's basketball. Now, some of these players are a clear choice, seemingly running away in their respective categories, but we also try to find some balance, looking for student-athletes that put up a combined effort, finding themselves in the top 15 of several big categories.

The DII women's basketball all-stats starting five (through Jan. 17)

G — Brianna Purcell, Saint Michael's and Renee Stimpert, Ashland (tie)

These seem like two quality floor generals to lead a team of top-flight scorers. Stimpert leads all of DII women's basketball with 7.9 assists per game and she also became the all-time assists leader for Ashland, arguably the most prolific offense in DII over the past decade. Stimpert is also in the top 5 in assist-to-turnover ratio in DII, so she is highly efficient with the ball.

Purcell returns to the lineup for the second time primarily because she nearly averages a triple-double on the season with 12.8 scoring, 8.1 rebounding and 7.6 assists-per-game averages. She's second in assists and in the top 20 in assist-to-turnover ratio while chipping in nearly two steals a night. She has six double-doubles and two triple-doubles, tops in DII.

G — Kayla Marosites, Carson-Newman

Marosites has been one of the best in DII women's basketball since she stepped on the court for the Eagles, a double-double threat every night out that can swing between the guard and forward position. She's back at it again in 2020, averaging 19.5 points per game while ripping down 12.3 boards per game, seventh-best in DII. Marosites already has 15 double-doubles, which places second in the division while being very reliable from 3 (42 percent) and the charity stripe (85 percent).

Also considered: Michaela Barnes, Edinboro; Brynne Lytle, Christian Brothers; Lauren Lister, Millersville; Danielle Norquest, West Florida

F — Jamiyah Johnson, Davis & Elkins and Shannon Ryan, Saint Anselm (tie)

Shannon Ryan leads DII women's basketball in rebounding.

We welcome back both Ryan and Johnson after debuting on our first all-stats roster. It's easy to see why: they are the top two rebounders in DII women's basketball that also score a boatload of points.

Ryan is third in DII in scoring, pouring on 23.2 points per game, while leading all rebounders with 14.3 per night. Johnson is scoring 20.6 points per game and is right behind Ryan with 14.2 rebounds per contest. Most impressively, Johnson is a beast on the offensive boards, leading DII men's and women's basketball with 6.3 per game. To the surprise of no one, both are in the top six in double-doubles.

F — Jerusha Paine, Dominican (CA)

Paine is on an absolute tear since the calendar flipped to 2020. She opened the new year with a 44-point outburst, setting the program mark for points scored in a game. Paine is averaging 34.5 points per game in for January games while shooting an impressive 54 percent on the year. She's also pacing the team in rebounds, averaging 9.9 per game with six double-doubles.

Also considered: Tyra James, Urbana; Quantesha Patterson, Delta State; Cynita Webb, UVa-Wise; Kyaja Williams, Bowie State

C — Riley Fitzwater, Concord

Technically, Concord doesn't carry a center on its roster, but the 6-4 junior — who has been a regular on our all-stats teams since her freshman season — sure plays like one. Over the years, we've dubbed her Fitz-SWATTER as one of the best shot blockers in DII women's basketball, a stat she currently ranks third in with 3.9 per game after leading DII last year. She's also highly efficient, leading DII with a 70.9 percent field goal percentage. Of course, no post player is complete without the boards, and Fitzwater is in the top 10 there as well, averaging 11.1 per game. And since she averages 16.4 points per game, Fitzwater is in the top 15 in double-doubles as well with eight so far.

Also considered: Cassidy Boensch, Grand Valley State; Anna Hayton, Charleston (WV); Shanika Peterkin, Barton