Women's basketball: No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 8 Oregon State at 3 ET

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | January 19, 2020

Stanford vs. Oregon State women's basketball: Preview, how to watch

Women's basketball: Buzzer-beating 3-pointers highlight this week's top plays

This week has seen high-powered Pac-12 teams tear into each other. Oregon toppled Stanford on Thursday, Oregon State dominated Cal on Friday and Southern California shocked UCLA in overtime on the same night.

For Sunday's matinee, No. 8 Oregon State (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 3 Stanford (15-2, 4-1 Pac-12) in a showdown of Pac-12 powerhouses. Both teams have fallen this season, but both are fully capable of competing with the best.  

Oregon State enters with a one-game win streak, while Stanford lost to Oregon on Thursday.

Stanford vs. Oregon State women's basketball: How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET | Follow live stats | Full women's basketball scoreboard

Where: Gill Coliseum | Corvallis, OR

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks | Steam on Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: Oregon State AllAccess | TuneIn Radio

Stanford vs. Oregon State women's basketball: Preview

Entering Sunday, both teams have losses to a conference foe. Stanford lost to No. 6 Oregon on Thursday in a blow out, 87-55; Texas dealt the Cardinal its first loss of the season before Christmas with a 69-64 final score.

Oregon State's only loss of the season came against Arizona State, 55-47. The loss to the Sun Devils halted the Beaver's 15-game win streak to begin the season, which also coincided with Oregon State's highest ranking ever in the AP Poll, No. 3.

Let's take a closer look at each team's losses:

Stanford was No. 1 at the time (Dec. 22) Texas notched its first victory over an AP top-ranked team since 2004. With 3:09 left, Texas' Charli Collier made a putback and free throw to give the Longhorns a 61-60 lead. The Cardinal could not catch Texas after that.

The most telling stat of the night came at the hands of Texas' defense. The Longhorns held Stanford to 31.7 percent shooting from the floor.

Then the flood gates opened on Thursday, as Sabrina Ionescu and the Oregon Ducks downed the Cardinal in a historic night for the Ducks star. Ionescu scored a career-high 37 points and became the school's all-time leading scorer

For Oregon State, its first loss came at the hands of a hot team. Just two days before Arizona State defeated the Beavers, 55-47, Oregon State handed then-No. 2 Oregon its second loss, 72-66.

Both upsets were a result of Arizona State's aggressive defense. The Sun Devils held the Beavers nearly 30 points below their scoring average of 76.5 points per game and the Ducks 23.5 points below their average.

Kiana Williams leads Stanford with 12.8 points and 3.6 assists, while Lexie Hull fronts the team with 6.0 rebounds and owns the second-highest scoring average at 12.5

Rebounding from the Oregon game with be crucial for the Cardinal in this high-pressured conference game. Stanford has not lost two games in a row since last January, when Utah and Cal beat the Cardinal. 

On the other side, a trio of accurate scorers account for the majority of Oregon State's offensive production. Mikayla Pivec leads the team with 14.9 points (and 5.3 assists), followed by Destiny Slocum with 14.5 points per game and Taylor Jones at 13.8.

Overall, Oregon State outscores its opponents 75 to 52.9 points on average in comparison to Stanford's 77.1 to 59.1.

Stanford vs. Oregon State women's basketball: All-time series history, results

The Cardinal lead the series, 57-9, and enters Sunday's game riding a three-game series win streak. And even more impressive, they own the longest win streak (29) of the head-to-head series, from Feb. 10, 2001 to Feb. 26, 2015.

Of the 66 games played against Oregon State, the longest losing streak Stanford has endured is two games, which has occurred three separate times in history — once in the 80s, 90s and 2017 (Oregon State won twice that season). 

Stanford has dominated Oregon State at home with a 30-1 record, but eight of the Cardinal's nine losses have come on the road in Corvallis (24-8), making Sunday's contest especially intriguing.

The largest margin of victory includes Stanford's 94-48 victory at home to close out the 1989-1990 regular season.

