2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year announced

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award.
Last year, California's Kristine Anigwe took home the award.
The Baylor Bears are the only school to have more than one player on this list. Forward Lauren Cox and guard DiDi Richards represent a Bears team that has allowed the fewest points per game (48.8) in the nation.
Texas Tech's Brittney Brewer leads the country in blocks with 77. She's swatting 4.81 shots per game, which puts her No. 1 in that category as well.
Below you'll find the list of the full 2020 Midseason Team:
|NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Aari McDonald
|Jr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Lauren Cox
|Sr.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|DiDi Richards
|Jr.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Sara Hamson
|Jr.
|C
|BYU
|WCC
|Kylee Shook
|Sr.
|F
|Louisville
|ACC
|Stephanie Karcz
|Sr.
|G
|Loyola-Maryland
|Patriot League
|Blair Watson
|Sr.
|G
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Jordan Danberry
|Sr.
|G
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Veronica Burton
|So.
|G
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|Natasha Mack
|Jr.
|F
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Mikayla Pivec
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|Ae'Rianna Harris
|Sr.
|F
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Aliyah Boston
|Fr.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Brittany Brewer
|Sr.
|F
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|So.
|F
|UConn
|AAC