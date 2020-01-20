The toughest challenges remaining for the undefeated DII women's basketball teams

We are over the halfway point of the 2019-20 DII women's basketball season, and three teams remain in the hunt for a perfect season. There have been four perfect seasons since DII women's basketball began in 1982, and one of those teams — 37-0 Ashland in 2017 — is still perfect on the year.

Let's take a quick look at how the remaining three teams have fared so far and what is left on their chase for an undefeated season.

No. 1 Drury | 17-0

The Panthers, so far: The Panthers made it to the national semifinals at perfect 35-0 last year before losing their first game of the season. Drury started the season before most teams, defeating then nationally-ranked West Texas A&M by 27 points. The Panthers also have a victory over preseason-No. 11 Central Missouri on their resume, as well as wins over Minnesota Duluth and Florida Southern which continue to receive votes in the WBCA poll.

Toughest matchups remaining: Jan. 23 at Indianapolis; Feb. 6 vs. Lewis; Feb. 20 vs. Truman State; March 5-8 GLVC tournament

No. 3 Ashland | 17-0

The Eagles, so far: Ashland is no stranger to undefeated runs, its 37-0 2016 season part of the DII basketball record 73-game winning streak. You won't find many teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with winning records this season, but the Eagles have handled all of them, defeating Ferris State, Wayne State (MI) and most recently, taking down fellow top 5 and then-undefeated foe Grand Valley State. An early-season victory against tourney regulars Lewis is also a big one for the postseason resume.

Toughest matchups remaining: Jan. 30 vs. Ferris State; Feb. 8 at Grand Valley State; Feb. 13 vs. Parkside; March 3-8 GLIAC tournament

No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce | 17-0

The Lions, so far: Commerce won 20 games last year and 18 before, so a 17-0 start is certainly a pleasant surprise. The Lions do have a top-25 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State back on Nov. 26 on the resume, but the Lone Star Conference heavyweights still remain ahead for a perfect season.

Toughest matchups remaining: Jan. 30 vs. Lubbock Christian; Feb. 22 vs. West Texas A&M; March 3-8 LSC tournament