Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | January 21, 2020

UConn vs. Tennessee women's basketball: Time, how to watch

Watch: UConn's Geno Auriemma reflects on his career entering 35th season

After 13 years, the rivalry is officially back. 

On Thursday night, No. 3 UConn will face No. 23 Tennessee at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN

These two teams first met in 1995 and have not faced each other since January 2007. Thursday’s game marks the 23rd meeting between the two teams. UConn leads the series 13-9, including 5-2 in NCAA tournament games and 4-0 in title games.

Below you’ll find information on the matchup, rivalry history and how to catch Thursday’s game. 

UConn vs. Tennessee: How to watch 

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23

Where: XL Center, Hartford, Conn

TV: ESPN 

You can follow along with live stats here. 

UConn enters Thursday’s game 16-1 with its only loss coming to then sixth-ranked Baylor. Baylor snapped UConn’s 98-game home winning streak with that win. The Huskies have an American Athletic Conference winning streak of 127 games.

RANKINGS: South Carolina ranks No. 1 in latest Power 10 rankings | New AP top 25 rankings 

Tennessee is 15-3. The Lady Vols have lost to Texas, Stanford and Kentucky so far this season. Tennessee enters Thursday on a four-game winning streak and 5-1 in SEC play. 

The Lady Vols are also coming off a thriller from Tuesday night, when Rennia Davis’ step-back three-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock led to a victory over Alabama, 65-63. 

How UConn and Tennessee match up, statistically:

Stat UConn Tennessee
Points Per Game 78.5 74.8
Field-goal percentage .478 .459
3-point percentage .387 .335
Free-throw percentage .695 .656
Rebounds per game  43.1 49.2
Assists per game  18.4 18.2
Turnovers per game 14.1 16.8
Steals per game 9.1 5.9
Blocks per game 5. 4 7.4

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Stony Brook earns honors with 15-game winning streak 

All-time history

UConn vs. Tennessee all-time history
GAME NO. DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
1 January 16, 1995 Storrs, CT UConn 77–66
2 April 2, 1995 Minneapolis, MN UConn 70–64
3 January 6, 1996 Knoxville, TN UConn 59–53
4 March 29, 1996 Charlotte, NC Tennessee 88–83
5 January 5, 1997 Hartford, CT UConn 72–57
6 March 24, 1997 Iowa City, IA Tennessee 91–81
7 January 3, 1998 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 84–69
8 January 10, 1999 Storrs, CT Tennessee 92–81
9 January 8, 2000 Knoxville, TN UConn 74–67
10 February 2, 2000 Storrs, CT Tennessee 72–71
11 April 2, 2000 Philadelphia, PA UConn 71–52
12 December 30, 2000 Hartford, CT UConn 81–76
13 February 1, 2001 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 92–88
14 January 5, 2002 Knoxville, TN UConn 86–72
15 March 29, 2002 San Antonio, TX UConn 79–56
16 January 4, 2003 Hartford, CT UConn 63–62
17 April 8, 2003 Atlanta, GA UConn 73–68
18 February 5, 2004 Knoxville, TN UConn 81–67
19 April 6, 2004 New Orleans, LA UConn 70–61
20 January 8, 2005 Hartford, CT Tennessee 68–67
21 January 7, 2006 Knoxville, TN Tennessee 89–80
22 January 6, 2007 Hartford, CT Tennessee 70–64
23 January 23, 2020 Hartford, CT    

