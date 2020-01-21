Tennessee vs. UConn women's basketball all-time history, results

The UConn and Tennessee women’s basketball programs have been powerhouses in the sport for years. UConn has won 11 national titles, the most in the sport. Tennessee is next with eight.
Their dominance has created an intense rivalry though the teams haven't played since the 2006-07 season. That ends on Thursday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 23 Tennessee in Hartford, Conn. Thursday’s game marks the 23 meeting between the two squads. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game is on ESPN.
The Lady Vols have won the last three meetings. The schools first played in 1995 and UConn leads the series 13-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in national title games. Here's the all-time series history:
UConn and Tennessee all-time series history, results
|Game No.
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|1
|Jan. 16, 1995
|Storrs, CT
|UConn
|77–66
|2
|April 2, 1995
|Minneapolis, MN
|UConn
|70–64
|3
|Jan. 6, 1996
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|59–53
|4
|March 29, 1996
|Charlotte, NC
|Tennessee
|88–83
|5
|Jan. 5, 1997
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|72–57
|6
|March 24, 1997
|Iowa City, IA
|Tennessee
|91–81
|7
|Jan. 3, 1998
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|84–69
|8
|Jan. 10, 1999
|Storrs, CT
|Tennessee
|92–81
|9
|Jan. 8, 2000
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|74–67
|10
|Feb.2, 2000
|Storrs, CT
|Tennessee
|72–71
|11
|April 2, 2000
|Philadelphia, PA
|UConn
|71–52
|12
|Dec. 30, 2000
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|81–76
|13
|Feb. 1, 2001
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|92–88
|14
|Jan. 5, 2002
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|86–72
|15
|March 29, 2002
|San Antonio, TX
|UConn
|79–56
|16
|Jan. 4, 2003
|Hartford, CT
|UConn
|63–62
|17
|April 8, 2003
|Atlanta, GA
|UConn
|73–68
|18
|Feb. 5, 2004
|Knoxville, TN
|UConn
|81–67
|19
|April 6, 2004
|New Orleans, LA
|UConn
|70–61
|20
|Jan. 8, 2005
|Hartford, CT
|Tennessee
|68–67
|21
|Jan. 7, 2006
|Knoxville, TN
|Tennessee
|89–80
|22
|Jan. 6, 2007
|Hartford, CT
|Tennessee
|70–64
|23
|Jan. 23, 2020
|Hartford, CT
RANKINGS: South Carolina ranks No. 1 in latest Power 10 rankings | New AP top 25 rankings
Both teams have been led by highly successful coaches. The late Pat Summitt, who finished her career with a 1,098-208 record and eight national championships, coached her final game in March 2012. UConn's Geno Auriemma has won more than 1,000 games (1078-140) and 11 NCAA tournament titles.
Auriemma is still coaching in Storrs. Kellie Harper is in her first season as head coach at Tennessee. Harper, only the third women's basketball coach for Tennessee in the NCAA era, played point guard for Summitt from 1995-99.