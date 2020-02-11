30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy women's basketball Player of the Year midseason team

In early November, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List. With the midseason mark here, the Atlanta Tipoff Club has cut the list down to 30. The Pac-12 has the most representatives with nine, followed by the SEC with seven on the latest watch list released on Feb. 11.
The list will next be further narrowed down to 10 on March 3 and the winner will be named on April 4, 2020.
|FULL NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Bella Alarie
|Sr.
|G/F
|Princeton
|Ivy
|Aliyah Boston
|Fr.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Chennedy Carter
|Jr.
|G
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Kaila Charles
|Sr.
|G
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Lauren Cox
|Sr.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Elissa Cunane
|So.
|C
|NC State
|ACC
|Jordan Danberry
|Sr.
|G
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Crystal Dangerfield
|Sr.
|G
|UConn
|AAC
|Rennia Davis
|Jr.
|G/F
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Kathleen Doyle
|Sr.
|G
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Chelsea Dungee
|Jr.
|G
|Arkansas
|SEC
|Dana Evans
|Jr.
|G
|Louisville
|ACC
|Kiah Gillespie
|Sr.
|F
|FSU
|ACC
|Haley Gorecki
|Sr.
|G
|Duke
|ACC
|Tyasha Harris
|Sr.
|G
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Ruthy Hebard
|Sr.
|F
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Rhyne Howard
|So.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Lexie Hull
|So.
|G
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Ashley Joens
|So.
|G/F
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|Aari McDonald
|Jr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Michaela Onyenwere
|Jr.
|F
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|Ali Patberg
|Jr.
|G
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|Mikayla Pivec
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|Satou Sabally
|Jr.
|F
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Destiny Slocum
|Jr.
|G
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|NaLyssa Smith
|So.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Megan Walker
|Jr.
|F
|UConn
|AAC
|Kiana Williams
|Jr.
|G
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Christyn Williams
|So.
|G
|UConn
|AAC