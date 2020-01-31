TRENDING:

Arizona Athletics | January 31, 2020

Women's basketball: No. 16 Arizona picks up big win vs. No. 8 UCLA

Game-tying layup headlines this week's top plays in women's basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona earned their first win over a top-10 team since 2004 as the 16th-ranked Wildcats dominated No. 8 UCLA from the get go on Friday night in front of 7,407 fans at McKale Center for their fourth-straight win. Aari McDonald scored 27 points and Sam Thomas had a season-high 20 points.
 
It was Arizona's best scoring output of the season as they shot 54.7% from the field and made 11 of their 24 three-point attempts. The Wildcats did what they do best and suffocated the opponent on the defensive end, forcing the Bruins to shoot 34.4% from the field.

PAC-12 NEWS: Arizona State beats Southern Cal in triple overtime, coach Turner Thorne earns 500th win
 
McDonald finished the game with 27 points on 10-15 shooting and 3-6 from the field while Thomas made all four of her three-point attempts and was 8-10 from the free throw line for her 20 points. Cate Reese pitched in 13 points and nine rebounds.
 
Player of the Game
Aari McDonald – She scored at least 24 points for the third-straight game as she had 27 tonight while making 10 of her 15 attempts. She had 14 alone in the first quarter and has scored in double-figures in 57-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
 
By the Numbers
16 – Arizona's win over No. 8 UCLA is their first win over a top-10 team in 16 seasons.
 
57 – Aari McDonald has scored in double-figures in 57-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.
 
92.5 – Arizona averages 92.5 points in their last two home games vs. UCLA.
 
20 – Arizona scored at least 20 points in each quarter tonight. Sam Thomas also scored a season-high 20 points.

Play of the Game

 Arizona will take the court again on Sunday to face USC at noon MST.

