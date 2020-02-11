30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy women's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list down to 30. The Pac-12 has the most representatives with nine, followed by the SEC with seven on the latest watch list released on Feb. 11.

The list will next be further narrowed down to 10 on March 3 and the winner will be named on April 4, 2020.