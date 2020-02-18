Baylor's Kim Mulkey becomes the fastest Division I basketball coach to reach 600 wins

TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | February 18, 2020

The No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears pulled away late Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas, capturing a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech for their 17th straight win this season.

In the triumph, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey accomplished something that no other Division I basketball coach — in the men’s or women’s game — has done before.

By beating Texas Tech, Mulkey won her 600th game as a head coach. She is the fastest to reach that win total, doing so in just 700 games across 20 seasons.

DEFENDING CHAMPS ARE ROLLING: Why Baylor might just win the rest of its regular season games

She edges out Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp, who reached the mark in 704 games across 28 seasons with the Wildcats’ men’s team. On the women’s side, Mulkey reached the mark in 16 fewer games than UConn’s Geno Aurriemma, who passed 600 wins in his 22nd season in 2006.

Mulkey, 57, became the head coach at Baylor in 2000 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, her alma mater. Mulkey won a pair of national championships as a player at Louisiana Tech, one as an assistant, and has led Baylor to three national championships.

BRACKET: Predicting the NCAA women's basketball tournament field, one month out

Additionally, in her 20 seasons at the helm of the Lady Bears, Mulkey has captured 10 Big 12 titles, three USBWA Coach of the Year Awards and seven Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards. The Lady Bears have missed the NCAA tournament just once since she became head coach. Baylor has appeared in at least the Sweet 16 in each season since 2009.

After beating Texas Tech, Mulkey has a career winning percentage of .857 and an overall record of 600-100.

2019 FINAL FOUR: Baylor is old school | DiDi Richards' heroics | Win over Notre Dame | Smith steps up

This year — a season in which they are defending a national championship — the Lady Bears are 24-1 and 13-0 in Big 12 play. Statistically, they sport the fourth-best offense in the nation and the second-best defense in the nation, scoring 83.3 points per-game while allowing 50.9 points per-game.

They have been powered by sophomore NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per-game. Baylor’s versatile attack has five players averaging double-digits in scoring.

Mulkey and Baylor will look to increase their win total on Saturday in a home contest against Oklahoma.

LOOKING AHEAD TO MARCH: 7 players who can impact the women's race to the Final Four

Fastest NCAA Division I basketball coaches to 600 wins
NAME, SCHOOL(S) GAMES WINS LOSSES WIN% YEAR SEASON
Kim Mulkey, Baylor 700 600 100 .857 20th 2020
Adolph Rupp, Kentucky 704 600 104 .852 28th 1959
Gary Fifield, SMU 711 600 111 .844 24th 2012
Geno Auriemma, UConn 716 600 116 .838 22nd 2006
Jerry Tarkanian, Long Beach St. & UNLV 720 600 120 .833 24th 1992
Gene Roebuck, North Dakota 728 600 128 .824 24th 2011
Pat Summitt, Tennessee 734 600 134 .817 23rd 1996
Roy Williams, Kansas & North Carolina 739 600 139 .812 22nd 2010
Jody Conradt, Texas 746 600 146 .804 24th 1992
Amy Ruley, North Dakota State 755 600 155 .795 25th 2004
John Wooden, Indiana State & UCLA 755 600 155 .795 27th 1973
Tara Vanderveer, Stanford 755 600 167 .782 25th 2004
Joe Foley, Little Rock 770 600 170 .779 24th 2011
Robin Selvig, Montana 771 600 171 .778 26th 2004
Dean Smith, North Carolina 773 600 173 .776 26th 1987

