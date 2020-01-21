HOOPS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 21, 2020

2020 NCAA DII bracket: Printable DII women's basketball tournament .PDF

Lubbock Christian claims the 2019 Women's DII Basketball Championship

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament tips off across the nation on Friday, March 13. Before the 64-team field is selected on Sunday, March 8, let's take a look at the 2020 NCAA DII bracket as well as the important dates you need to know and how the tournament works. You can tap or click right here to get your printable version of the blank bracket

RANKINGS: Undefeated Drury hits No. 1 in latest Power 10 | WBCA top 25

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 NCAA DII women's tournament. 

2020 DII women's basketball championship: The bracket

The DII women's basketball national committee will select the 64 schools that will contend for a national championship on Sunday, March 8. The title game will be played on Friday, March 27, in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's what the bracket will look like:

Tap or click on the graphic above to expand.

The 2020 NCAA DII tournament: Important dates to know

We get our first insight into how the tournament may unfold on Wednesday, Feb. 19. That's when the first regional rankings are released. The committee will release the top 10 teams in each of the eight regions for three consecutive weeks leading up to the selection show. 

ALL-STATS STARTING FIVE: Take a look at this lineup of box-score stuffers

The DII Women's Elite Eight heads to Birmingham, Alabama this year, marking the first visit to Birmingham for the championship game. Play in the three-round tournament begins Tuesday, March 24.

EVENT DATE TIME How to view
First regional rankings released Wed., Feb. 19 TBD On NCAA.com
Selection show Sun., March 8 TBD On NCAA.com
Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) March 13, 14, 16 TBD TBD
Elite Eight Tues., March 24 TBD TBD
National semifinals Wed. March 25 TBD TBD
Championship game Fri., March 27 TBD TBD

2020 DII women's basketball championship: How it works

The DII women's basketball championship bracket looks like March Madness or the Division I women's basketball tournament. The bracket is made up of 64 teams, 23 of which earn an automatic bid from winning their conference.

Remember those regional rankings? Here's where they come into play. The eight top teams from each of the eight regions (64 total teams) play a three-day regional tournament. That gives us eight regional winners, who advance to DII Women's Elite Eight where a champion is crowned. Here's what the regional breakdown looks like.

REGION CONFERENCES
Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC
East CACC, ECC, NE10
Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
South Central LSC, RMAC
Southeast CC, PBC, SAC
West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

(* = Independents do not receive automatic bids)

That leaves 41 more teams that need to be seeded and placed into the bracket. How are those choices made? We've created a useful handbook, giving you all the information you need about the DII women's basketball tournament from the history to how the selection process works. You can learn more by tapping the link below:

The essential guide to the DII women's basketball tournament

The DII women's basketball championship: A complete history

Lubbock Christian defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State for the national championship in Columbus, Ohio last season. It was the Lady Chaps second title in four years after winning the 2016 national championship behind a 35-0 record in their first year eligible for DII tournament play. 

HISTORY: Programs with the most DII titles | Lubbock Christian wins second title in four years

Here is the history of the DII women's basketball championship game. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Lubbock Christian (32-5) Steve Gomez 95-85 (2OT) Southwestern Oklahoma Columbus, Ohio
2018 Central Missouri (30-3) Dave Slifer 66-52 Ashland Sioux Falls, S.D.
2017 Ashland (37-0) Robyn Fralick 93-77 Virginia Union Columbus, Ohio
2016 Lubbock Christian (35-0) Steve Gomez 78-73 Alaska-Anch. Indianapolis
2015 California (Pa.) (32-4) Jess Strom 86-69 Cal Baptist Sioux Falls, S.D.
2014 Bentley (35-0) Barbara Stevens 73-65 West Texas A&M Erie, Pa.
2013 Ashland (38-1) Sue Ramsey 71-56 Dowling San Antonio
2012 Shaw (29-6) Jacques Curtis 88-82 Ashland San Antonio
2011 Clayton State (35-1) Dennis Cox 69-50 Michigan Tech St. Joseph, Mo.
2010 Emporia State (30-5) Brandon Schneider 65-53 Fort Lewis St. Joseph, Mo.
2009 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2) Pam Gohl 103-94 Franklin Pierce San Antonio
2008 Northern Kentucky (28-8) Nancy Winstel 63-58 South Dakota Kearney, Neb.
2007 Southern Connecticut State (34-2) Joe Frager 61-45 Florida Gulf Coast Kearney, Neb.
2006 Grand Valley State (33-3) Dawn Plitzuweit 58-52 American International Hot Springs, Ark.
2005 Washburn (35-2) Ron McHenry 70-53 Seattle Pacific Hot Springs, Ark.
2004 California (PA) (35-1) Darcie Vincent 75-72 Drury St. Joseph, Mo.
2003 South Dakota State (32-3) Aaron Johnston 65-50 Northern Kentucky St. Joseph, Mo.
2002 Cal Poly Pomona (28-4) Paul Thomas 74-62 Southeastern Oklahoma Rochester, Minn.
2001 Cal Poly Pomona (27-3) Paul Thomas 87-80 (ot) North Dakota Rochester, Minn.
2000 Northern Kentucky (32-2) Nancy Winstel 71-62 (ot) North Dakota State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1999 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 80-63 Arkansas Tech Pine Bluff, Ark.
1998 North Dakota (31-1) Gene Roebuck 92-76 Emporia State Pine Bluff, Ark.
1997 North Dakota (28-4) Gene Roebuck 94-78 Southern Indiana Grand Forks, N.D.
1996 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 104-78 Shippensburg Fargo, N.D.
1995 North Dakota State (32-0) Amy Ruley 98-85 Portland State Fargo, N.D.
1994 North Dakota State (27-5) Amy Ruley 89-56 Cal State San B'dino Fargo, N.D.
1993 North Dakota State (30-2) Amy Ruley 95-63 Delta State Waltham, Mass.
1992 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 65-63 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.
1991 North Dakota State (31-2) Amy Ruley 81-74 Southeast Missouri State Cape Giradeau, Mo.
1990 Delta State (32-1) Lloyd Clark 77-43 Bentley Pomona, Calif.
1989 Delta State (30-4) Lloyd Clark 88-58 Cal Poly Pomona Cleveland, Miss.
1988 Hampton (33-1) James Sweat 65-48 West Texas A&M Fargo, N.D.
1987 New Haven (29-2) Jan Rossman 77-75 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1986 Cal Poly Pomona (30-3) Darlene May 70-63 North Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Cal Poly Pomona (26-7) Darlene May 80-69 Central Missouri Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (27-5) Jorja Hoehn 80-73 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
1983 Virginia Union (27-2) Louis Hearn 73-60 Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
1982 Cal Poly Pomona (29-7) Darlene May 93-74 Tuskegee Springfield, Mass.