Date Location Winner, Score
Feb. 8, 2019 Stanford, CA Stanford, 61 - 44
Feb. 2, 2018 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 60 - 57
March 5, 2017 Seattle, WA Stanford, 48 - 43
Feb. 24, 2017 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 50 - 47
Jan. 8, 2017 Stanford, CA Oregon State, 72 - 69 (2OT)
Feb. 26, 2016 Stanford, Calif. Stanford, 76 - 54
Jan. 17, 2016 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 58 - 50
Feb. 26, 2015 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 69 - 58
Jan. 5, 2014 Stanford, CA Stanford, 89 - 67
Feb. 24, 2013 Stanford, CA Stanford, 74 - 50
Feb. 3, 2013 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 65 - 45
Feb. 16, 2012 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 78 - 45
Jan. 7, 2012 Stanford, CA Stanford, 67 - 60
Feb. 24, 2011 Stanford, CA Stanford, 73 - 37
Jan. 29, 2011 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 74 - 44
Feb. 20, 2010 Stanford, CA Stanford, 82 - 48
Jan. 21, 2010 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 63 - 47
Feb. 19, 2009 Stanford, CA Stanford, 72 - 43
Jan. 24, 2009 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 69 - 54
Mar. 8, 2008 San Jose, CA Stanford, 64 - 41
Feb. 9, 2008 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 69 - 59
Jan. 10, 2008 Stanford, CA Stanford, 83 - 49
Feb. 15, 2007 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 70 - 55
Jan. 20, 2007 Stanford, CA Stanford, 69 - 55
Feb. 4, 2006 Stanford, CA Stanford, 87 - 54
Jan. 5, 2006 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 80 - 60
Feb. 26, 2005 Stanford, CA Stanford, 84 - 41
Dec. 27, 2004 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 83 - 45
Feb. 28, 2004 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 67 - 66
Dec. 27, 2003 Stanford, CA Stanford, 88 - 65
Feb. 8, 2003 Stanford, CA Stanford, 71 - 46
Jan. 9, 2003 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 62 - 51
March 3, 2002 Eugene, OR Stanford, 71 - 55
Feb. 9, 2002 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 89 - 67
Jan. 10, 2002 Stanford, CA Stanford, 91 - 54
Feb. 10, 2001 Stanford, CA Stanford, 87 - 76
Jan. 11, 2001 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 81 - 65
Feb. 12, 2000 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 58 - 54
Jan. 13, 2000 Stanford, CA Stanford, 78 - 58
March 6, 1999 Stanford, CA Stanford, 73 - 61
Jan. 2, 1999 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 83 - 63
March 7, 1998 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 97 - 74
Jan. 2, 1998 Stanford, CA Stanford, 93 - 66
Feb. 13, 1997 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 79 - 67
Jan. 18, 1997 Stanford, CA Stanford, 72 - 54
Feb. 15, 1996 Stanford, CA Stanford, 86 - 62
Jan. 20, 1996 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 69 - 54
March 2, 1995 Stanford, CA Stanford, 76 - 66
Feb. 4, 1995 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 78 - 73
March 3, 1994 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 81 - 60
Feb. 5, 1994 Stanford, CA Stanford, 88 - 67
March 13, 1993 Stanford, CA Stanford, 84 - 69
Jan. 7, 1993 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 70 - 60
March 7, 1992 Stanford, CA Stanford, 103 - 68
Feb. 6, 1992 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 75 - 69
March 9, 1991 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 87 - 61
Jan. 3, 1991 Stanford, CA Stanford, 99 - 81
March 10, 1990 Stanford, CA Stanford, 94 - 48
Jan. 5, 1990 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 84 - 62
Feb. 24, 1989 Stanford, CA Stanford, 93 - 56
Jan. 28, 1989 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 75 - 64
Feb. 27, 1988 Corvallis, OR Stanford, 65 - 56
Jan. 29, 1988 Stanford, CA Stanford, 71 - 48
March 6, 1987 Stanford, CA Stanford, 58 - 56
Jan. 30, 1987 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 70 - 53
Feb. 14, 1981 Corvallis, OR Oregon State, 78 - 53

