Naismith Trophy | January 23, 2020

2020 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year announced

The Naismith Trophy announced 15 players to the midseason team for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award. 

Last year, California's Kristine Anigwe took home the award

The Baylor Bears are the only school to have more than one player on this list. Forward Lauren Cox and guard DiDi Richards represent a Bears team that has allowed the fewest points per game (48.8) in the nation. 

Texas Tech's Brittney Brewer leads the country in blocks with 77. She's swatting 4.81 shots per game, which puts her No. 1 in that category as well.

Below you'll find the list of the full 2020 Midseason Team:

NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Aari McDonald Jr. G Arizona Pac-12
Lauren Cox Sr. F Baylor Big 12
DiDi Richards Jr. G Baylor Big 12
Sara Hamson Jr. C BYU WCC
Kylee Shook Sr. F Louisville ACC
Stephanie Karcz Sr. G Loyola-Maryland Patriot League
Blair Watson Sr. G Maryland Big Ten
Jordan Danberry Sr. G Mississippi State SEC
Veronica Burton So. G Northwestern Big Ten
Natasha Mack Jr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Mikayla Pivec Sr. G Oregon State Pac-12
Ae'Rianna Harris Sr. F Purdue Big Ten
Aliyah Boston Fr. F South Carolina SEC
Brittany Brewer Sr. F Texas Tech Big 12
Olivia Nelson-Ododa So. F UConn AAC

