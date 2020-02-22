HOOPS: 🏀

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 27, 2020

The toughest challenges remaining for the undefeated DII women's basketball teams

Lubbock Christian claims the 2019 Women's DII Basketball Championship

Only two teams remain undefeated in the 2019-20 DII women's basketball season. There have been four perfect seasons since DII women's basketball began in 1982, and one of those teams — 37-0 Ashland in 2017 — is still perfect on the year.

RANKINGS: Drury is the new No. 1, two teams debut in the latest Power 10

Going into Saturday, Feb. 22, there were three unbeaten teams. But West Texas A&M upset Texas A&M-Commerce.

Let's take a quick look at how the remaining two teams have fared so far and what is left on their chase for an undefeated season.

No. 1 Drury | 28-0
The Panthers, so far: The Panthers made it to the national semifinals at a perfect 35-0 last year before losing their first game of the season. Drury started the season before most teams, defeating then-nationally ranked West Texas A&M by 27 points. The Panthers also have a victory over preseason-No. 11 Central Missouri on their resume, as well as wins over Minnesota Duluth and Florida Southern which continue to receive votes in the WBCA poll.
Toughest matchups remaining: March 5-8 GLVC tournament

DII UPSET: Eastern New Mexico upsets No. 2 Lubbock Christian. Here's how it happened

No. 2 Ashland | 28-0
The Eagles, so far: Ashland is no stranger to undefeated runs, including its 37-0 2016 season part of the DII basketball record 73-game winning streak. You won't find many teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with winning records this season, but the Eagles have handled all of them, defeating Ferris State, Wayne State (MI) and recently, taking down fellow top 5 and then-undefeated foe Grand Valley State. An early season victory against tourney regulars Lewis is also a big one for the postseason resume.
Toughest matchups remaining: March 3-8 GLIAC tournament

 

