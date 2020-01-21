2020 NCAA DII bracket: Printable DII women's basketball tournament .PDF

The 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament tips off across the nation on Friday, March 13. Before the 64-team field is selected on Sunday, March 8, let's take a look at the 2020 NCAA DII bracket as well as the important dates you need to know and how the tournament works. You can tap or click right here to get your printable version of the blank bracket.
RANKINGS: Undefeated Drury hits No. 1 in latest Power 10 | WBCA top 25
Here's what you need to know about the 2020 NCAA DII women's tournament.
2020 DII women's basketball championship: The bracket
The DII women's basketball national committee will select the 64 schools that will contend for a national championship on Sunday, March 8. The title game will be played on Friday, March 27, in Birmingham, Alabama. Here's what the bracket will look like:
Tap or click on the graphic above to expand.
The 2020 NCAA DII tournament: Important dates to know
We get our first insight into how the tournament may unfold on Wednesday, Feb. 19. That's when the first regional rankings are released. The committee will release the top 10 teams in each of the eight regions for three consecutive weeks leading up to the selection show.
ALL-STATS STARTING FIVE: Take a look at this lineup of box-score stuffers
The DII Women's Elite Eight heads to Birmingham, Alabama this year, marking the first visit to Birmingham for the championship game. Play in the three-round tournament begins Tuesday, March 24.
|EVENT
|DATE
|TIME
|How to view
|First regional rankings released
|Wed., Feb. 19
|TBD
|On NCAA.com
|Selection show
|Sun., March 8
|TBD
|On NCAA.com
|Regional rounds (Rounds 1-3)
|March 13, 14, 16
|TBD
|TBD
|Elite Eight
|Tues., March 24
|TBD
|TBD
|National semifinals
|Wed. March 25
|TBD
|TBD
|Championship game
|Fri., March 27
|TBD
|TBD
2020 DII women's basketball championship: How it works
The DII women's basketball championship bracket looks like March Madness or the Division I women's basketball tournament. The bracket is made up of 64 teams, 23 of which earn an automatic bid from winning their conference.
Remember those regional rankings? Here's where they come into play. The eight top teams from each of the eight regions (64 total teams) play a three-day regional tournament. That gives us eight regional winners, who advance to DII Women's Elite Eight where a champion is crowned. Here's what the regional breakdown looks like.
|REGION
|CONFERENCES
|Atlantic
|CIAA, MEC, PSAC, Independent (2)
|Central
|GAC, MIAA, NSIC
|East
|CACC, ECC, NE10
|Midwest
|GLIAC, GLVC, G-MAC, Independent (1)
|South
|GSC, SIAC, SSC, Independent (3)
|South Central
|LSC, RMAC
|Southeast
|CC, PBC, SAC
|West
|CCAA, GNAC, PacWest
(* = Independents do not receive automatic bids)
That leaves 41 more teams that need to be seeded and placed into the bracket. How are those choices made? We've created a useful handbook, giving you all the information you need about the DII women's basketball tournament from the history to how the selection process works. You can learn more by tapping the link below:
The essential guide to the DII women's basketball tournament
The DII women's basketball championship: A complete history
Lubbock Christian defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State for the national championship in Columbus, Ohio last season. It was the Lady Chaps second title in four years after winning the 2016 national championship behind a 35-0 record in their first year eligible for DII tournament play.
HISTORY: Programs with the most DII titles | Lubbock Christian wins second title in four years
Here is the history of the DII women's basketball championship game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Lubbock Christian (32-5)
|Steve Gomez
|95-85 (2OT)
|Southwestern Oklahoma
|Columbus, Ohio
|2018
|Central Missouri (30-3)
|Dave Slifer
|66-52
|Ashland
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Ashland (37-0)
|Robyn Fralick
|93-77
|Virginia Union
|Columbus, Ohio
|2016
|Lubbock Christian (35-0)
|Steve Gomez
|78-73
|Alaska-Anch.
|Indianapolis
|2015
|California (Pa.) (32-4)
|Jess Strom
|86-69
|Cal Baptist
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2014
|Bentley (35-0)
|Barbara Stevens
|73-65
|West Texas A&M
|Erie, Pa.
|2013
|Ashland (38-1)
|Sue Ramsey
|71-56
|Dowling
|San Antonio
|2012
|Shaw (29-6)
|Jacques Curtis
|88-82
|Ashland
|San Antonio
|2011
|Clayton State (35-1)
|Dennis Cox
|69-50
|Michigan Tech
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2010
|Emporia State (30-5)
|Brandon Schneider
|65-53
|Fort Lewis
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2009
|Minnesota State-Mankato (32-2)
|Pam Gohl
|103-94
|Franklin Pierce
|San Antonio
|2008
|Northern Kentucky (28-8)
|Nancy Winstel
|63-58
|South Dakota
|Kearney, Neb.
|2007
|Southern Connecticut State (34-2)
|Joe Frager
|61-45
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Kearney, Neb.
|2006
|Grand Valley State (33-3)
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|58-52
|American International
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2005
|Washburn (35-2)
|Ron McHenry
|70-53
|Seattle Pacific
|Hot Springs, Ark.
|2004
|California (PA) (35-1)
|Darcie Vincent
|75-72
|Drury
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2003
|South Dakota State (32-3)
|Aaron Johnston
|65-50
|Northern Kentucky
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|2002
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-4)
|Paul Thomas
|74-62
|Southeastern Oklahoma
|Rochester, Minn.
|2001
|Cal Poly Pomona (27-3)
|Paul Thomas
|87-80 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Rochester, Minn.
|2000
|Northern Kentucky (32-2)
|Nancy Winstel
|71-62 (ot)
|North Dakota State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1999
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|80-63
|Arkansas Tech
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1998
|North Dakota (31-1)
|Gene Roebuck
|92-76
|Emporia State
|Pine Bluff, Ark.
|1997
|North Dakota (28-4)
|Gene Roebuck
|94-78
|Southern Indiana
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1996
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|104-78
|Shippensburg
|Fargo, N.D.
|1995
|North Dakota State (32-0)
|Amy Ruley
|98-85
|Portland State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1994
|North Dakota State (27-5)
|Amy Ruley
|89-56
|Cal State San B'dino
|Fargo, N.D.
|1993
|North Dakota State (30-2)
|Amy Ruley
|95-63
|Delta State
|Waltham, Mass.
|1992
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|65-63
|North Dakota State
|Fargo, N.D.
|1991
|North Dakota State (31-2)
|Amy Ruley
|81-74
|Southeast Missouri State
|Cape Giradeau, Mo.
|1990
|Delta State (32-1)
|Lloyd Clark
|77-43
|Bentley
|Pomona, Calif.
|1989
|Delta State (30-4)
|Lloyd Clark
|88-58
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cleveland, Miss.
|1988
|Hampton (33-1)
|James Sweat
|65-48
|West Texas A&M
|Fargo, N.D.
|1987
|New Haven (29-2)
|Jan Rossman
|77-75
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Cal Poly Pomona (30-3)
|Darlene May
|70-63
|North Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Cal Poly Pomona (26-7)
|Darlene May
|80-69
|Central Missouri
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (27-5)
|Jorja Hoehn
|80-73
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Virginia Union (27-2)
|Louis Hearn
|73-60
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|Cal Poly Pomona (29-7)
|Darlene May
|93-74
|Tuskegee
|Springfield, Mass.