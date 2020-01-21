Women's basketball: Stony Brook earns Team of the Week honors with 15-game win streak

Winners of 15 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the NCAA currently, the Stony Brook Seawolves matched the best start in program history with wins last week over Hartford and Albany.

Currently sitting at 18-1, the Seawolves matched the program's start in 1986-87. It also matches the team's best start in conference play at 6-0, good for first in the America East. The 15 straight wins is second to only the current streak being enjoyed by Gonzaga, which is currently on a 16-game winning streak. Stony Brook is seeking its first NCAA tournament berth in 2020.

In Saturday’s 73-53 win over Albany, senior forward Cheyenne Clark had a monster day for the Seawolves, recording a double-double for the third time this season, finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds, along with four steals and two assists. Ten of Clark’s boards came on the offensive glass. The visiting Seawolves started fast, scoring the game's first ten points. Clark scored four during that stretch, with Kaela Hilaire and Anastasia Warren each adding a triple. Hilaire led five double-figure scorers on the day, finishing with 16. It is her second consecutive game with 10 or more points.

Earlier in the week on January 15, Stony Brook established early command and defeated Hartford, 66-55 at home as four different Seawolves reached double-figures as India Pagan led the way with 14 points, Hilaire added 13, Warren and Hailey Zeise, 11. Clark contributed 11 rebounds in only 14 minutes.

Next up, Stony Brook heads to Binghamton to take on the Bearcats on Jan. 22.