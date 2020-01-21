2020 NCAA DII bracket: Printable DII women's basketball tournament .PDF

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament tips off across the nation on Friday, March 13. Before the 64-team field is selected on Sunday, March 8, let's take a look at the 2020 NCAA DII bracket as well as the important dates you need to know and how the tournament works. You can tap or click right here to get your printable version of the blank bracket.

RANKINGS: Undefeated Drury hits No. 1 in latest Power 10 | WBCA top 25

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 NCAA DII women's tournament.

2020 DII women's basketball championship: The bracket

The DII women's basketball national committee will select the 64 schools that will contend for a national championship on Sunday, March 8. The title game will be played on Friday, March 27, in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's what the bracket will look like:

Tap or click on the graphic above to expand.

The 2020 NCAA DII tournament: Important dates to know

We get our first insight into how the tournament may unfold on Wednesday, Feb. 19. That's when the first regional rankings are released. The committee will release the top 10 teams in each of the eight regions for three consecutive weeks leading up to the selection show.

ALL-STATS STARTING FIVE: Take a look at this lineup of box-score stuffers

The DII Women's Elite Eight heads to Birmingham, Alabama this year, marking the first visit to Birmingham for the championship game. Play in the three-round tournament begins Tuesday, March 24.

EVENT DATE TIME How to view First regional rankings released Wed., Feb. 19 TBD On NCAA.com Selection show Sun., March 8 TBD On NCAA.com Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3) March 13, 14, 16 TBD TBD Elite Eight Tues., March 24 TBD TBD National semifinals Wed. March 25 TBD TBD Championship game Fri., March 27 TBD TBD

2020 DII women's basketball championship: How it works

The DII women's basketball championship bracket looks like March Madness or the Division I women's basketball tournament. The bracket is made up of 64 teams, 23 of which earn an automatic bid from winning their conference.

Remember those regional rankings? Here's where they come into play. The eight top teams from each of the eight regions (64 total teams) play a three-day regional tournament. That gives us eight regional winners, who advance to DII Women's Elite Eight where a champion is crowned. Here's what the regional breakdown looks like.

REGION CONFERENCES Atlantic CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2) Central GAC, MIAA, NSIC East CACC, ECC, NE10 Midwest GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1) South GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3) South Central LSC, RMAC Southeast CC, PBC, SAC West CCAA, GNAC, PacWest

(* = Independents do not receive automatic bids)

That leaves 41 more teams that need to be seeded and placed into the bracket. How are those choices made? We've created a useful handbook, giving you all the information you need about the DII women's basketball tournament from the history to how the selection process works. You can learn more by tapping the link below:

The DII women's basketball championship: A complete history

Lubbock Christian defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State for the national championship in Columbus, Ohio last season. It was the Lady Chaps second title in four years after winning the 2016 national championship behind a 35-0 record in their first year eligible for DII tournament play.

HISTORY: Programs with the most DII titles | Lubbock Christian wins second title in four years

Here is the history of the DII women's basketball championship game.