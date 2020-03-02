TRENDING:

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 3, 2020

10 semifinalists named for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

5 best women's basketball players at every position in 2019-20

The Atlanta Tipoff Club named its 10 semifinalists for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the best Division I women's basketball player.

DEFENSIVE POY: 10 semifinalists announced for Naismith's Defensive Player of the Year award

Four finalists will be named on March 20, and the winner will be announced on April 4. 

As of now, the Pac-12 leads the conference count with four, followed by the SEC with three. Former winners include Iowa's Megan Gustafson (2019), South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (2018) and Washington's Kelsey Plum (2017).

FULL NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Aliyah Boston Fr. F South Carolina SEC
Kaila Charles Sr. G Maryland Big Ten
Lauren Cox Sr. F Baylor Big 12
Dana Evans Jr. G Louisville ACC
Tyasha Harris Sr. G South Carolina SEC
Ruthy Hebard Sr. F Oregon Pac-12
Rhyne Howard So. G Kentucky SEC
Sabrina Ionescu Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Aari McDonald Jr. G Arizona Pac-12
Satou Sabally Jr. F Oregon Pac-12

2020 women's college basketball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto-bids

Complete lists of the 32 women's college basketball conference tournaments, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto-bids for each winner.
Eli Young Band, Cassadee Pope to perform NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T

The 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four will feature performances from Eli Young Band and Cassadee Pope at the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&amp;T on April 4 at Champions Square in New Orleans.
Track all 23 automatic bids for the 2020 DII women's basketball championship tournament

The DII women's basketball championship selection show is Sunday, March 8. Before the 64-team bracket is announced, you can track the 23 teams that earn an automatic bid here.
