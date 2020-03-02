TRENDING:

basketball-women-d3 flag

NCAA | March 3, 2020

2020 NCAA Division III women's basketball championship bracket announced

DIII Women's Basketball: 2020 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2020 championship.

Forty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2020 championship. There is one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 20 berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Interactive bracket | Selection show

Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 6-7. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 13-14. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals and final March 20-21. All games, except the semifinals/final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals/final will be conducted at Capital Center Performance Arena on the campus of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Capital University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Complete NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43):

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (20-6)
American Rivers Conference Wartburg (24-3)
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor (24-4)
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (23-4)
Centennial Conference Haverford (23-4)
City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (21-6)
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan (19-8)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone (21-6)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott (18-10)
Empire 8 St. John Fisher (21-6)
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Emmanuel (Massachusetts) (21-7)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (25-2)
Landmark Conference Scranton (24-3)
Liberty League Ithaca (22-5)
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State (23-4)
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Framingham State (22-5)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (27-0)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah (23-4)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (23-4)
Midwest Conference Monmouth (Illinois) (21-6)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Bethel (Minnesota) (26-1)
New England Collegiate Conference New England College (21-6)
New England Small College Athletic Conference Bowdoin (25-2)
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Smith (24-4)
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan (24-3)
North Atlantic Conference Husson (19-8)
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw (27-1)
North Eastern Athletic Conference SUNY Polytechnic Institute (20-7)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Edgewood (25-2)
Northwest Conference George Fox (21-6)
Ohio Athletic Conference Baldwin Wallace (26-2)
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph Macon (18-9)
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (25-2)
Skyline Conference Merchant Marine (23-4)
Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (27-1)
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands (21-6)
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Austin (23-4)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster (20-7)
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY New Paltz (24-3)
University Athletic Association Chicago (20-5)
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Bethany Lutheran (23-3)
USA South Athletic Conference Berea (25-3)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh (18-10)

Pool B Berth (1):

  • Marymount (Virginia) (23-4)

Pool C Berths (20):

  • Albright (22-5)
  • Amherst (22-4)
  • Benedictine (Illinois) (24-3)
  • Gettysburg (22-5)
  • Loras (23-4)
  • Montclair State (21-6)
  • New York University (20-5)
  • SUNY Cortland (21-6)
  • Texas-Dallas (22-5)
  • Trine (21-6)
  • Trinity (Texas) (23-4)
  • Tufts (26-1)
  • Western New England (21-5)
  • Wheaton (Illinois) (20-7)
  • Whitman (24-3)
  • Widener (21-5)
  • Williams (18-8)
  • William Peace (23-4)
  • Wisconsin-La Crosse (19-7)
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater (23-3)

The selection announcement and the full bracket are posted here.

