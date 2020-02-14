Baseball:

basketball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 14, 2020

How to watch the mega-DII women's basketball showdown between Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas and Daemen go head-to-head for first place in the East Coast Conference.

Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas will square off in some Friday night DII women's basketball with major NCAA DII tournament implications on the line. The winner will take first place in the East Coast Conference and secure their chances of a higher seed come this Wednesday's first release of the regional rankings.

Best of all, you can stream the game on NCAA social media starting at 6:05 p.m. ET.

RANKINGS: How the latest Power 10 stacks up

Daemen vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: Tale of the Tape

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

STAT DAEMEN ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Overall record 18-3 18-3
ECC record 10-1 10-0
PPG 70.9 73.6
PAG 54.6 58.5
Leading scorer Caroline White (14.4) Ruth Adams (13.8)

DII women's basketball showcase: Watch here ⬇️ at 6:05 p.m. ET

You can tune in at 6:05 p.m. ET for the big matchup either on NCAA DII Facebook or NCAA DII Twitter, or simply click below to watch: 

