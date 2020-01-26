No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 7 Oregon State women's basketball: Preview, how to watch the Civil War

This weekend, all eyes will be focused on the state of Oregon. Civil War weekend is here, y’all. It’s a top 10 matchup, with Oregon ranked fourth and Oregon State coming in at seventh in the latest AP Poll.

On Friday, the Ducks beat the Beavers 76-64 at Matt Knight Arena in Eugene. On Sunday, the Beavers welcome the Ducks to Corvallis.

The results of the games could have a big impact on the polls, the race for the Pac-12 title and seeding in the NCAA tournament. Both of these teams have legitimate shots to capture a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

And bragging rights are at stake too, of course. Oregon State has won 15 of its last 18 games against Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. are hoping to put a tally or two in the win column this weekend.

Here’s everything else you need to know about this weekend’s Civil War series:

The Basics

Despite a slow start, the Ducks found a way to win in a packed Matt Knight Arena. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with 29 points while recording nine assists and four rebounds. Oregon's Satou Sabally tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Ruthy Hebard was a presence in the paint — also scoring 17 points and picking up nine boards.

Taylor Jones had a strong performance for the Beavers, scoring 21 points, but ultimately Oregon State fell in the first game of the Civil War series.

Game 2

Tip-off: 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: ESPN News

Oregon State Athletics Destiny Slocum leads Oregon State in scoring and assists this season. (Oregon State Athletics)

Last meeting before this series

Oregon State won 67-62 at home against the Ducks on Feb. 18, 2019. The Beavers were powered by 20 points and four assists from Destiny Slocum, but also got 22 points from Aleah Goodman and a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds from Mikayla Pivec.

Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points for Oregon, but just two other Ducks scored in double-digits. Oregon also shot just 22.7 percent from the three-point line.

Oregon owns the all-time series with 61 wins and 41 losses. Between 2011 and 2018, the Beavers won 14 straight meetings.

The matchup

Oregon Oregon State 4/4 Rankings (AP/Coaches) 7/7 105-55 win over Cal Last Game 58-61 loss to Stanford Kelly Graves Head Coach Scott Rueck 15-2 (5-1 Pac-12) Record 16-2 (4-2 Pac-12) 87.6 Points scored per-game 74.1 56.5 Points allowed per-game 53.4 Sabrina Ionescu (17.4) Leading Scorer (ppg) Destiny Slocum (15.1) Ruthy Hebard (9.3) Leading Rebounder (rpg) Mikayla Pivec (9.5)

Players to Watch

Oregon

Satou Sabally, Forward, Junior

After going through a mini four-game slump where she went 0-of-7 from three-point range and turned the ball over nine times, Sabally has hit her stride again and re-established herself as weapon for the Ducks. The 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 22 points per-game over her last three contests, all of which were wins for Oregon. That includes a performance against Cal that saw Sabally score a season-high 31 points and grab seven rebounds.

The native of Berlin, Germany has been scoring with ease at the free throw line too, knocking down 23-of-27 charity stripe shots in her last four games. Sabally was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller award and was an All-Pac-12 selection a year ago. If she plays well against the Beavers, it could be just the edge the Ducks need.

Oregon State

Destiny Slocum, Guard, RS Junior

Slocum is having another strong season for the Beavers, as she’s averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per-game. A 5-foot-7 native of Meridian, Idaho, Slocum was a Lieberman Award Finalist last season, an All-Pac-12 selection and an honorable mention All-American.

She’s played well recently, scoring a season-high 26 points in a loss to Stanford, and tallying 15 points and a season-high 11 assists in a win over Cal. Slocum has established herself as one of the top playmakers in the country and will have a say in who wins these two games.

Milestone watch

In Friday night's game, Sabrina Ionescu surpassed Gary Payton for the Pac-12's all-time men's and women's assists record with this pocket pass to Ruthy Hebard, who scored on a floater.