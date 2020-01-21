UConn vs. Tennessee women's basketball: Time, how to watch

After 13 years, the rivalry is officially back.

On Thursday night, No. 3 UConn will face No. 23 Tennessee at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.

These two teams first met in 1995 and have not faced each other since January 2007. Thursday’s game marks the 23rd meeting between the two teams. UConn leads the series 13-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in title games.

Below you’ll find information on the matchup, rivalry history and how to catch Thursday’s game.

UConn vs. Tennessee: How to watch

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23

Where: XL Center, Hartford, Conn

TV: ESPN

You can follow along with live stats here.

UConn enters Thursday’s game 16-1 with its only loss coming to then sixth-ranked Baylor. Baylor snapped UConn’s 98-game home winning streak with that win. The Huskies have an American Athletic Conference winning streak of 127 games.

Tennessee is 15-3. The Lady Vols have lost to Texas, Stanford and Kentucky so far this season. Tennessee enters Thursday on a four-game winning streak and 5-1 in SEC play.

The Lady Vols are also coming off a thriller from Tuesday night, when Rennia Davis’ step-back three-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock led to a victory over Alabama, 65-63.

How UConn and Tennessee match up, statistically:

Stat UConn Tennessee Points Per Game 78.5 74.8 Field-goal percentage .478 .459 3-point percentage .387 .335 Free-throw percentage .695 .656 Rebounds per game 43.1 49.2 Assists per game 18.4 18.2 Turnovers per game 14.1 16.8 Steals per game 9.1 5.9 Blocks per game 5. 4 7.4

