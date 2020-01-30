Women's basketball: Boston College beats No. 14 Florida State to earn first ranked win since 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Senior Emma Guy scored a game-high 21 points, while sophomore Taylor Soule contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds as Boston College upset No. 14 Florida State, 65-56, at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Thursday night.
Boston College, who has not beat a ranked team since 2015, improved to 11-9 and 4-5 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 17-4 and 6-4 in the conference.
The Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor and 50 percent (7-for14) from the three-point line in the win. BC held a 29-27 at the half and never gave up the lead in the second half.
Sophomore Marnelle Garraud chipped in with 12 points, seven boards and six assists. She hit five-of-six foul shots in the final minute to seal the win.
Score: Boston College 65, #14 Florida State 56
Records: Boston College (11-9, 4-5 ACC) | Florida State (17-4, 6-4 ACC)
Location: Donald L. Tucker Arena, Tallahassee, Fla.
BC Starters: C. Swartz, M. Garraud, M. Dickens, T. Soule, E. Guy
FSU Starters: K. Gillespie, V. Myers, K. Weber, N. Ekhomu, M. Jones
GAMENOTES
- Sophomore Taylor Soule notched her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. This was the eighth game Soule grabbed double-digits on the boards.
- This was the first time BC has defeated a ranked team since Jan. 22, 2015 against Duke, which was ranked 13th in the country.
- It was the Eagles first win over Florida State since the 2009-10 season. BC defeated the Seminoles, 67-60, in the second round of the ACC Tournament on March 5, 2010.
- Senior Emma Guy tallied a team-high 21 points. She shot 10-for-16 from the floor and grabbed five boards with three steals. It was the 15th game this season Guy has scored in double-digits.
- Sophomore Makayla Dickens played 35 minutes, finished with seven points and six rebounds.
- Boston College had 17 assists on 23 field goals.
TEAM LEADERS
Boston College
Points: 21, Emma Guy
Rebounds: 10, Taylor Soule
Assists: 6, Marnelle Garraud, Makayla Dickens
Steals: 3, Emma Guy
#14 Florida State
Points: 19, Nicki Ekhomu
Rebounds: 7, Kia Gillespie
Assists: 6, N. Ekhomu
Steals: 4, V. Myers
Halftime Score: Boston College 29, FSU 27
Ties: 3
Lead Changes: 4
Largest Lead: BC (10 1st, 1:36) | FSU (3, 1st 5:51)
BC led for: 32:57
FSU led for: 04:02
Points In The Paint: BC 28 | FSU 28
Fasts Break Points: BC 11 | FSU 9
UP NEXT
- Boston College host Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans can view the game on the ACC Network.