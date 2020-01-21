Tennessee vs. UConn women's basketball all-time history, results

The UConn and Tennessee women’s basketball programs have been powerhouses in the sport for years. UConn has won 11 national titles, the most in the sport. Tennessee is next with eight.

Their dominance has created an intense rivalry though the teams haven't played since the 2006-07 season. That ends on Thursday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 23 Tennessee in Hartford, Conn. Thursday’s game marks the 23 meeting between the two squads. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game is on ESPN.

The Lady Vols have won the last three meetings. The schools first played in 1995 and UConn leads the series 13-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in national title games. Here's the all-time series history:

UConn and Tennessee all-time series history, results

Game No. Date Location Winner Score 1 Jan. 16, 1995 Storrs, CT UConn 77–66 2 April 2, 1995 Minneapolis, MN UConn 70–64 3 Jan. 6, 1996 Knoxville, TN UConn 59–53 4 March 29, 1996 Charlotte, NC Tennessee 88–83 5 Jan. 5, 1997 Hartford, CT UConn 72–57 6 March 24, 1997 Iowa City, IA Tennessee 91–81 7 Jan. 3, 1998 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 84–69 8 Jan. 10, 1999 Storrs, CT Tennessee 92–81 9 Jan. 8, 2000 Knoxville, TN UConn 74–67 10 Feb.2, 2000 Storrs, CT Tennessee 72–71 11 April 2, 2000 Philadelphia, PA UConn 71–52 12 Dec. 30, 2000 Hartford, CT UConn 81–76 13 Feb. 1, 2001 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 92–88 14 Jan. 5, 2002 Knoxville, TN UConn 86–72 15 March 29, 2002 San Antonio, TX UConn 79–56 16 Jan. 4, 2003 Hartford, CT UConn 63–62 17 April 8, 2003 Atlanta, GA UConn 73–68 18 Feb. 5, 2004 Knoxville, TN UConn 81–67 19 April 6, 2004 New Orleans, LA UConn 70–61 20 Jan. 8, 2005 Hartford, CT Tennessee 68–67 21 Jan. 7, 2006 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 89–80 22 Jan. 6, 2007 Hartford, CT Tennessee 70–64 23 Jan. 23, 2020 Hartford, CT

Both teams have been led by highly successful coaches. The late Pat Summitt, who finished her career with a 1,098-208 record and eight national championships, coached her final game in March 2012. UConn's Geno Auriemma has won more than 1,000 games (1078-140) and 11 NCAA tournament titles.

Auriemma is still coaching in Storrs. Kellie Harper is in her first season as head coach at Tennessee. Harper, only the third women's basketball coach for Tennessee in the NCAA era, played point guard for Summitt from 1995-99.