No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State women's basketball: Preview, how to watch the Civil War

This weekend, all eyes will be focused on the state of Oregon. Civil War weekend is here, y’all.

On Friday, the Ducks will host the Beavers in Eugene, and then the Beavers will welcome the Ducks to Corvallis on Sunday. It’s a top 10 matchup, with Oregon ranked fourth and Oregon State coming in at seventh in the latest AP Poll.

The results of the games could have a big impact on the polls, the race for the Pac-12 title and seeding in the NCAA tournament. Both of these teams have legitimate shots to capture a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

And bragging rights are at stake too, of course. Oregon State has won 15 of its last 17 games against Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. are hoping to put a tally or two in the win column this weekend.

Here’s everything else you need to know about this weekend’s Civil War series:

The Basics

Game One

Tip-off: 7 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 24

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Game Two

Tip-off: 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Watch: ESPN2

Oregon State Athletics Destiny Slocum leads Oregon State in scoring and assists this season. (Oregon State Athletics)

Last Meeting

Oregon State won 67-62 at home against the Ducks on Feb. 18, 2019. The Beavers were powered by 20 points and four assists from Destiny Slocum, but also got 22 points from Aleah Goodman and a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds from Mikayla Pivec.

Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points for Oregon, but just two other Ducks scored in double-digits. Oregon also shot just 22.7 percent from the three-point line.

Oregon owns the all-time series with 61 wins and 41 losses. Between 2011 and 2018, the Beavers won 14 straight meetings.

The match-up

Oregon Oregon State 4/4 Rankings (AP/Coaches) 7/7 105-55 win over Cal Last Game 58-61 loss to Stanford Kelly Graves Head Coach Scott Rueck 15-2 (5-1 Pac-12) Record 16-2 (4-2 Pac-12) 87.6 Points scored per-game 74.1 56.5 Points allowed per-game 53.4 Sabrina Ionescu (17.4) Leading Scorer (ppg) Destiny Slocum (15.1) Ruthy Hebard (9.3) Leading Rebounder (rpg) Mikayla Pivec (9.5)

Players to Watch

Oregon

Satou Sabally, Forward, Junior

After going through a mini four-game slump where she went 0-of-7 from three-point range and turned the ball over nine times, Sabally has hit her stride again and re-established herself as weapon for the Ducks. The 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 22 points per-game over her last three contests, all of which were wins for Oregon. That includes a performance against Cal that saw Sabally score a season-high 31 points and grab seven rebounds.

The native of Berlin, Germany has been scoring with ease at the free throw line too, knocking down 23-of-27 charity stripe shots in her last four games. Sabally was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller award and was an All-Pac-12 selection a year ago. If she plays well against the Beavers, it could be just the edge the Ducks need.

Oregon State

Destiny Slocum, Guard, RS Junior

Slocum is having another strong season for the Beavers, as she’s averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per-game. A 5-foot-7 native of Meridian, Idaho, Slocum was a Lieberman Award Finalist last season, an All-Pac-12 selection and an honorable mention All-American.

She’s played well recently, scoring a season-high 26 points in a loss to Stanford, and tallying 15 points and a season-high 11 assists in a win over Cal. Slocum has established herself as one of the top playmakers in the country and will have a say in who wins these two games.

Milestone Watch

Sabrina Ionescu needs just one assist to pass Gary Payton for the most assists among men or women in Pac-12 history. Payton — a Basketball Hall of Famer — played at Oregon State from 1986 to 1990. As a senior, he was an All-American, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft. Oregon State has retired his No. 20 jersey.