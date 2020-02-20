2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Featuring colors and style representative of San Antonio and South Texas, the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled.

Designed by Section 127 in Indianapolis, the 2021 Women’s Final Four logo wordmark includes four-star embellishments, a nod to the four teams that will be competing in San Antonio for the national championship. Within the shape of the basketball is a Lone Star, which can be found on the Official Seal of the State of Texas. The overall shape of the mark is inspired by Spanish architecture with decorative elements that includes the iconic San Antonio River Walk. With bright blues, reds and oranges, the color palette references the vivid art found throughout the city.

The University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports will host the Women’s Final Four on April 2 and 4, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The city and arena will be hosting the marquee women’s sporting event for the third time after previously hosting in 2002 and 2010. San Antonio and the Alamodome set the all-time NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship attendance record of 29,619 that attended the national semifinals and championship games in 2002.

“We continue to return to San Antonio because the city embraces our event with Texas-sized hospitality, a strong local organizing committee, a world-class venue and genuine love of basketball,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “We look forward to working again with San Antonio Sports, our host institutions and the Alamodome in creating a memorable experience for our teams, fans and South Texas.”

Presale for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Final Four will begin on March 26 for all-session tickets. Sign up to be a part of the exclusive presale offer at NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 3 in conjunction with the 2020 Women’s Final Four. Regional and single-session tickets will go on sale in the fall.

“San Antonio is thrilled the NCAA Women’s Final Four is returning to the Alamo City for the third time,” said Jenny Carnes, Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer at San Antonio Sports and executive director of the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee. “We have a great track record for hosting this event and other NCAA Championships and have set the bar high for our 2021 efforts, aiming to break the all-time attendance record of 29,619 which we set in 2002. And the impact this event has on a community through programs, legacy events and exposure, is beyond measure.”

For the latest event information for the Women’s Final Four, visit NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour.