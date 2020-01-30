Women's basketball: Boston College beats No. 14 Florida State to earn first ranked win since 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Senior Emma Guy scored a game-high 21 points, while sophomore Taylor Soule contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds as Boston College upset No. 14 Florida State, 65-56, at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Thursday night.



Boston College, who has not beat a ranked team since 2015, improved to 11-9 and 4-5 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 17-4 and 6-4 in the conference.



The Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor and 50 percent (7-for14) from the three-point line in the win. BC held a 29-27 at the half and never gave up the lead in the second half.

Sophomore Marnelle Garraud chipped in with 12 points, seven boards and six assists. She hit five-of-six foul shots in the final minute to seal the win.



Score: Boston College 65, #14 Florida State 56

Records: Boston College (11-9, 4-5 ACC) | Florida State (17-4, 6-4 ACC)

Location: Donald L. Tucker Arena, Tallahassee, Fla.

BC Starters: C. Swartz, M. Garraud, M. Dickens, T. Soule, E. Guy

FSU Starters: K. Gillespie, V. Myers, K. Weber, N. Ekhomu, M. Jones



- Sophomore Taylor Soule notched her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. This was the eighth game Soule grabbed double-digits on the boards.- This was the first time BC has defeated a ranked team since Jan. 22, 2015 against Duke, which was ranked 13in the country.- It was the Eagles first win over Florida State since the 2009-10 season. BC defeated the Seminoles, 67-60, in the second round of the ACC Tournament on March 5, 2010.- Senior Emma Guy tallied a team-high 21 points. She shot 10-for-16 from the floor and grabbed five boards with three steals. It was the 15game this season Guy has scored in double-digits.- Sophomore Makayla Dickens played 35 minutes, finished with seven points and six rebounds.- Boston College had 17 assists on 23 field goals.Boston College21, Emma Guy10, Taylor Soule6, Marnelle Garraud, Makayla Dickens3, Emma Guy#14 Florida State19, Nicki Ekhomu7, Kia Gillespie6, N. Ekhomu4, V. MyersBC (10 1, 1:36) | FSU (3, 15:51)32:5704:02Points In The Paint: BC 28 | FSU 28Fasts Break Points: BC 11 | FSU 9- Boston College host Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans can view the game on the ACC Network.