Women's basketball: Southern Illinois upsets No. 17 Missouri State 70-68 at the buzzer

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team upset No. 17 Missouri State at the buzzer Friday 70-68, as Gabby Walker's layup with one second to go gave the Salukis their first win over a ranked opponent since 1991.



The Lady Bears tied the contest with four seconds to go, after a Jasmine Franklin put back knotted the score at 68-all. Southern (10-6, 2-3) called timeout and originally drew up a play for Makenzie Silvey.

FULL COURT: Live scoreboard, stats for every women's basketball game

Brittney Patrick got the inbound pass, slashed to the basket and found Walker underneath for the go-ahead bucket. Missouri State threw away the ensuing inbound to seal the upset win.

History at the buzzer! #Salukis beat #19 ranked Missouri State for our first top-25 win since 1991! pic.twitter.com/tSHGd20Pot — Saluki Women's Hoops (@SIU_WBasketball) January 18, 2020

"I'm not suppose to get the ball on that play," Patrick said of the game-winning basket. "They sagged off me and I saw that and went to the ball. I knew that my defender would block my shot, so I saw Gabby and had all the trust in the world that she was going to knock down the shot and she did."

Walker, who had just entered the game with the score tied and the clock winding down, had one thing on her mind.



"Make the layup," Walker said of what was going through her mind on the final play. "Just make the layup."



"On the last play, they took a lot of our first and second options away," seventh-year head coach Cindy Stein said of the last play. "Brittney made the next option and made it happen. She found Gabby and Gabby was poised enough to make it happen."

POWER 10: South Carolina women's basketball surges to the top



The win delivered the Salukis their first win over a ranked opponent since 1991, and their first home win over a Top-25 team since 1987.



"I'm very proud of our team," seventh-year head coach Stein said. "We've talked a lot about finding ways to win, that it was going to take a total team effort and that everyone on the team has to be ready. This was a game that was very indicative of all of that. We had great scoring and great play off the bench. We found different ways to score."