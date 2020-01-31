Here's 1 player at each position lighting up the DII women's basketball stat sheets

Three months of the DII women's basketball season is in the books, which means there's just over a month until the tournament bracket fills out. Let's take a look at some of the hottest players right now.

Every two weeks, we'll pick a starting five based on the stat leaders in DII women's basketball. This week, we narrowed our focus, specifically picking statistical leaders either in DII women's basketball or at the player's respective position.

The DII women's basketball all-stats starting five (through Jan. 30)

G — Renee Stimpert, Ashland

Ashland Athletics

Stimpert became the Ashland all-time leader in assists this season and she's currently leading DII women's basketball in the category as well. Her 147 total assists are best in the Division and her 7.7 average is also tops. The Eagles have one of the best offenses in all of DII women's basketball, and Stimpert leading the charge is a big reason why. She's also second in DII with a 3.00 assist-to-turnover ratio.

G — Lauren Lister, Millersville

MIllersville Athletics

This was the toughest choice in the lineup, but what it came down to is points. At the two-spot, we want someone that will score and Lister leads all guards in DII women's basketball with 24.9 points per game. Lister has scored fewer than 20 points just once this season and has scored at least 22 points in every game of the 2020 portion of the schedule. Last year she set the Millersville single-season record with 604 points, a mark she will surpass if she keeps up her pace over the final eight games of the season.

F — Jerusha Paine, Dominican (CA)

Dominican Athletics

Paine continues to lead DII women's basketball in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game. She's been at her best since the calendar flipped to 2020, posting her three highest single-game totals of the season with a 44-point outburst and a pair of 36-point performances. An all-out scoring machine, Paine hasn't been held below 19 points in a game since Dec. 7.

F — Jamiyah Johnson, Davis & Elkins

Davis & Elkins Athletics

Johnson leads all of DII college basketball, both men's and women's with 297 total rebounds and a 14.6 rebounds per game average, slightly edging out Wheeling's Lilly Ritz and Saint Anselm's Shannon Ryan. Johnson has been on absolute fire with 14-straight double-doubles averaging 21.1 points and 16.4 rebounds per game over that stretch. Her 16 double-doubles are tied for the most in DII women's basketball with West Florida's Danielle Norquest and the aforementioned Ryan.

C — Shanika Peterkin, Barton

Barton Athletics

Peterkin gets the nod at center, not because she's leading DII women's basketball in any one particular category, but because she's leading all centers in several. Her 12.5 rebounds are fifth-best in DII and first among centers by nearly two per game. She's also third-overall in blocked shots at 3.68 per game, a mark that tops her position. And her 15 double-doubles are one off the lead in DII women's basketball, but four better than any other center in the Division. The junior is putting together a fine season for Barton.