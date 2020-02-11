MEN'S HOOPS:

February 11, 2020

30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy women's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

5 best women's basketball players at every position in 2019-20

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list down to 30. The Pac-12 has the most representatives with nine, followed by the SEC with seven on the latest watch list released on Feb. 11.

The list will next be further narrowed down to 10 on March 3 and the winner will be named on April 4, 2020.

FULL NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Bella Alarie Sr. G/F Princeton Ivy
Aliyah Boston Fr. F South Carolina SEC
Chennedy Carter Jr. G Texas A&M SEC
Kaila Charles Sr. G Maryland Big Ten
Lauren Cox Sr. F Baylor Big 12
Elissa Cunane So. C NC State ACC
Jordan Danberry Sr. G Mississippi State SEC
Crystal Dangerfield Sr. G UConn AAC
Rennia Davis Jr. G/F Tennessee SEC
Kathleen Doyle Sr. G Iowa Big Ten
Chelsea Dungee Jr. G Arkansas SEC
Dana Evans Jr. G Louisville ACC
Kiah Gillespie Sr. F FSU ACC
Haley Gorecki Sr. G Duke ACC
Tyasha Harris Sr. G South Carolina SEC
Ruthy Hebard Sr. F Oregon Pac-12
Rhyne Howard So. G Kentucky SEC
Lexie Hull So. G Stanford Pac-12
Sabrina Ionescu Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Ashley Joens So. G/F Iowa State Big 12
Aari McDonald Jr. G Arizona Pac-12
Michaela Onyenwere Jr. F UCLA Pac-12
Ali Patberg Jr. G Indiana Big Ten
Mikayla Pivec Sr. G Oregon State Pac-12
Satou Sabally Jr. F Oregon Pac-12
Destiny Slocum Jr. G Oregon State Pac-12
NaLyssa Smith So. F Baylor Big 12
Megan Walker Jr. F UConn AAC
Kiana Williams Jr. G Stanford Pac-12
Christyn Williams So. G UConn AAC

