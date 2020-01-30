TRENDING:

🤼‍♂️Wrestling: Previewing No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Penn State

9 top student sections in college hockey

Men's lacrosse preview: Top offensive players to watch
basketball-women-d1 flag

Boston College Athletics | January 30, 2020

Women's basketball: Boston College beats No. 14 Florida State to earn first ranked win since 2015

Game-tying layup headlines this week's top plays in women's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  – Senior Emma Guy scored a game-high 21 points, while sophomore Taylor Soule contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds as Boston College upset No. 14 Florida State, 65-56, at Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Thursday night.
 
Boston College, who has not beat a ranked team since 2015, improved to 11-9 and 4-5 in the ACC, while the Seminoles dropped to 17-4 and 6-4 in the conference.
 
The Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor and 50 percent (7-for14) from the three-point line in the win. BC held a 29-27 at the half and never gave up the lead in the second half.

POWER 10: Oregon, UCLA climb in latest women's basketball Power 10 rankings
 
Sophomore Marnelle Garraud chipped in with 12 points, seven boards and six assists. She hit five-of-six foul shots in the final minute to seal the win.
 
Score: Boston College 65, #14 Florida State 56
Records: Boston College (11-9, 4-5 ACC) | Florida State (17-4, 6-4 ACC)
Location: Donald L. Tucker Arena, Tallahassee, Fla.
BC Starters: C. Swartz, M. Garraud, M. Dickens, T. Soule, E. Guy
FSU Starters: K. Gillespie, V. Myers, K. Weber, N. Ekhomu, M. Jones
 

GAMENOTES
- Sophomore Taylor Soule notched her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. This was the eighth game Soule grabbed double-digits on the boards.
- This was the first time BC has defeated a ranked team since Jan. 22, 2015 against Duke, which was ranked 13th in the country.
- It was the Eagles first win over Florida State since the 2009-10 season. BC defeated the Seminoles, 67-60, in the second round of the ACC Tournament on March 5, 2010.
- Senior Emma Guy tallied a team-high 21 points. She shot 10-for-16 from the floor and grabbed five boards with three steals. It was the 15th game this season Guy has scored in double-digits.
- Sophomore Makayla Dickens played 35 minutes, finished with seven points and six rebounds.
- Boston College had 17 assists on 23 field goals.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Latest AP Top 25 poll

TEAM LEADERS
Boston College
Points: 21, Emma Guy
Rebounds: 10, Taylor Soule
Assists:  6, Marnelle Garraud, Makayla Dickens
Steals: 3, Emma Guy
 
#14 Florida State
Points: 19, Nicki Ekhomu
Rebounds: 7, Kia Gillespie
Assists: 6, N. Ekhomu
Steals: 4, V. Myers

Halftime Score: Boston College 29, FSU 27
Ties: 3
Lead Changes: 4
Largest Lead: BC (10 1st, 1:36) | FSU (3, 1st 5:51)
BC led for: 32:57
FSU led for: 04:02
Points In The Paint: BC 28 | FSU 28
Fasts Break Points: BC 11 | FSU 9
 
UP NEXT
- Boston College host Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans can view the game on the ACC Network.

College hockey bracketology: What things look like two months before tournament selections

The Frozen Four is closer than you think. Catch up on all things college hockey in this week's edition of bracketology.
READ MORE

Here's where the 2020 NHL All-Stars played college hockey

There are eight former college hockey stars in this year's NHL All-Star tournament Jan. 25 in St. Louis.
READ MORE

College hockey bracketology: How things look less than three months from the Frozen Four

The Frozen Four is about three months away. What better time to get caught up on all things bracketology than now? We've got you covered as college hockey takes on the new year.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners