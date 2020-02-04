High Point's Camryn Brown's 44-point performance headlines women's basketball Starting Five

Each week throughout the season the Starting Five will highlight the top NCAA Division I women’s basketball performances from the previous week.

Camryn Brown, High Point

Camryn Brown had one of the best performances in High Point women's basketball history on Saturday, etching her name in the record book four times as the Panthers defeated Winthrop, 94-61.

Brown, a senior guard, set program records for points in a game (44), 3-pointers in a game (10), field goals made in a game in the Division I-era of High Point (16) and 3-point attempts in a game (16). Her 44 points are also a Big South Conference record and her 10 triples tied the Big South's best mark in a game. Her performance moved her into eighth place on the Division I scoring list for High Point and she's now 70 points away from moving into seventh.

The Panthers also set two school records in the game as a team, making a total of 20 3-pointers in the game to raise their season total to 207, becoming the first team in program history to make 200 shots from beyond the arc, passing the previous record of 199 during the 2016-17 season.

Brown started the week with 15 points in a 70-57 loss to Gardner-Webb on Jan. 28. The loss broke a four-game High Point winning streak.

High Point, 10-11 and 8-4 Big South, will next play at USC Upstate on Feb. 8.

Lauren Heard, TCU

TCU junior Lauren Heard averaged a double-double this past week, netting 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, while helping lead the Horned Frogs to wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Heard led TCU to a 72-68 road win at Oklahoma State last Wednesday, scoring 25 points with a 14-of-15 effort from the free throw line. She then totaled 18 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in a 65-61 home win over Kansas State on Saturday, collecting her third double-double of the season.

Heard has scored 20-plus points in eight games this season, including five games where she has poured in at least 25 points. In Big 12 games, the Denton, Texas, native ranks third in the league with 19.2 points per game, No. 11 overall with 7.1 rebounds and sixth in the conference with 4.6 assists.

TCU, 16-4 and 7-2 Big 12, is back in action this Saturday, with a road game at Kansas.

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Michigan split a pair of games against ranked opponents last week as sophomore Naz Hillmon averaged 28.5 points and nine rebounds per game.

Hillmon went for a career-best 30 points on 14-for-19 shooting from the floor and 10 rebounds in Michigan's 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa (Feb. 2). It was the first 30-point game of her career and marked her seventh double-double of the season. Michigan led wire-to-wire in the game, racing out to a 6-0 lead and leading by as many as 19 in picking up its first win of the season over a ranked opponent.

On Jan. 30 against No. 23 Northwestern, Hillmon went for 27 points, eight rebounds and tied a career-high with five assists as Michigan came up short, 81-73.

Michigan, 14-7 and 5-5 Big Ten, will next host Purdue on Feb. 6.

Eva Hodgson, William & Mary

The Colonial Athletic Association leading scorer, Eva Hodgson of William & Mary, scored the most points by a CAA player in a single game this season as she dropped 34 points in the Tribe's 84-77 victory at Elon on Friday night.

Hodgson’s 34 points were the most by Tribe player in the program's Division I history and the seventh all-time. She added three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes of action and shot 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the floor, 4-of-5 (80%) from 3-point range, and 14-of-16 (87.5%) from the free throw line in the win. The win over Elon was the Tribe's eighth road win, which matches the school record for road wins, last set in the 2016-17 season.

The sophomore leads the CAA in four statistical categories, averaging 20.0 points per game, field goal percentage (56.1%), free throw percentage (91.7%), and 3-point percentage (45.2%). Hodgson moved her double-figure streak to 21 games and now has nine 20-point performances and 20 double-digit performances this year. For her career, she's been in double-figures 37 times, scoring 20-plus points 10 times.

William & Mary, 14-6 and 5-4 CAA, returns to action and concludes its three-game road trip with games at Charleston (Feb. 7) and UNCW (Feb. 9) this week.

Khayla Pointer, LSU

LSU junior Khayla Pointer averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last week as LSU went 2-0 with wins over Florida and Texas A&M.

In a 77-68 win at Florida on January 30, Pointer scored 24 points, her sixth game of the season with 20 or more points scored. She shot 50 percent from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed five rebounds and had two steals to go along with four assists.

In the 59-58 home victory against then-No. 15 Texas A&M on February 2, the Marietta, Georgia, native was the top scorer along with Faustine Aifuwa with 18 points each. Pointer shot 46.7 percent from the field and she was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. She also grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists. Pointer also had two key blocked shots to stop Aggie drives late in the game and scored nine points in the fourth quarter. Also during the game, she recorded her 800th career point in beginning of the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 49.

Winners of five of the last seven games, LSU, 16-5 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play, returns to action on Monday, Feb. 10 at home versus Missouri.