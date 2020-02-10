No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 UConn women's basketball: Preview, how to watch

UConn's Geno Auriemma discusses the program's history with New Orleans, the home of the 2020 Women's Final Four

We're deep into conference play in the 2019-20 women's college basketball season, but there's still one more non-conference match-up that is absolutely, without a doubt, a must-watch game.

Monday night in Columbia, South Carolina, the No. 1 Gamecocks will host the No. 5 UConn Huskies. Since 2015, these teams have combined for seven Final Four appearances and three championships. This year, both squads seem poised to get back to the Final Four, and this could be a preview of a match-up we might see in New Orleans in April.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina vs. UConn.

South Carolina vs. UConn women's basketball: Time, TV channel, how to watch

Tip-off: Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET | LIVE STATS

Watch: ESPN2

Last Meeting

The Gamecocks and Huskies last played in Hartford, Connecticut on Feb. 11, 2019. UConn, then ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, beat a South Carolina team ranked 11th by 18 points. Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson — who have since moved on to the WNBA — led the way for UConn in dominating fashion, combining for 60 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists.

South Carolina and UConn have met eight times in women's basketball and UConn has won each meeting. In 2018, the Huskies topped the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament.

The match-up

SOUTH CAROLINA UCONN 1, 2 Rankings (AP, Coaches) 4, 6 22-1, 10-0 SEC Record (Overall, Conference) 20-2, 10-0 AAC 86-65 win over Arkansas Last Game 74-56 loss to Oregon Dawn Staley Head Coach Geno Auriemma 83.4 Points scored per game 78.3 56.3 Points allowed per game 54.6 Aliyah Boston (13.3) Leading scorer (ppg) Megan Walker (19.5) Aliyah Boston (9.0) Leading rebounder (rpg) Megan Walker (9.0)

South Carolina vs. UConn: Preview

UConn: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Sophomore, Forward

If the Huskies want to slow down Aliyah Boston — South Carolina's freshman double-double machine — they'll need a big game from Olivia Nelson-Ododa. And the sophomore is up to the task. She's second in rebounding for the Huskies with 8.7 boards per game and is sixth in the nation in blocked shots, swatting away 72 attempts this season.

The 6-foot-5 native of Winder, Georgia has registered three or more blocks in 14 of the 21 games she's played in this season. A versatile talent, Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over her last four contests.

South Carolina: Tyasha Harris, Senior, Guard

While South Carolina has gotten some incredible performances out of its freshmen this season, Tyasha Harris has been the steady hand in the offense. She's averaging 5.2 assists per game, a mark that leads the SEC, and has a +2.4 assist-turnover ratio, which is 21st best in the nation.

A 5-foot-10 native of Noblesville, Indiana, Harris can impact the game in other ways too, as she's averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She also has one of the best three-point shooting percentage on the Gamecocks, leading the squad with a 38.6 percent mark. Over her last four games, Harris is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

