10 semifinalists named for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

5 best women's basketball players at every position in 2019-20

5 best women's basketball players at every position in 2019-20

The Atlanta Tipoff Club named its 10 semifinalists for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the best Division I women's basketball player.

DEFENSIVE POY: 10 semifinalists announced for Naismith's Defensive Player of the Year award

Four finalists will be named on March 20, and the winner will be announced on April 4.

As of now, the Pac-12 leads the conference count with four, followed by the SEC with three. Former winners include Iowa's Megan Gustafson (2019), South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (2018) and Washington's Kelsey Plum (2017).