HOOPS:

📈Power 10: Oregon, UCLA WBK rise

MBK Sunday Scoreboard

👌San Diego State's pursuit of a perfect season

Latest NCAA tournament projections
basketball-women-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | January 26, 2020

2020 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

UCLA's Cori Close is fired up about the growth and future of women's basketball

The 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament will determine the national champion on Sunday, April 5. Click or tap here for a printable bracket version.

2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 DI Women's Basketball NCAA Championship Bracket

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule

The 2020 Women's Final Four will be at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, April 3 and Sunday, April 5. Below is the location and dates for the regional rounds of the 2020 tournament. 

2020 PRELIMINARY ROUND SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 27 - 30 Southern Conference
Regional Fort Wayne, Indiana Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 27 - 30 IPFW
Regional Portland, Oregon Moda Center March 27 - 30 Oregon State
Regional Dallas, Texas Moody Coliseum March 27 - 30 SMU

 

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualify automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest will be selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

How do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. Last year, two top seeds made the Women's Final Four, Baylor and Notre Dame, while the other two teams, Oregon and UConn were two seeds. Going into this season, UConn has been a top seed 22 times. Two No. 1 seeds have played for the title 14 times.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight. No other team has more than two.

2020 Final Four: Championship info | Future championship dates & locations 

Who are NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

Oregon, UCLA climb in latest women's basketball Power 10 rankings

South Carolina held onto the No. 1 spot but three other teams climbed in the latest Power 10 women's basketball rankings.
READ MORE

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State women's basketball: Preview, how to watch the Civil War

This weekend's Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State is a top 10 match-up that could have an impact on the AP Poll, the race for the Pac-12 and NCAA tournament seeding. Sabrina Ionescu vs. Destiny Slocum will be a must-watch match-up.
READ MORE

The toughest challenges remaining for the undefeated DII women's basketball teams

The DII women's basketball championship tournament is quickly approaching and several teams are looking to complete a perfect 2019-20 season. Here's what remains on the schedule for those teams on their quest for the fifth perfect season in history.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners