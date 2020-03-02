2020 NCAA Division III women's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2020 championship.

Forty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2020 championship. There is one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 6-7. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 13-14. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 20-21. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at Capital Center Performance Arena on the campus of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Capital University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43):

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (20-6) American Rivers Conference Wartburg (24-3) American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor (24-4) Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (23-4) Centennial Conference Haverford (23-4) City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (21-6) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan (19-8) Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone (21-6) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (18-10) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (21-6) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (Massachusetts) (21-7) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (25-2) Landmark Conference Scranton (24-3) Liberty League Ithaca (22-5) Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State (23-4) Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Framingham State (22-5) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (27-0) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah (23-4) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (23-4) Midwest Conference Monmouth (Illinois) (21-6) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel (Minnesota) (26-1) New England Collegiate Conference New England College (21-6) New England Small College Athletic Conference Bowdoin (25-2) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Smith (24-4) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan (24-3) North Atlantic Conference Husson (19-8) North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw (27-1) North Eastern Athletic Conference SUNY Polytechnic Institute (20-7) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Edgewood (25-2) Northwest Conference George Fox (21-6) Ohio Athletic Conference Baldwin Wallace (26-2) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph Macon (18-9) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (25-2) Skyline Conference Merchant Marine (23-4) Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (27-1) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands (21-6) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Austin (23-4) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster (20-7) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (24-3) University Athletic Association Chicago (20-5) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran (23-3) USA South Athletic Conference Berea (25-3) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh (18-10)

Pool B Berth (1):

Marymount (Virginia) (23-4)

Pool C Berths (20):

Albright (22-5)

Amherst (22-4)

Benedictine (Illinois) (24-3)

Gettysburg (22-5)

Loras (23-4)

Montclair State (21-6)

New York University (20-5)

SUNY Cortland (21-6)

Texas-Dallas (22-5)

Trine (21-6)

Trinity (Texas) (23-4)

Tufts (26-1)

Western New England (21-5)

Wheaton (Illinois) (20-7)

Whitman (24-3)

Widener (21-5)

Williams (18-8)

William Peace (23-4)

Wisconsin-La Crosse (19-7)

Wisconsin-Whitewater (23-3)

The selection announcement and the full bracket are posted here.