The Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 19, 2020

15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

Stanford's buzzer-beating game-winner leads this week's women's basketball top plays of the week

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 15 women's basketball coaches for its late-season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Women's Coach of the Year. The list will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on March 4 and four finalists on March 19, leading up to a winner being named on April 4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: 30 candidates named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year midseason team

The Pac-12 leads the conferences in representation with five, followed by the ACC and Big Ten with two. In total, nine different conferences are represented.

Iowa's Lisa Bluder won the award last season and she's on the list once again. She's one of four former winners to make the late-season list this year, along with UConn's Geno Auriemma (1995, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2008-09, 2016,-17), Baylor's Kim Mulkey (2012) and Stanford's Tara Vanderveer (1990, 2011).

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12
Cori Close UCLA Pac-12
Dawn Plitzuweit South Dakota Summit League
Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC
Doug Bruno DePaul BIG EAST
Geno Auriemma UConn AAC
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC
Joe McKeown Northwestern Big Ten
Kelly Graves Oregon Pac-12
Kim Mulkey Baylor Big 12
Lisa Bluder Iowa Big Ten
Lisa Fortier Gonzaga WCC
Scott Rueck Oregon State Pac-12
Tara Vanderveer Stanford Pac-12
Wes Moore North Carolina State ACC

