The Associated Press | January 17, 2020

Women's basketball: Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana in OT after late rally

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 15 points, including the three-point play that forced overtime and the two free throws that put Northwestern ahead with 33 seconds left in the extra session, and the Wildcats rallied to defeat No. 15 Indiana 71-69 on Thursday night.

Northwestern outscored Indiana 17-5 in the final 7:13 of regulation, including the last five points, and had the last six points in overtime.

A steal by Sydney Wood led to Burton’s three-point play with 28.5 seconds left in regulation and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes missed a jumper in the paint as time ran out.

Indiana was up 69-65 in overtime after five-straight points by MackenzieHolmes. Abi Scheid hit a 3-pointer at the 1:03 mark, Burton made two free throws with 33 seconds to go and Lindsey Pulliam made a free throw at 12 seconds.

Northwestern sealed the win with a steal by Jordan Hamilton. The Hoosiers had two turnovers and a miss before the final turnover. Indiana missed 6 of its last 7 shots in regulation and had two turnovers down the stretch.

Scheid led Northwestern (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten Conference) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Abbie Wolf added 13 and nine rebounds and Pulliam had 12 points.

Holmes, a freshman, matched her career high with 22 points for Indiana (14-4, 4-2), Grace Berger added 16 and Ali Patberg 12 with seven assists. The Hoosiers had 21 turnovers.

