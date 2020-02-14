Here's a DII women's basketball starting 5 based on the best stats, so far

There are just a few weeks left in the 2019-20 DII women's basketball season and these players have shown no signs of slowing down. Let's take a look at this week's starting 5 based purely on the best stats in DII.

Every two weeks, we'll pick a starting five based on the stat leaders in DII women's basketball. This week, we narrowed our focus, specifically picking statistical leaders either in DII women's basketball or at the player's respective position.

The DII women's basketball all-stats starting five (through Feb. 12)

G — Hallie Heidemann, Ashland

Ashland Athletics

We shift from Ashland's point guard Renee Stimpert — who currently leads DII women's basketball in assists — to one that is shooting the lights out from downtown. The sophomore guard is having a breakout season, scoring 11.8 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent from 3, the best mark in DII women's basketball. She's drained 70 3s for DII women's basketball's second-best offense scoring 91.2 points per game.

G — Kayla Marosites, Carson-Newman

Carson-Newman Athletics

Marosites returns to our starting rotation as one of the best all-around guards in the division. She leads all guards in rebounds per game with 12.3 and paired with a 17.8 points per game average, she leads all guards with 18 double-doubles on the season. The Eagles are on a three-game winning streak and Marosites has double-doubled in each one of them.

For your consideration: Alexy Mollenhauer, G, Anderson (SC): Mollenhaurer is just having an all-around solid season amongst her position's leaders in points (20.4) and rebounds (11.5) per game with 14 double-doubles.

F — Lilly Ritz, Wheeling

Wheeling Jesuit

The sophomore is having a breakthrough debut campaign for the Cardinals. Ritz is leading the team with 20.3 points per game, but has captured the DII women's basketball rebounding lead, pulling down 15.6 per game. She has eight-straight games with double-digit rebounds with highs of 36, 26 and 21 over that stretch. She may be a bit under the radar with Wheeling having just nine wins, but it's time to put her on your watchlist.

F — Jerusha Paine, Dominican (CA)

Dominican Athletics

Paine returns to the starting five, still the DII women's basketball scoring leader, scoring 25.7 points per game. The gap is closing as Millersville's Lauren Lister is at 25.5 per game, but Paine's strong season continued with two more double-doubles last week. She showed her all-around game as well, picking up her first PacWest defensive player of the week award last year. She's scored below 20 points just twice since Dec. 7 and both of those times were 19-point games.

For your consideration: Riley Fitzwater, F, Concord: Fitzwater has been in and out of starting fives for three seasons, earning the nickname Fitz-swatter for her blocked shots. This year, she is second in DII with 4.18 blocks per game while leading DII women's basketball with a 68.6 field goal percentage.

C — Cassidy Boensch, Grand Valley State

Grand Valley State Athletics

Boesnsch is having a fantastic finale to her Lakers career, as she is either first or second among centers in plenty of big statistical categories. Her 20.3 points per game is best at her position — and 18th-overall in DII — while her 57.9 field-goal percentage is second-best at the position. She adds 3.13 blocks per game — fifth-best in DII and second-best among centers — with nine rebounds per game. Boensch is a big reason the Lakers are alive in a stacked Midwest Region.