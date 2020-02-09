The 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show takes place on Monday, March 16. There will be 64 teams revealed in the bracket as teams try to win a national championship. You can find the women's basketball tournament selection show information below.
Last year, Baylor won its third NCAA title, edging Oregon with a 5-0 run in the final minutes of the Women's Final Four and then outlasting Notre Dame in a championship game that came down to its final shot.
2020 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel
The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16. ESPN will televise the announcement.
2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule
After the selection show on Monday, March 16, games start with the first round on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. First and second round games will be played at campus sites. Regionals will be at Dallas, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Greenville, S.C. and Portland, Ore.
|ROUND
|DATES
|SITE
|VENUE
|Selection Show
|Monday, March 16
|N/A
|N/A
|First Round
(Round of 64)
|Friday, March 20
Saturday, March 21
|Campus sites
|Campus sites
|Second Round
(Round of 32)
|Sunday, March 22
Monday, March 23
|Campus sites
|Campus sites
|Dallas Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Friday, March 27
Sunday, March 29
|Dallas, Texas
|Moody Coliseum
|Fort Wayne Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Saturday, March 28
Monday, March 30
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Friday, March 27
Sunday, March 29
|Greenville, S.C.
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Portland Regional
(Sweet 16, Elite Eight)
|Saturday, March 28
Monday, March 30
|Portland, Ore.
|Moda Center
|Women's Final Four
National Championship
|Friday, April 3
Sunday, April 5
|New Orleans, La.
|Smoothie King Center
The full round-by-round schedule for the 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament can also be found here.
NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Baylor
|82-81
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2018
|Notre Dame
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|UConn
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|UConn
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|UConn
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|UConn
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Col.
|2011
|Texas A&M
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|UConn
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|UConn
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|UConn
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|UConn
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|UConn
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|UConn
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|UConn
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.