5 best women's basketball players at every position in 2019-20

The 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show takes place on Monday, March 16. There will be 64 teams revealed in the bracket as teams try to win a national championship. You can find the women's basketball tournament selection show information below.

Last year, Baylor won its third NCAA title, edging Oregon with a 5-0 run in the final minutes of the Women's Final Four and then outlasting Notre Dame in a championship game that came down to its final shot.

2020 NCAA Women's Basketball tournament selection show: Date, Time, TV channel

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16. ESPN will televise the announcement.

2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

After the selection show on Monday, March 16, games start with the first round on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. First and second round games will be played at campus sites. Regionals will be at Dallas, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Greenville, S.C. and Portland, Ore.

ROUND DATES SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 16 N/A N/A First Round

(Round of 64) Friday, March 20

Saturday, March 21 Campus sites Campus sites Second Round

(Round of 32) Sunday, March 22

Monday, March 23 Campus sites Campus sites Dallas Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 27

Sunday, March 29 Dallas, Texas Moody Coliseum Fort Wayne Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 28

Monday, March 30 Fort Wayne, Ind. Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Friday, March 27

Sunday, March 29 Greenville, S.C. Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Portland Regional

(Sweet 16, Elite Eight) Saturday, March 28

Monday, March 30 Portland, Ore. Moda Center Women's Final Four

National Championship Friday, April 3

Sunday, April 5 New Orleans, La. Smoothie King Center

The full round-by-round schedule for the 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament can also be found here.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history