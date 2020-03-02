2020 NCAA Division III women's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2020 championship.
Forty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2020 championship. There is one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.
CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Interactive bracket | Selection show
Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 6-7. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 13-14. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 20-21. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at Capital Center Performance Arena on the campus of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Capital University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Complete NCAA winter championships selection show schedule
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43):
|CONFERENCE
|AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|La Roche (20-6)
|American Rivers Conference
|Wartburg (24-3)
|American Southwest Conference
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (24-4)
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport (23-4)
|Centennial Conference
|Haverford (23-4)
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Brooklyn (21-6)
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan (19-8)
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Keystone (21-6)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott (18-10)
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher (21-6)
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Emmanuel (Massachusetts) (21-7)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania (25-2)
|Landmark Conference
|Scranton (24-3)
|Liberty League
|Ithaca (22-5)
|Little East Conference
|Eastern Connecticut State (23-4)
|Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|Framingham State (22-5)
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Hope (27-0)
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Messiah (23-4)
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|DeSales (23-4)
|Midwest Conference
|Monmouth (Illinois) (21-6)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Bethel (Minnesota) (26-1)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|New England College (21-6)
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Bowdoin (25-2)
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Smith (24-4)
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Rowan (24-3)
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson (19-8)
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|DePauw (27-1)
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|SUNY Polytechnic Institute (20-7)
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Edgewood (25-2)
|Northwest Conference
|George Fox (21-6)
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Baldwin Wallace (26-2)
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Randolph Macon (18-9)
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Grove City (25-2)
|Skyline Conference
|Merchant Marine (23-4)
|Southern Athletic Association
|Oglethorpe (27-1)
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Redlands (21-6)
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Austin (23-4)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Webster (20-7)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY New Paltz (24-3)
|University Athletic Association
|Chicago (20-5)
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Bethany Lutheran (23-3)
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Berea (25-3)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (18-10)
Pool B Berth (1):
- Marymount (Virginia) (23-4)
Pool C Berths (20):
- Albright (22-5)
- Amherst (22-4)
- Benedictine (Illinois) (24-3)
- Gettysburg (22-5)
- Loras (23-4)
- Montclair State (21-6)
- New York University (20-5)
- SUNY Cortland (21-6)
- Texas-Dallas (22-5)
- Trine (21-6)
- Trinity (Texas) (23-4)
- Tufts (26-1)
- Western New England (21-5)
- Wheaton (Illinois) (20-7)
- Whitman (24-3)
- Widener (21-5)
- Williams (18-8)
- William Peace (23-4)
- Wisconsin-La Crosse (19-7)
- Wisconsin-Whitewater (23-3)
The selection announcement and the full bracket are posted here.