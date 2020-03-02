10 semifinalists named for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

The Atlanta Tipoff Club named its 10 semifinalists for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the best Division I women's basketball player.
DEFENSIVE POY: 10 semifinalists announced for Naismith's Defensive Player of the Year award
Four finalists will be named on March 20, and the winner will be announced on April 4.
As of now, the Pac-12 leads the conference count with four, followed by the SEC with three. Former winners include Iowa's Megan Gustafson (2019), South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (2018) and Washington's Kelsey Plum (2017).
|FULL NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Aliyah Boston
|Fr.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Kaila Charles
|Sr.
|G
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Lauren Cox
|Sr.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Dana Evans
|Jr.
|G
|Louisville
|ACC
|Tyasha Harris
|Sr.
|G
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Ruthy Hebard
|Sr.
|F
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Rhyne Howard
|So.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Sabrina Ionescu
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|Aari McDonald
|Jr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Satou Sabally
|Jr.
|F
|Oregon
|Pac-12