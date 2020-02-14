How to watch the mega-DII women's basketball showdown between Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas

Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas will square off in some Friday night DII women's basketball with major NCAA DII tournament implications on the line. The winner will take first place in the East Coast Conference and secure their chances of a higher seed come this Wednesday's first release of the regional rankings.
Best of all, you can stream the game on NCAA social media starting at 6:05 p.m. ET.
Daemen vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: Tale of the Tape
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
|STAT
|DAEMEN
|ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
|Overall record
|18-3
|18-3
|ECC record
|10-1
|10-0
|PPG
|70.9
|73.6
|PAG
|54.6
|58.5
|Leading scorer
|Caroline White (14.4)
|Ruth Adams (13.8)
DII women's basketball showcase: Watch here ⬇️ at 6:05 p.m. ET
You can tune in at 6:05 p.m. ET for the big matchup either on NCAA DII Facebook or NCAA DII Twitter, or simply click below to watch:
WATCH #NCAAD2 BASKETBALL SHOWCASE: @STACSpartans vs. @DaemenAthletics#D2WBB | #MakeItYourshttps://t.co/uF6divQauz https://t.co/uF6divQauz— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) February 14, 2020