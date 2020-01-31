First women's basketball top-16 reveal set for Monday, February 3

The first of two NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 reveals will take place on Monday, February 3 at halftime of the Oregon at UConn game that tips at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The reveal will include the top-16 in seed order in addition to all teams being assigned to potential regional sites as of that date.

Monday’s top-16 reveal will be the first of two planned for this season, with a second taking place on March 2 at halftime of the South Florida-UConn game that will also air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

The top-16 announcements will have no bearing on the final 64-team field for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced during the ESPN Selection Show on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

“The early reveal of our top-16 seeds continues to serve as a way to build conversation around our game and to raise awareness and momentum for the coming championship,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletic director at Middle Tennessee State University. “Members of the committee have watched hundreds of games and have had much team conversation already, so it will be interesting to see which teams emerge on Monday.”

The first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be played March 20-23 on the home courts of the top 16 seeds. Regional action will take place March 27-30, with Dallas (Moody Coliseum) and Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) hosting on March 27 and 29, while Fort Wayne, Ind. (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum) and Portland (Moda Center) will host regional games on March 28 and 30. The 2020 Women’s Final Four will be held April 3 and 5 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

In its continued commitment to the sport of women’s college basketball, ESPN will air the entire 2020 Women’s Final Four (semifinals and championship) in primetime on the flagship network. Additionally, the entire first and second rounds of the women’s championship will be available nationally on ESPN’s television networks, eliminating regionalization.

For the latest Women’s Final Four information, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.